Introduction To Compute Health And Its Vision

Compute Health (NYSE:CPUH) is a special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] that's looking to acquire one or more businesses operating at the emerging confluence of healthcare and computation. The vision of Compute Health is to acquire/partner and grow a healthcare business that's leveraging technological advancements in data access, artificial intelligence, algorithms, and computational power to push boundaries in the healthcare industry.

According to the company's disclosures, the sponsors will target companies in the medical device space (imaging and robotics), which is understandable due to the management team's past experience in this space and their close ties to Medtronic (MDT) [a leader in medical device space].

With that being said, the S-1 filing also states that Compute Health may go for companies "operating in the virtual care space, including telehealth, care delivery, and next-generation payor and provider models". Furthermore, Compute Health's prospective initial business combination target will not be limited to a particular industry, sector, or geographic region. We love Teladoc (TDOC) and the vision put forward by Compute Health is very much in the same wheelhouse - use data and AI (computation) to revolutionize our archaic healthcare systems (which is clearly broken). Thus, I like the company already, but let's learn more about the management or sponsor team before making an investment decision.

In early February (2021), Compute Health closed its initial public offering of $862.5 million (including full exercise of over-allotment options for underwriters [just Goldman Sachs (GS) in this case]). The company is led by a strong management team that includes the likes of Omar Ishrak, Jean Nehmé, and Joshua Fink. The blank-check company believes that the experience, knowledge, and expertise of both its leadership team and its directors will add significant value in healthcare. Moreover, Compute Health is a truly differentiated SPAC, and you are about to find out why that's the case.

Compute Health's Unique Strategic Advantage

Unlike any other healthcare SPAC on the market, Compute Health has a megacorporation on its side as a strategic investor. Medtronic, an industry-leading medical device company, invested $15M in Compute Health, and this partnership gives CPUH access to Medtronic's powerful merger & acquisitions department. As you may know, Dr. Omar Ishrak led Medtronic (as its CEO) for nearly a decade and created incredible value for all shareholders during his time at the company. The tight relationship between Compute Health and Medtronic will give this SPAC unparalleled access to a vast amount of industry data, high-quality market research, and solid business connections coming from Medtronic's M&A team.

I believe that this strategic advantage will allow Compute Health to make a stellar acquisition and create immense value for Compute Health shareholders. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund [PIF] owns ~7.5M units ($75M) of Compute Health, which represents an 8.7% stake. The institutional investors involved in this SPAC are a great vote of confidence in the SPAC's management team, and I am excited about making an early investment in Compute Health.

Meet The Sponsors

Compute Health's management team is a star-studded lineup of healthcare industry veterans who are proven; innovators and executives. The leader at the helm of Compute Health's vision is Intel's Chairman - Dr. Omar Ishrak. If you don't know, Omar is the guy who led Medtronic over the last decade and helped it reach a market cap of $160B (Feb-2020) [from ~$40B in 2011]. And I believe that Omar would eventually lead the company acquired by Compute Health. Therefore, our investment is in great hands.

To learn more about Compute Health management team, you can head over to the company's website. I will share information on key members below:

Dr. Omar Ishrak has been Chairman of our Board of Directors since inception. Dr. Ishrak serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Intel. Dr. Ishrak was CEO of Medtronic from June 2011 to April 2020 and served as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors until he stepped down in December 2020. In January 2020, Dr. Ishrak was named independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of Intel. Dr. Ishrak has served as a member of the Intel board since March 2017. Prior to joining Medtronic, Dr. Ishrak was President and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems. He held several other roles at General Electric Company (“GE”) during his 16-year tenure. Earlier in his career, Dr. Ishrak amassed 13 years of technology development and business management experience, holding leadership positions at Diasonics/Vingmed, and various product development and engineering positions at Philips Ultrasound. He was inducted to the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows in 2016 and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2020. Dr. Ishrak serves on the Board of Directors of the Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society, the leading educational organization dedicated to promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among peoples, leaders and institutions of Asia and the United States in a global context. In addition, he is a member of the Minnesota Public Radio Board of Trustees. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of London, King’s College. He is also a Fellow of King’s College. Dr. Jean Nehmé has been our co-Chief Executive Officer since inception. Dr. Nehmé co-founded Digital Surgery in 2011 while training in plastic surgery in London and has continued to serve in his role after Digital Surgery was acquired by Medtronic in February 2020 to be integrated into the MITG Robotics division. Dr. Nehmé earned multiple awards for his research in innovation and application of surgical technology and simulation. He has presented at multiple international conferences and won the Founders Forum Singapore Rising Star award and the London Business School Deloitte Digital Health Award in 2015. Dr. Nehmé completed his masters in surgical technology at Imperial College London. Joshua Fink ("son of BlackRock CEO - Larry Fink") has been our co-Chief Executive Officer since inception. He is the Managing Partner of Ophir Holdings, a private investment company, which invests across a broad spectrum of industries including technology, healthcare and natural resources. Mr. Fink is Vice Chairman of the Electrum Group LLC, a firm that primarily invests in the mining sector, with a focus on precious metals. Mr. Fink serves as a Senior Advisor at SoftBank Investment Advisors. He is an advisor to 8VC, a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm founded by Joe Lonsdale. Mr. Fink is the Managing Partner of Luma Bio-IT SPV, an investment vehicle focused on emerging to mid-sized companies in the Bio-IT and pharma-IT spaces. He is also a Founding Partner at Ascendant Capital Partners, a vertically integrated real estate investment and operating vehicle with an investment focus on urban hospitality, data infrastructure and technology-enabled multifamily assets. Mr. Fink holds a BA from the University of Pennsylvania. Source: Compute Health website

In a nutshell, Compute Health has a great management team. I do see Joshua Fink (a failed hedge fund manager) as somewhat of a weak link in an otherwise all-star roster. However, Joshua is the son of BlackRock (BLK) CEO - Larry Fink, so those connections might come in handy while looking to make a deal for this SPAC.

A Very Favorable Risk-Reward Opportunity

On top of a strong management team and solid investor backing, the Compute Health SPAC is a great investment at this point due to its robust long-term upside potential and minimal downside risk. The stock is trading below NAV or cash value of $10. With the option of pre-merger redemption, CPUH shareholders can redeem their shares in exchange for $10 (few days before merger consummation). Also, if the SPAC fails to complete a deal by the deadline (February 2023), investors will receive $10 plus interest. Hence, buying Compute Health below cash value in the pre-deal stage is virtually risk-free. Now, the stock price could fluctuate to the downside in the near term, and the redemption option may not be available until closer to the merger completion, which could be another 12-18 months from today.

In short, the common stock has a floor of $10 (cash held in Compute Health's trust account and pre-merger redemption option). Therefore, buying Compute Health stock at $9.8 will generate a ~2.5% return over the next 12-18 months in the worst-case scenario (via redemption of SPAC shares (pre-merger completion)). Even if the sponsors fail to find a deal within 24 months, investors will get $10 (plus interest) back for each share.

Long gone are the days of 20-30% SPAC deal announcement bounces. However, if Compute Health makes a great acquisition, investors could generate solid returns in the long term. In the meantime, investors can park their excess cash in Compute Health, and utilize it during future bouts of volatility.

We also see an arbitrage opportunity in Compute Health units. As of now, CPUH [common stock] is trading at $9.8, CPUH.WT [warrant] is trading at $1.2, and CPUH.U [unit] is trading at $10.05. Example of arbitrage: Buy four units of CPUH for $40.20, Get the units separated (free at fidelity), Sell one warrant [$1.2] and redeem four shares at [$40] to get $41.20 (return of 2.5%). If you do choose to buy units, remember that each unit includes one common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, and so you should look to buy units in multiples of four. Any price fluctuations in warrant price could alter the outcome of this arbitrage opportunity. Hence, we would stick to buying common stock.

At our marketplace service, we have allocated a small portion of our capital to BTM's SPACfolio, which is comprised mostly of de-SPACed companies like Opendoor (OPEN) and a couple of pre-deal SPACs. I like the idea of buying Compute Health at $9.80 as it is an asymmetric risk-reward opportunity, and using SPACs trading near $10 as a source of cash is a smart use of excess capital. Over the coming months, I will continue to monitor developments on this SPAC. Once the acquisition target and valuation are disclosed, I will share my opinion on the Pro-forma business as a long-term investment.

Key Takeaway: I rate Compute Health (CPUH) a buy at $9.80

Thanks for reading! I look forward to your questions and concerns. Please feel free to share them in the comments section below.