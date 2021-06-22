popovaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) did all it could. The company beat Q1 consensus estimates and Q2 guidance surpassed expectations. It announced a new program to buy back shares worth $2B. But if the intent was to pump new life into the stock, then the results left much to be desired. The stock continued to do what it has been doing since the early part of the year, which is basically not much. Why will be covered next.

Growth spiked in Q1 FY2021 with a little help

The Q1 FY2021 numbers came in better than expected. Q1 FY2021 revenue increased by 27.7% YoY to $2,377M. GAAP EPS increased by 32.5% YoY to $0.53 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 48.6% YoY to $0.52. Keep in mind that Q1 FY2021 benefited from favorable comps, which give a distorted view of the quarterly performances. The numbers in Q1 FY2020 were hurt by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue and earnings, for instance, came in at multi-year lows in Q1 FY2020. Had the base been higher, the YoY comparisons would not look as nice. The QoQ comparisons are affected by seasonality.

Nevertheless, new orders totaled $2,734M in Q1, an increase of 27% YoY. Book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.15:1. Note that Amphenol spent $153M during the quarter to buy back 2.4M shares, which no doubt amplified earnings growth. This is expected to continue as Amphenol committed another $2B for buying back shares. Amphenol also completed a 2 for 1 stock split in Q1 FY2021, which is reflected in the latest quarterly numbers. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Net sales $2,377.1M $2,426.0M $1,862.0M (2.02%) 27.66% Operating margin 19.6% 20.1% 17.0% (50bps) 260bps Operating income $464.8M $488.4M $316.9M (4.83%) 46.67% Net income $329.6M $357.0M $242.1M (7.68%) 36.14% EPS $0.53 $0.57 $0.40 (7.02%) 32.50% Non-GAAP Operating margin 19.6% 20.6% 17.0% (100bps) 260bps Operating income $464.8M $499.9M $316.9M (7.02%) 46.67% Net income $327.0M $352.9M $217.2M (7.34%) 50.55% EPS $0.52 $0.56 $0.35 (7.14%) 48.57%

A more granular view of Q1 shows that every end market grew with the exception of commercial air, which declined by 47% YoY. This is likely to continue as long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists and air travel is restricted. Q1 growth was led by automotive and mobile devices, which grew by 52% and 51% respectively YoY. Industrial and IT datacom grew 33% and 25% respectively, boosting overall growth due to their size.

End market Share YoY Military 11% 3% Commercial air 2% (47%) Industrial 24% 33% Automotive 22% 52% Mobile devices 12% 51% Mobile networks 6% 4% IT datacom 19% 25% Broadband communications 4% 16%

Guidance calls for Q2 FY2021 revenue of $2,415-2,475M, an increase of 22-25% YoY. The forecast sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.53-0.55, an increase of 33-38% YoY. Note that the numbers for guidance partially account for the acquisition of MTS Systems Corporation, which Amphenol completed in early April. The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP EPS is due to acquisition-related expenses of $85M or $0.12 per share.

Q2 guidance includes the MTS Sensors business, which is expected to contribute $350M in sales in the first 12 months after closing. On the other hand, Q2 guidance does not include the MTS Test and Simulation business, which Amphenol intends to sell to Illinois Tool Works (ITW) for $750M pending approval.

Q2 FY2021 (guidance) Q2 FY2020 YoY Net sales $2,415-2,475M $1,987.5M 22-25% GAAP EPS $0.41-0.43 $0.42 - Non-GAAP EPS $0.53-0.55 $0.40 33-38%

The stock seems stuck

Amphenol had a lot of bullish news to share. Revenue and EPS grew by double digits and the forecast calls for an encore. Another $2B will be used to buy back shares, which usually tends to push up stock prices. Yet, the stock did not have much of a response. In fact, the stock is back to where it was in the first week of 2021. The stock is up 1.4% YTD, but it's been basically sideways since the first week of the year. The chart below shows how the stock is having trouble breaking out. There were several attempts, but every single one was rejected.

Part of the reason why the stock has been unable to move higher is because valuations are higher than they’ve been in recent years. The table below shows the multiples Amphenol trades at. For instance, Amphenol currently trades at 26 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 32. To put this in perspective, the average P/E over the last ten years is about 20. Elevated multiples tend to sway buyers to the side of staying put. A stock cannot move higher if there's not enough buying. Worse, the stock could move lower if people feel multiples are too high for their liking and they start selling.

APH Market cap $39.61B Enterprise value $43.11B Revenue ("ttm") $9.11B EBITDA $2.10B Trailing P/E 31.79 Forward P/E 26.20 PEG ratio 2.50 P/S 4.35 P/B 7.25 EV/revenue 4.73 EV/EBITDA 20.49

Headwinds are out there

Valuations are up, but that may not be the only issue holding back Amphenol. For example, Amphenol is confronted with rising costs, which could hurt margins and earnings if they persist. For instance, prices for commodities like copper are going up and that could increase the cost of making things like cables. From the Q1 earnings call:

“So really, the gap between that is -- the vast majority of that, I think, is really the pressures from the commodity and supply chain environment. I mean there is some small component related to some of the acquisitions of Positronic as well as Euromicron that we closed earlier in the quarter. But the vast majority really would be that kind of cost environment that we're seeing some headwinds from.”

Another concern that continues to hang over Amphenol is the possibility of double ordering. Sales have increased as shown earlier, but the increase may not be solely due to an increase in real demand as mentioned in a previous article. Some of the increase could be due to companies wanting to order early to make sure they have what they need and on time. Having the parts you need is necessary to prevent any disruptions to production.

“In terms of the orders, yes, these are very strong orders that we received in the quarter. And could there be some customers who are maybe opening up the aperture of their order scheduling, ordering a little bit longer out? There could be some of that. I think we have some customers, there are many across the supply chain who are a little skittish because of some of the challenges that are so widely reported and that I'm sure all of you know even better than I do, and that can cause some customers to maybe order a little bit more in advance, not to build inventory per se, but to get it on the books.”

Amphenol acknowledges there could be some double ordering going on, which opens the possibility that the recent quarterly numbers may not be an accurate reflection of how strong demand really is. Real demand could be significantly less than what the double-digit growth in revenue and earnings suggest it is.

Lastly, the increase in tensions between the U.S. and China may also be holding back the stock. As pointed out in an earlier article, Amphenol has shown to be sensitive to any increase or decrease in trade tensions between the two countries. The stock tends to struggle when tensions are high. The news cycle has not been good lately, which could result in turbulence for the stock if past history is any indication.

Investor takeaways

The stock has not done great in 2021. Amphenol is pretty much flat YTD, even though Amphenol has done much to inject some life into the stock. A new $2B buyback program was announced. Both of the quarterly reports released this year have been more than solid. Q1 FY2021 revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew by 27.7% and 48.6% respectively. Q2 guidance calls for revenue and non-GAAP EPS to grow by 22-25% and 33-38% respectively. If something was bothering the stock in 2021, it likely had nothing to do with quarterly earnings.

Earnings may be fine, but there are several issues out there that seem to be bothering the stock. Multiples are higher than they’ve been in recent years, which could keep buyers away. The antidote is for earnings to keep growing the way they have. If earnings increase and the stock goes sideways, multiples should decline. Lower multiples may entice buyers to get in on the stock.

Amphenol is also facing rising costs, which puts downward pressure on profit growth. Prices of many commodities have increased, which in turn has increased the cost of production. Amphenol can try to limit price increases through several means, but it may have to pass along substantial price increases to its customers. If commodity inflation goes unchecked, then it’s only a matter of time before end-user demand takes a hit from higher prices.

What’s harder to resolve is the possibility of double ordering making demand look stronger than it is and the negative impact of rising U.S.-China tensions. Both are issues that Amphenol has no real control over. The first may have pulled forward demand, which could lead to reduced demand in the future. Less demand would hurt revenue and earnings growth.

The second is an issue that has given Amphenol problems before. The stock used to rally and sell off based on whether the news on the global trade front was positive or negative. Lately, the news has been moving more towards the latter. That could be a bad sign of what’s to come, although it's worth mentioning that the state of global trade relations is not as bad off as a few years ago when trade wars were at their peak.

I am neutral on Amphenol. It’s not by accident that the stock has stayed in a narrow range for the better part of 2021, even though the company made an effort to shake things up. There are a number of issues weighing on the stock, all of which could hurt growth and cause the stock to decline. Being long at this point carries the risk of a haircut with multiples extended, which makes people hesitant to get in on Amphenol. The stock stagnates in the absence of buyers. If that’s to change and Amphenol is to be freed from its shackles, then it will have to find a way to address the issues that are holding it back.