Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For the more general article on E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY), I refer you to one of my pieces here on SA that is now a few months old. Since that particular time, my investment has appreciated a respectable 20%+ including dividends. You might think that the journey upward for E.ON is over and that the company has realized most of its current potential upside.

In this article, I will show you why the company has plenty of room left to run, and why I believe the next 2 years will bring EPS growth of over 10% p.a, resulting in a massive, 50% 3-4-year upside with a good dividend of 6.5%.

(Source: E.ON)

E.ON - How has the company been doing?

For the past few weeks, E.ON's valuation has remained flat. As I've already purchased what exposure to the company I see as justified, I'm not too bothered - and I won't be buying more here.

What's important is instead to look at the recent trends and forecast, including a record-strong 1Q21...

(Source: E.ON)

...together with encouraging signs for a positive future. I mentioned E.ON's country-spanning operations in my last few articles on the company, and E.ON is continuing to grow its operations on a quarterly basis. We're talking 300,000 new grid connections in Germany alone, 60,000 new renewable connections, delivery of the UK customer turnaround, significant growth in the company's infrastructure solutions and other portions of the customer solutions segment, together with Energy Networks making up the company's operations.

EBIT was up YoY, with core segments providing a very strong backdrop and trends for the company. Synergies are improving operational performance, the UK restructuring is seeing results, and weather has been good for the company as well. The company has also refinanced at lower rates, resulting in an impressive quarterly EPS.

Moreover, and as I mentioned in my last article, the company has confirmed its 2021 outlook with the guidance of €7.2-€7.4B in EBITDA for the year, as well as an annual dividend growth of 5% p.a. until fiscal 2023.

(Source: E.ON)

These expectations are based on the trends of a reversal of COVID-19 during 2020/2021, organic growth in connections and RAB, increased synergies and positive developments in the customer solutions segment, a finishing of restructuring in the UK, and overall general business growth which we can see by the high number of new connections for the company.

PreussenElektra continues to be a drag on the company's results. To those uninitiated, the segment/subsidiary of E.ON that is responsible for operating and decommissioning the company's nuclear assets. It owns most of Grohnde, Brokdorf, and Isar, all of which are nuclear plants and total an effect of nearly 5 GW. It's currently decommissioning Isar and Unterweser I, and also still holds minority stakes in some other nuclear assets which are to be acquired by RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY).

Highlights include the extremely positive customer solutions results...

(Source: E.ON)

...and the overall stable trends in the remaining core segments for the company.

Fundamentally, the company has a well-laddered maturity schedule, some of which have been refinanced, and some of which still will be refinanced with expected economic benefits of €150M. The dividend, which I've spoken about earlier is well-covered on expectations or annualized results of 1Q21. Expectations are for the company to land an FY21 GAAP EPS of €0.61/share, and FY22 of €0.84, improving this by 38% while improving the dividend, as stated, by 5% each year up until €0.51-€0.54 in 2022.

Today's yield on the 2022 expected dividend would indicate a yield of well over 5.4%, with my own yield bought at a discount closer to 5.9%. Including dividends, my total RoR since the purchase has been 21.24% compared to the S&P in the same time frame of less than 7%.

All in all, a very successful investment of nearly $25,000 - and I hope you see similar numbers in your own investment.

Let's look at why I believe this company still has plenty of room to run.

E.ON - What is the valuation?

Despite some impressive growth over the past few months, E.ON is nowhere near its full potential, and there are very few companies on the market today of which this can be said.

The company recently rose above its 15X P/E on an annualized basis for the first time in over a year, only to promptly dip back down again. An understandable trend, given that upsides are, at least in part, based on future upsides. However, to me, these upsides are fairly confirmed, which means I'm trading the company and considering it based on its 3-5 year average including 2021-2024. When we look at the company in such a manner, we see the potential for massive growth.

(Source: E.ON)

The company is no longer as undervalued as when I bought it when a very real reversion to a mean 15X P/E included a 20-25% upside. Today we instead look at pure growth - and that pure growth, as expected by most analysts at this time, has the potential of delivering returns of nearly 60% in 4 years.

Given the market situation, we're in, and given this company's relative safety and conservative nature due to the business of its operations, I view this investment as a gift from the gods. It's an excellent bond equivalent with a 5-% yield. Granted, it only pays a dividend once a year, but you should be able to overlook this for all the advantages you end up getting.

Remember, you're investing in the largest privately-owned utility on the planet. The company has 3.5X more customers than the entire Swedish population. It's over 100 years old at this point, and is, in my perspective, one of the safer investments you can make in all of Europe. I'm not claiming non-volatility on the part of this company. History will show you that there is certain volatility here, and is likely to be in the future as well.

However, fundamentals are solid. Credit is solid, and you can't really consider this a sort of company that could, such as some riskier investments, simply "go away". This is a safe investment on the order of above some major banks.

And it has upside.

Even if the company managed only completely flat EPS until 2024, staying at around current levels, your investment would still yield 26%, or 7% annually until 2024 - which is better than what the S&P500 is expected to yield.

Analyst estimates are adjusted for the company's next-year and 2022 results, and are quite high for current annualized EPS.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

Analysts see a continued 13% upside to the company - but i want to make clear that this is based on future results, not current ones. For current results, and assuming no improvement, E.ON is more like 2-3% off a 15X P/E, which i would consider a fair valuation for this company under current circumstances.

In either scenario, I see this making the company a "BUY", and would buy more if I wasn't at my desired exposure E.ON.

Thesis

11 companies. That's how many businesses and investments on the market I currently could take a stance buying for myself and for the clients I hold. This is not much - in fact, it's never in the history of myself as an investor, been this few.

However, my standards and requirements for safety returns, and upside are very high. I won't accept less than 9-10% - 8.5% at the very least - on an annual basis and on a conservative basis. Downside protection is required as well, with even the worst, realistic imaginable case not resulting in capital destruction or negative development.

I of course cannot guarantee such results 100%. However, by taking such an approach and by setting such a set of requirements, I've found that I end up investing in companies that very rarely, if ever, do fall. By combining this with a positional allocation limit of 3-4%, 5-6% for native stocks, I further diversify this to a degree where the entire portfolio has a very low overall beta and comparative low volatility - both to certain overall indices, but also to where my portfolio was 3-4 years ago.

E.ON is one of these stocks that I consider a core part of my portfolio, which now has the following sector allocation.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets)

While enough to cause some of my more tech-focused investor colleagues' apoplexies, this is where my view for the market currently lies. Note, however, that the reason Real estate has grown is not due to massive reinvestment, massive capital appreciation.

Utilities, such as E.ON could be higher, but I'm careful to expose myself too much to any one stock, and the number of buyable utility businesses is quite low.

So, all that being said - E.ON is what I view as an undervalued buy because the company will grow significantly in the next 2 years and beyond. That's something, I believe, you want to be a part of.

On the basis of this, I view the company as a continued "BUY" with a 3-12% undervaluation to a fair-value price target, depending on what earnings average you're looking at.

Thank you for reading.