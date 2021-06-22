Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: The Intra-City Reshuffling Creates Winners And Losers

Equity Residential (EQR) is a coastal luxury apartment REIT concentrated mostly in urban areas of the most expensive metropolitan markets in the nation. Naturally, COVID-19 caused significant damage to the likes of EQR, but I believe that damage to be temporary and reversible.

The more lasting change associated with the pandemic, in my estimation, is the accelerated work-from-home trend, in which many employees now fully work from the home while others practice a hybrid work schedule of commuting to the office one or two days a week.

This has led a meaningful share of people and businesses to relocate from central business districts to lower density suburban areas in what economists call the "Donut Effect." More people moving to the suburbs means that, post-pandemic, suburban apartments should perform better than urban ones relative to their pre-pandemic performance.

That makes me more bullish on fellow coastal apartment landlord Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC), which owns more suburban and Class B and C+ properties.

Since the announcement of effective vaccines late last year, both REITs have rebounded, but EQR's resurgence has been far faster.

After this swift stock price recovery, EQR has returned to its roughly 3% 10-year average dividend yield, while AIRC offers a much higher yield of 3.6%.

What's more, while EQR trades at a nosebleed price to FFO multiple of 28.6x, AIRC's multiple is somewhat more modest at 24.1x.

Given the disparity in valuation and yield, once I researched AIRC's portfolio and strategy, I decided to sell EQR and exchange the proceeds into AIRC. In what follows, I'll explain why.

Comparing Two Similar Multifamily REITs

AIRC is an offshoot of the old Aimco, owning 90% of the previous company's assets — all of them stabilized apartment properties. Aimco will continue to exist as a separate entity from AIRC, doing property development, redevelopment, and non-traditional deals such as loans. Separation between the two entities was completed on December 15th 2020.

AIRC owns 95 properties with 25,722 apartment units. It also has an additional four properties that it has leased to Aimco for redevelopment purposes.

Meanwhile, EQR owns 304 properties home to 77,889 apartment units.

EQR has a superb balance sheet with A-, A, and A3 credit ratings, while AIRC has a lower (but still investment grade) credit rating of BBB.

EQR's net debt to normalized EBITDA is 5.3x, while AIRC's projected year-end net debt to EBITDA comes in slightly higher at 5.5x.

Now, both of these leverage ratios are out of the ordinary, and both make assumptions — EQR's about "normalized" EBITDA and AIRC's about year-end numbers. But I believe these numbers give the best estimate of each REIT's 2021 leverage situations.

AIRC expects to deleverage from its current 6.9x leverage ratio, in part by selling $580 million of assets this year. In April, AIRC also executed a private equity raise, selling $342 million of common shares at an average price of $43.71 per share (3.9% yield), with which it paid off debt with an average interest rate of 4.6%.

Furthermore, both REITs' post-pandemic recoveries are coming along quite nicely. EQR's physical occupancy has reached 96.5% as of May, roughly on par with its level in March 2020 (just before the pandemic began in full force).

Moreover, the pricing trend for EQR's apartments has recovered well also, reaching almost back to its level in January 2019 but still a little ways to go to reach its level just before the pandemic struck.

Interestingly, EQR's peak rent rates actually hit in July of 2019. The near-term peak reached in February 2020 was a bit lower than its prior peak.

Meanwhile, AIRC's asking rents have already recovered fully to pre-pandemic levels, and management projects that asking rents will top the pre-COVID trend growth rate sometime in the second half of this year.

But that's just asking rents. Applicants can of course negotiate lower rates, or concessions can be granted which would lower effective rents. Fortunately for AIRC, signed lease rates (new and renewal) were up 3.3% in May, signaling a strong recovery is underway.

This puts AIRC on pace to reach its average annual same-store rent increase of ~3.3%. In the first quarter of 2021, AIRC's same-store revenue was down 5.7% YoY, while NOI was down 8.8%. Moreover, the average revenue per unit decreased 5% YoY. While that is bad, the second quarter should see marked improvement, due to comparisons with the same period last year as well as the rapid rebound.

While AIRC's occupancy of 95.4% isn't as high as EQR's 96.5%, it appears to be on the rise as applications increase by double digits each month.

When we look at the actual specifics of each REIT's portfolio, however, we get to the reason why I decided to exchange EQR for AIRC.

As previously stated, EQR owns a mostly urban portfolio of Class A, luxury apartments in expensive coastal cities. Looking through its properties, we find a lot of high-rises and mid-rises in or near central business districts.

For AIRC, on the other hand, though the REIT is also predominantly a coastal apartment landlord, the portfolio bears a few notable differences.

First, AIRC's portfolio is more mixed between urban and suburban apartments than that of EQR. I like this because of the work-from-home trend that has allowed many workers to live further out from the central business district, incrementally shifting demand from urban to suburban homes.

Second, while EQR's properties are predominantly high-end, Class A units, AIRC's portfolio is split between:

57% Class A,

26% Class B, and

17% Class C+

This diversification of property price points results in a broader field of potential renters.

Third, AIRC has little exposure to New York, much less exposure to California, and more exposure to non-coastal markets than EQR. Moreover, it has already made inroads into the booming Florida market with its Miami assets and also has a presence in the growing Denver market.

Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Philadelphia are AIRC's more challenged markets, where rents and occupancies fell further during the pandemic and have not yet recovered to their pre-pandemic levels, much like EQR.

The pandemic seems to have shifted both REITs' long-term capital allocation plans. Today, both REITs want to allocate capital to more favorable markets where renters are moving and the business climate is more friendly. EQR plans to sell some of its California assets and reallocate to Atlanta and Denver.

Likewise, AIRC plans to reduce capital allocated to "markets with stagnant demand, high taxes, and uncertain rule of law" and reallocate that capital to markets with "growing populations, low taxes, and less political risk." Given that 77% of uncollected rent comes from California, I would surmise that the Golden State is one of those areas from which AIRC wants to move away.

So both REITs are trying to diversify away from California into faster-growing, more stable and business-friendly markets. But AIRC has more of a head start on that goal than EQR, and its strategy of casting its net wide when it comes to different classes of apartments gives it a wider appeal to renters.

Another thing I like about AIRC is the stability and efficiency of its operations. During the pandemic, for instance, AIRC's NOI performance, though negative, compared favorably to all of its public apartment REIT peers.

What's more, AIRC has enjoyed the highest NOI margin in its peer group for the last 15 consecutive quarters.

In addition, AIRC enjoys a stunning 66% free cash flow margin, meaning that AIRC converts two-thirds of revenue into FCF. That's a higher FCF margin than EQR's NOI margin.

Having such high and relatively stable margins allows AIRC to operate with higher dividend payout ratios. In Q1, for instance, AIRC paid out 89.6% of FFO and 86% of AFFO, though those ratios should come down as the economic situation normalizes.

For the full year of 2021, AIRC is expected to pay out 85-86% of FFO.

Key to achieving such high margins is AIRC's unique ability to keep controllable operating expenses ("COE") in check. In the last ten years, AIRC has managed to slightly cut same-store COE on an average annual basis, while its peer average COE growth was 1.7% per year.

One crucial way AIRC keeps its controllable expenses down is by maintaining low general and administrative expenses (basically, the management fee) as a percentage of gross asset value. In fact, AIRC has the lowest G&A to GAV among its peer group.

Moreover, the REIT's cost of debt is quite low as well — the second lowest in its peer group after paying down some of its more higher interest debt in April.

AIRC's cost of debt is almost a full point below that of EQR.

Lastly, though AIRC's executives all came from Aimco, which I never had any interest in owning because of the high leverage and complexities, I like that the core team has worked together for a long time.

It was their decision, along with the board, to split AIRC off from the more volatile and non-traditional assets that would remain in Aimco. I give them credit for that.

Bottom Line

I really like the following slide from EQR's most recent presentation. It shows investors why apartments are such a strong and resilient asset class that stands the test of time.

During periods of moderate inflation, the high income-generating capacity of apartments gives the asset roughly equal performance to the stock market, but during higher inflation periods, the price growth of apartments significantly spikes as investors anticipate inflation filtering into higher rents.

But aside from the inflation backdrop, there are other factors that will determine the relative performance of various apartment properties around the country. Population growth, job growth, and the regulatory climate are three major factors. And though we often think about states competing on these grounds, it is currently more relevant to think about how different areas of the same metro markets are in competition.

The suburbs are wooing a lot more workers who formerly needed to live closer to their downtown workplace, which leads to the aforementioned "Donut Effect."

This is the main reason why I decided to sell EQR. Though the REIT's rebound has been strong, I am less confident in its long-term growth prospects compared to when I bought it during the depths of pandemic pessimism.

And though AIRC is by no means a "cheap" stock at 24x FFO, it is cheaper than EQR, offers a higher yield, and enjoys a better positioned portfolio for the future of work (i.e. work-from-home and hybrid office schedules).