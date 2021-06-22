winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) remains reliant on associate Morgan Stanley (MS) for earnings. Guidance for FY3/2022 and the newly unveiled medium term plan does not highlight any major positive changes for investors to re-evaluate the shares. We reiterate our neutral rating.

Quick primer

MUFG is Japan's largest financial services company. The name is derived from the merger between Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ in 2005. It has presence overseas with assets such as MUFG Union Bank in California and Bank Danamon in Indonesia. It holds a 20% stake in Morgan Stanley.

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

understand why MUFG is forecasting FY3/2022 profits attributable to owners of parent (JPY850.0 billion) to be lower than pre-pandemic FY3/2019 levels (JPY872.6 billion).

the outlook for how shareholder returns will improve going forwards.

We will take each one in turn.

Outlook for FY3/2022

FY3/2021 profits were ahead of company guidance and highlighted both strengths and weaknesses at the bank. Although credit costs rose ahead of guidance, overall asset quality remained sound. Non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.25% from 0.99% in FY3/2020 but remain at comfortably low levels. CET1 ratios (based on finalized Basle III basis which excludes net unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities) was 9.7%, in line with its medium term target of 9.5% to 10.0%. In terms of cost structure MUFG still stands out as relatively inefficient with the expense ratio at 68.7% versus domestic peer Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) at 62.3%.

Positive market activity meant that MUFG's stake in Morgan Stanley was the largest contributor to FY3/2021 net profits, making up 38% of total - the returns from this capital deployment has turned out to be one of the best investment MUFG ever made. Available-for-sale securities also benefited from strong markets, with unrealized gains reaching JPY3.74 trillion/$33.9 billion mostly attributable to domestic equities.

MUFG has relatively higher exposure to the US economy (with Union Bank), and hence post-pandemic expectations are that it should experience a notable recovery. Company guidance for FY3/2021 looks on the conservative side, but disappointing as net operating profits are expected to decline YoY, and profits attributable to parent remaining below pre-pandemic FY3/2019 levels.

Guidance for FY3/2022

Source: Company, created by author

The key underlying assumptions for FY3/2022 as well as the new medium term plan to FY3/2024 is a basic combination of cost reforms combined with some general growth across the board underpinned by digital transformation efforts. The tangible ROE target of 7.5% by FY3/2024 is not exactly inspiring, but this will be driven with a net profit target attributable to parent of over JPY1 trillion/$9 billion.

Digital transformation efforts appear to be more about cost efficiencies as the bank aims to cut more local branches. Key business lines such as Asset Management and Investor Services are expected to drive topline growth, as well as balance sheet optimization at Global Corporate & Investment Banking to improve ROE. Overall, there does not seem to be major growth initiatives in place - MUFG appears to remain content running a stable GSIB (global systematically important bank).

The credit cost assumption of JPY350 billion/$3.2 billion for FY3/2022 does incorporate elements for uncertainty, but remains at historically lofty levels and highlights concerns over credit exposure at overseas assets (notably Krungsri Bank in Thailand) and in air transportation.

From the above we surmise that the guidance for FY3/2022 looks conservative given the global economic recovery post-pandemic, but it is not a clear indication of attractive growth potential available to the business.

Next we look at shareholder returns.

A clear policy on shareholder returns

MUFG has clarified its thinking over shareholder returns through its medium term plan. The more predictable element is a progressive dividend payout policy, targeting a 40% payout by FY3/2024 - for reference the payout is set at 40% already for FY3/2022. This represents dividend per share of JPY27, an increase of 8% YoY which is not too shabby.

In terms of share buybacks the company is taking more of a flexible approach, preferring to consider such capital allocation depending on how much excess capital is available. Availability is benchmarked against the target range for CET1 excluding unrealized gains - so above 9.5% to 10.0% which is no mean feat. This buyback policy sends a mixed message - the bank will effectively have to crystallize gains on its available-for-sale securities for investors to have any realistic chance of buybacks. However, the bank has committed to reducing equity holdings by only JPY300 billion/$2.7 billion which if executed would equate to a 3.7% share buyback - not too high given its impact over three years.

The question is whether investors will be satisfied with the dividend returns, given the limited growth prospects for the business overall as well as buyback potential. We do not see an attractive investment case for MUFG unless greater capital allocation is made for shareholder returns.

Valuation

On FY3/2022 guidance the current dividend yield is 4.6%. Consensus forecasts are pricing in a similar dividend yield, with an estimated return on equity of 5.5% which is still some way off the target of 7.5% for the medium term plan.

It is worth noting that as the top shareholder of Morgan Stanley with 20.3%, the stake is worth JPY3.5 trillion/$31.8 billion, roughly 44% of total market capitalization.

Risks

Upside risk stems from strong market activity that would benefit earnings derived from Morgan Stanley as well as MUFG's own global markets operations. There will also be increase in unrealized gains from available-for-sale securities, which may allow for a larger reduction in equity holdings providing potential capital for unplanned share buybacks.

On a longer investment timeframe, MUFG could become a cheap proxy for investing in Morgan Stanley. The latter is already twice the market capitalization of MUFG and arguably has greater scope for growth and improving fundamentals.

Downside risk in the shorter term comes from higher than expected credit costs in FY3/2022. The company has guided a fairly generous number for credit costs YoY, but larger than expected issues here would be a negative surprise and places some doubt on asset quality.

Falling equity markets would have the inverse effect of the first upside risk highlighted. Earnings from Morgan Stanley would stutter, unrealized gains will drop and there will be less scope for any capital allocation to share buybacks.

Conclusion

After a tough FY3/2021 MUFG is trying to start off on the right foot, stating its basic policy for the next three years as a 'premier business partner that pioneers (the) future through the power of finance and digital services'. Digital transformation and cost reforms may help grow the bottom line, but the key growth pillars of the business remain less visible. MUFG remains very reliant on Morgan Stanley to make up the numbers.

With average ROE and total shareholder return policy, we believe MUFG need to bring something new to the table for investors to re-evaluate the shares. Unfortunately, there is not much evidence of this in FY3/2022 guidance or the new medium term plan. MUFG remains a relatively low-risk bank (although it was involved with Archegos) with average returns, and there appears to be no major changes on the horizon. We reiterate our neutral rating.