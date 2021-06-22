Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about the Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) in November of last year when we stated that an improving product mix would finally move the needle for the firm. The insurance holding company provides both commercial and personal solutions to its customers but has been making a strategic shift to the commercial side of the business in recent times to improve profitability. We also stated in that November article that we believed it was only a matter of time before shares broke out of the ascending triangle which had spanned across multiple months at that point. The announcement of the company's Q4 2020 earnings finally resulted in the breakout we had been expecting. In that particular report, Donegal announced both top and bottom-line beats over consensus ($197.50 million & $0.39 EPS, respectively) as commercial business came to the fore.

Despite the breakout, shares have only returned 5.3% since late February as opposed to a 17%+ return from the S&P over the same time-frame. Shares topped out in mid-April at well over $16 and have come back down to the $15.30 level. We expect the above-mentioned triangle to play out in full which means we should see Donegal easily surpassing $17 a share over the next month or so. To confirm our bullishness, we should be seeing encouraging trends in the company's profitability, valuation, as well as with respect to how shareholders have been getting compensated. We will start out with Donegal's recent profitability trends.

Donegal's first quarter once again showed encouraging trends with 7%+ top-line growth on the back of almost double-digit quarterly growth in NPR (Net Premium Written). The combined ratio in Q1 came in at 98.5%. The commercial-lines segment continues to lead the way making up almost 70% of NPW in the first quarter. Although the higher percentage of commercial orientated business was in part due to commercial premium from Mountain States (Acquisition done back in 2017 which brought in $13.4 million of the quarterly $144.4 million commercial business), we continue to see improved profitability in Donegal's commercial lines.

For example, the commercial auto segment as well as commercial multi-peril both grew by well over 20% in Q1. Management believes that cultivating agency relationships will continue to move the needle in the commercial lines which will continue to lead to sustained price increases. As we can see below, look at how those renewal premiums have been increasing and particularly in the commercial auto segment. Suffice it to say, we expect management to stay aggressive here by continuing to be aggressive on pricing, especially in regions where there is clear opportunity to increase profitability meaningfully.

Source: Earnings Presentations

We have written in previous commentary how insurance companies have done very well in past periods of rising interest rates. Donegal has over $1 billion invested in quality fixed income securities which will act as a strong tailwind to the financials if yields keep rising. While this may be so and taking into account the fact that the Fed recently announced that rates are expected to rise by 2023, management also sees potential going forward with respect to being able to simply gain market share from the sustained economic recovery post-lockdowns.

The trends in the main commercial lines definitely illustrate this when it comes to margin gains. Furthermore, management is bullish on the personal lines of the business also given the roll-out of new products later this year which should enable Donegal compete better in this area. Moreover, the fact that personal-lines premiums declined at a slower pace in the first quarter (-6.7%) illustrates that a hard bottom in this segment may finally be close at hand here.

With respect to the dividend, although the 5-year growth rate of 2.37% will not turn many heads, the forward yield of 4.25% looks very attractive especially given the stock's current valuation. Management recently announced a 6.7% increase in the quarterly payout to currently come in at $0.16 per share. Increases like this definitely breed confidence with respect to what management believes is coming down the track in terms of earnings and cash-flow.

Given shares are trading at just over $15 at present, the price to book ratio comes in at 0.85 which means it is trading at a 10% discount to its 5-year average. Suffice it to say, when we put everything together from the improving profitability, the bullish technicals as well as the keen valuation, the trends definitely point to more gains here for the company.

Therefore, to sum up, although shares may be in the process of coming back down to test support around the $14.50 level, given what we are seeing from the company's valuation and profitability trends, we expect this area to hold. In fact, this area would set up an excellent buying opportunity due to being able to place protecting stops very near the actual entry price. We look forward to continued coverage.