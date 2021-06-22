filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

From one perspective, Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) stock looks like a slam-dunk, no-doubt-about-it buy. From another, significant questions remain.

The good news first: the staffing company seems to finally have its act together. Last week's fiscal second quarter earnings results showed Volt's strongest performance in years, including positive GAAP net income for the first time in 14 quarters. Revenue growth looks impressive amid an obviously uncertain environment. An overhauled management team led by chief executive officer Linda Perneau seems to have the company back on track.

The concern is that Volt has been here before. VOLT stock has been a turnaround for more than a decade now, going back to when it traded on the pink sheets after failing to file audited results for more than three years. Both the stock and the company have shown promise on occasion during that stretch, but it's always been a head fake. VOLT touched a 20-year low at the end of 2018, and neared those levels again early last year even before the novel coronavirus pandemic sent shares below $1.

As I wrote in 2019, this remains the ultimate "this time is different" story. It still is. And, as the old saw goes, those are the four most dangerous words in investing.

Personally, I'm still betting that this time indeed is different. VOLT in fact is by far my largest position, thanks to purchases early last year and again at pandemic lows and a nice rally since. But after that rally, I'll admit to a bit of caution, and even nervousness. There's still a lot that can go wrong here, and that's worth keeping in mind.

We've Been Here Before

When Volt stock (its ticker was then VISI) traded on the pink sheets, it became a somewhat popular 'deep value' play. The story then was based on both an operational turnaround and the company's collection of assets, which included a telephone book printing business in Uruguay, real estate in California, and an information technology infrastructure business.

At this point, it's just an operational turnaround. The assets have all been sold. And despite bullish (and reasonable, at least on paper) pre-turnaround price targets above $15, VOLT stock has been a huge disappointment from a long-term standpoint:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, even over the last couple of years, the market has begun to price in an early rebound. We've seen VOLT/VISI stall out in the low $4 range — right about where it trades intraday Monday thanks to a midday 9%-plus rally.

This isn't just a matter of the VOLT stock price, either. Operationally, the company too is back about where past performance peaked:

source: author from Volt press releases

source: author from Volt press releases

The two-year stack chart is of particular importance at the moment. Through the first half of fiscal 2021 (ending October), it certainly looks as if the turnaround is gaining steam, with constant-currency revenue growth of 5.9% Q2 against 2.2% in Q1 and -9.4% the quarter before.

But the comparisons have something to do with that growth. So does the recovery from the pandemic. On a stacked basis, the performance after the pandemic, at least for now, still looks like it did before the novel coronavirus hit. And that performance was not, and probably is not, good enough to keep VOLT stock moving higher from $4-plus.

Put simply, Volt is not out of the woods yet — not by a long shot.

The Fundamental Case for VOLT Stock

Against the broad risk, however, there are two specific reasons to stay bullish here.

The first is fundamental. Before Volt returned to positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), fundamental analysis of the stock was nearly impossible. As I pointed out last year, moving enterprise value to revenue multiples by just a basis point had a huge impact on the resulting valuation.

Even after the rally, EV/revenue still sits at just 0.16x. Move the multiple to 0.2x and VOLT gains 36% all else equal; drop it to 0.1x and the stock drops by more than half. (Enterprise value here and elsewhere includes Social Security tax payments deferred under the CARES Act and due over the next 18-plus months.)

But with some kind of profitability likely on the way, traditional valuation becomes more workable. Those methods are starting to suggest some upside.

Even on a trailing twelve-month basis, VOLT doesn't look that stretched. EV/EBITDA is a shade under 10x, and net leverage now under 3x (again, including the $26 million in deferred Social Security taxes). The EV/EBITDA multiple isn't necessarily cheap in the context of a sector that generally received high single-digit multiples before the pandemic, but it's not as if the stock is pricing in a massive inflection upward from recent results. Some level of bottom-line growth from here seems good enough for some level of price appreciation.

And if the company's goals are hit, there's substantial upside ahead. On the Q1 FY2021 call in March, chief financial officer Herb Mueller said the company was targeting a 3% EBITDA margin by the end of fiscal 2023. Even moving the top line only to $900 million (a ~3% annualized growth rate), that margin gets EBITDA to about $27 million. With zero debt paydown (assuming the deferred taxes are repaid via bank debt), an 8x multiple still gets VOLT stock to $7.75 or so.

That in turn implies annualized returns over 25% for the next ~30 months. Nor is there any reason why 3% has to necessarily be a margin ceiling, assuming Volt can continue to increase the share of higher-margin retail placements (defined as smaller customers, not retail industry operators) and find more ways to cut costs (including increased outsourcing of back-office functions to its subsidiary in India). Pre-pandemic margins in the sector hovered closer to the 5% range, give or take.

Any small-cap value investor knows that management targets can be missed. Good small-cap value investors probably assume that they will be. The history of Volt itself only emphasizes that lesson. But even with the stock up 70% since the beginning of last year, there's still a case for market-beating upside going forward if Volt can hit its targets, or at least come reasonably close.

Betting on Management

The second, related, reason to be bullish is the new management team. Perneau and Mueller in particular have earned the benefit of the doubt so far.

It's not just that the results have shown improvement (and did so almost immediately after Perneau was hired in November 2018). The strategies here make sense. The move to drive retail placements is wise given the existing network. Cost-cutting has been aggressive, but at least so far it doesn't look like Volt has sacrificed top-line potential via those efforts.

There's also a sense of reasonableness and credibility from the two executives. It doesn't take long in the small-cap value weeds to get a sense for when management teams are, shall we say, blowing smoke. Neither Perneau nor Mueller gives off that sense. When the news is good, it's delivered — but it's not only good news that gets delivered. (See, for example, Mueller admitting after Q2 that he was surprised a deal to sublease part of the company's headquarters had fallen through.)

What Perneau and Mueller continue to express is that they're happy with the results so far. And what they're also saying is that the external environment unsurprisingly remains uneven. The recovery from the pandemic has been sharp, but some customers continue to face lingering impacts. Volt is struggling to find candidates to fill positions, with some hope that the opt-out from federal unemployment benefits by 25 states possibly ameliorating some of the pressure. (Those states only account for 22% of Volt revenue, however, per the Q2 call.) The international business serves markets (most notably the U.K.) that are slower in their recovery than is the U.S.

Considering year-prior comparisons, the top-line performance of the last two quarters looks similar to what it was in 2018-2019. But the external environment is nothing alike, and almost certainly is worse than it was in those years. The fact that Volt is getting back to past levels now should give some confidence that the company can exceed those levels as normalcy slowly returns. Add in the benefits of cost cuts (some of which haven't yet been annualized) and it does look like the company is in the middle innings of the turnaround, not the later innings.

Staying Bullish

It bears repeating: the risks here are real. Indeed, I've said as much since buying the stock (and was in fact bearish on the turnaround before pivoting to the long side after Perneau was hired). This is a tough business. The underlying performance is solid given the external environment, but perhaps not quite as strong as single-quarter headline numbers suggest. And, again, on multiple occasions we've seen Volt improve its results under new management and/or with new strategies, only to fall back again for a variety of reasons.

But the upside here remains potentially impressive from a fundamental standpoint. From a short-term perspective, there are still some easy comparisons to cycle in the coming quarters, and from a long-term perspective a more normal environment should provide a benefit as well.

All that aside, this remains a bet on management. Nearly three years in, Perneau in my eyes has shown she and her team are worth betting on. Below $5, that's still more than enough.