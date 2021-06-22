The Fed's 'Untaper Tantrum'

crbellette/iStock via Getty Images

One could argue that the real drama was not on the day of the FOMC statement and Powell’s press conference (Wednesday), but when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard ran his mouth on CNBC’s Squawk Box last Friday. That’s what caused the most severe repercussions in stocks, bonds, and commodities. Retail investors' favorite index - the Dow Jones Industrial Average - was down 533 points on Friday, while the institutional investors’ favorite index - the S&P 500 - was down 55.

What did Bullard say that upset the markets so much? Here are some excerpts from the June 18, 2021 Bloomberg story (“Fed’s Bullard Says High Inflation May Warrant 2022 Liftoff”):

“Inflation risks may warrant the Federal Reserve beginning raising interest rates next year, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said, backing an even-earlier liftoff than penciled in by many of his colleagues. ‘I put us starting in late 2022,’ Bullard said Friday during a TV interview on CNBC, referring to interest-rate projections published Wednesday by the U.S. central bank ...



“’The chair officially opened the discussion at this past meeting and now we’ll have a chance to have more in depth discussions coming ahead,’ said Bullard, noting that it was a complicated debate, and it would take ‘several meetings’ to iron out the various components involved. These include deciding the timing and pace of the taper, whether it should be placed on an automatic pilot or be adjusted as economic conditions shift, as well as the balance between Treasuries and MBS.



“’I’m leaning a little bit toward the idea that maybe we don’t need to be in mortgage-backed securities with a booming housing market,’ Bullard said. ‘I would be a little bit concerned about feeding into the housing froth that seems to be developing.’”

I doubt he was being a loose cannon, saying what he said on his own. While this is certainly a possibility, I believe it is more probable that “they” sent him there to say what he said. “They” (as in Jay Powell & Co.) likely believe that if it comes from Bullard’s lips, the damage to the financial markets will be more limited. If that is indeed their theory, it surely will be tested this week, as I saw major disturbances in all kinds of volatility metrics for all major markets - stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

This was not about rising long-term rates and inflation pressuring the tech sector. This was about when the Fed will start to taper, plus a flattening yield curve (rising 2- and 5-year yields and a falling 10-year yield) and a financial sector under pressure. Late June should deliver a tumultuous week or two.

Bitcoin is About to Crash?

Other than chopping below its 200-day moving average, bitcoin - the retail investor’s favorite speculative digital asset - in my opinion, is not acting well. If this chart combines two head-and-shoulders tops juxtaposed on top of one another, it suggests that bitcoin will fall under $10,000 and into the single-digit (thousands) category.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Since we made it from $5,000 to $65,000 after March 2020, going back to something like $5,000 will wipe out a lot of individual investors. I have personally spoken with many investors who (each) have several hundred thousand dollars in bitcoin. When I asked why they invested in bitcoin, more often than not their answer boiled down to “I bought it because it was going up.”

If they bought it just because it was going up, they are also likely to sell it because it is going down. I think a break below $30,000 will lead to major downside, as the vast majority of trading in 2021 was done above that level, leading to what traders call “overhead supply.”

It has come to my attention that there is also leveraged trading in bitcoin outside of futures exchanges, in some cases 100:1 leverage. If this leverage begins to unwind, it will likely lead to what traders refer to as a crash - say, down 50% in a single week or month.

Crashes are impossible to forecast with precision (to the day), but they can be seen ahead of time, sometimes within days or weeks of the event. I think we will see a major downside in bitcoin in the next 30-60 days, based on unwinding leverage and quickly cascading losses.

Bitcoin has had many 70-80% declines in the past, but back then it was not yet mainstream. When it crashes this time around, it will be more brutal, due to the large number of individual investors involved. I have told every owner of bitcoin that has asked my opinion of this “digital asset” to get out ASAP.

I am telling you the same again. This topping pattern signifies significant downside to the single thousands. As of this writing (June 20, 2021), bitcoin trades at $34,603.

All content above represents the opinion of Ivan Martchev of Navellier & Associates, Inc.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.