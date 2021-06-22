georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

U.K. retail chain Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF) has released its first quarter trading statement, which helped cast some light on how grocery retail may look coming out of the other end of the pandemic. I maintain my investment thesis that the market undervalues Tesco but see no obvious triggers for an upward rerating of the price.

Performance Remains Strong

While at first glance, performance looked unremarkable, last year’s comparative numbers reflected a sales surge as the start of the pandemic led to panic buying. As the company was clearly keen to point out, sales remained strongly elevated versus the pre-pandemic numbers from the same period two years ago.

Source: company trading statement (footnotes omitted)

I think the most interesting points here are the sustained strength in the U.K. as people continue eating at home more than usual, and ongoing weakness of the Central European business relative to the core British Isles operations, which the company pinned on non-essential retail restrictions in Czechia.

Online demand, which surged during the pandemic, remains high (I analysed some of the drivers for this separately in Tesco Clubcard Plus: A Good Defensive Strategy Against Amazon). With 1.3m orders per week, the two year growth is 81.6%. While I think this reflects a lot of customers having permanently switched at least some of their purchases online, I think it also reflects an ongoing concern among a significant part of the customer base about going out to shop versus the perceived safety of home delivery. Not all of that shift will remain in years to come, I don’t think, but clearly the online business has grown markedly in size and will be an important part of Tesco’s future independently of the pandemic.

Strong performance here isn’t just about customer demand. It is also positive in terms of demonstrating the adaptability and resilience of the company’s operations, which I see as positive for the investment case. Tesco remains a world-class retailer.

Valuation Factors for Tesco Remain Unchanged

I have previously lamented the fact that not only is Tesco undervalued, but that the market seems perennially unenthusiastic in closing that valuation gap.

A couple of factors could help boost the company’s valuation. One is the evidence of ongoing strength which the company’s results represent. Recall that just a few years ago, there were doubts in many quarters as to whether Tesco could fully recover from an accounting scandal. It is totally on track now as the dominant force in British retail. A second factor is the bid for rival Morrisons (OTCPK:MRWSF) by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. That saw that retail rival’s shares surge by 28% in Monday trading in London, while Tesco put on just 2%.

The CD&R bid is the latest illumination of the possible value in the British supermarket sector right now, following on from the ongoing private equity-backed takeover of Asda (one of the big four U.K. supermarket operators) which was previously owned by Walmart (WMT). That report shows that Walmart took dividends close to £3bn out of Asda in the past year, further highlighting the financial appeal of the sector. Whether or not the Morrisons bid by CD&R pans out – the retailer rejected the unsolicited approach – supermarket chains including Tesco will come under many analysts’ slide rules as a result, I expect.

However, I don’t expect that to significantly improve the Tesco share price. It’s not like dozens of retailers and finance firms haven’t considered the possibility of bidding for Tesco at some point over the years. Some of the possible financial drivers for the Morrisons bid – like its large property portfolio of owned stores – could also apply to some extent to Tesco. It reported freehold ownership of 58% of its U.K. stores in its annual report, and also has a sizeable land bank. But nonetheless, I see few suitors likely to have the stomach for a hostile takeover of Tesco, which would attract local regulatory scrutiny. On that basis, I don’t see short-term upside drivers for the Tesco share price even with the media excitement about the Morrisons bid.