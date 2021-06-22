Stock photo and footage/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) is a small cap company that offers hardware and software products for hotspots, routers and modems. As of 18 June 2021, FKWL is trading at a market cap of around $100m. At their Q3 2021 filing, 31 March 2021, the company also reported cash and certificates of deposit of $60m. This means that the company is trading at an enterprise value of $40m or an EV/EBIT of 1.8x. However, the current cheap valuation comes with significant risk. Verizon’s (VZ) recall of one of the company’s products may prove to be detrimental. We are willing to take the risk, given the company’s past performance, cash on hand and current valuation.

Performance

It is clear that the company is affected by seasonality and major contracts when we look at the last five years. For 2020 the company was profitable, however 2021 YTD has been an exceptionally strong year as revenue, operating income and net income increased by 131%, 195% and 219% respectively. This is assuming that there will be no change for the last three months of the company’s 2021 financial year ("FY"). We believe that this was mainly driven from the pandemic however, this places the company at a very good financial position as cash and short-term investments increased by 78% since the end of the 2020 FY.

As expected, this is also reflected in the diluted EPS over the years. Since 2020, diluted EPS for 2021 YTD increased by 196%. We do not expect this trend and magnitude to continue in the future however, the profitable years significantly outweigh the ones that are not profitable for the last 5 years, highlighting the reduced downside risk for the company.

Before we move on to valuation it is also worth mentioning that the company has a positive CFO that follows a similar pattern with the diluted EPS. Good CFO year eclipse the bad ones by a significant margin, whilst over time CFO is moving towards the right direction as the table below indicates.

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (YTD) CFO ($m) 1.5 -2.0 0.8 22.0 20.5

Given that the company currently has no debt we see limited downside risk with significant upside potential. In addition, due to the continuous uncertainty of the pandemic, rise of cases and new COVID-19 variants the company may benefit from continuous remote and on the move working and learning. Products like Pintrac Mobile Device Management clearly benefit from the work/ learn from home trend. Even though this trend will not be binary (i.e. work from home or not) we expect some of this to stay with companies and employees post pandemic.

Valuation

Since the start of 2021 the company has been on a downward trend. It is currently trading near the 52-week low and 61% below its 52-week high.

The company is currently trading at a market cap of $100m or at $8.64 per share. As we have highlighted above the company increased its cash holdings and diluted EPS significantly. How does this look in per share measures?

Current share price (as at 18/06/2021 close) $8.64 Cash and deposits per share $3.59 Current share price net of cash $5.20 Diluted EPS 2021* $1.54 Forecasted EPS 2022 $0.53 Forecasted EPS 2023 $0.88

It is clear that the company is currently trading at extremely low valuations. Share price net of cash is at $5.20 and in the next two years, albeit the decrease in EPS, the company is expected to generate over $1.40 of EPS. For the current 2021 FY YTD the company is trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 1.8x. These are extremely low valuations. YTD earnings yield is 18% which again illustrates how undervalued the company is.

Given the current low valuations, better profitable years compared to the unprofitable ones and good financial position we are willing to buy FKWL. However, this position comes with significant risks, below we will highlight the most imminent ones.

Risks

This investment comes with significant risks that investors need to be aware of before investing. A major risk is the recent recall from Verizon in combination to the high concertation of revenue exposure the company has.

During Q2 2021 Verizon announced that they were recalling their Jetpack Hotspot devices that were imported by Franklin Wireless. This was due to some devices overheating and the possibility of posing a fire and burn hazard. The recall can potentially affect 2.5m devices and this can be costly for the firm. Verizon mentioned back in April 2021 that around 1m of the recalled devices were in use. There is no additional information released over the last months on this however remains a major risk for the company and shareholders. In March 2021 filing management indicated that they continue to work closely with Verizon on new products and to identify the issues with the Jetpack Hotspot. The greatest risk is not the recall itself, but the relationship harm that this can lead to between Verizon and Franklin Wireless. The company’s revenue is heavily concentrated around two major players and one of those is Verizon.

“For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, sales to our two largest customers accounted for 61% and 32% of our consolidated net sales”. Source: March filing

If any of the customers’ relationships are damaged and decide to drop the company as a supplier all together a great portion of the company’s revenue can disappear. Unfortunately, products offered by FKWL are not unique. What is unique during this period is the reliability of service due to disruptions in supply chains. Unfortunately, due to the recall, reliability comes into the spotlight. In addition, the management is faced with a shareholder litigation around the recall as they are accused of failing to inform investors on a timely manner. Again, this is another issue that management needs to face and perhaps the reason why cash has been piling up over the recent quarters.

These are the greatest short-term risks that the company is facing that might justify the extremely low valuation that the company is currently trading at. These outcomes cannot be predicted and an attempt to do so can be a pure speculation. We are waiting for fresh data around insider trading, recall outcomes and possible litigations which can be an indication of for the company’s future. For now, it seems that management’s interests are aligned with shareholders as insiders hold 23% of the company and they are taking the right steps to prepare the company for these uncertainties by piling cash.

Summary

FKWL’s profitable years outweigh in magnitude the unprofitable ones. The company is trading at extremely low valuations; and we believe it will continue to benefit from the global pandemic. The highest imminent risk is the revenue concentration and the negative effects that the recall might have with any of the company's customers. We are comfortable to hold this company as a non-core holding given the short term risks the company is facing. If the company avoids damaging the relationship with any of their customers, we expect the company to reverse trajectory and shareholders to massively gain. On the other hand, if one of the customers is lost management will have to go back in the drawing board to figure this out. Cash holdings will allow management some time to figure things out.