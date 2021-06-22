damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. Each article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I predict whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series, here.

In this series of articles evaluating CEFs (Closed-End Fund), I started by looking at two from Cornerstone with very high yields. I evaluated them looking at their ability in the past to support their very generous distributions and to pay a shareholder a dependable stream of income in the future. I concluded neither fund had been supporting the distribution in "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." Both funds are overpaying their distributions, which is the primary cause of the declining NAV and distribution payments.

The series doesn't just cover funds that I don't think are covering their distributions. I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at DNP" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund. And I recently bought shares in DNP as well based on my research.

This article will take a look at Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD). This came to my attention when researching my article on Reaves Utility Income (UTG). One of my sources of data, CEFData.com, lists MFD as a peer. And with a yield over 8%, MFD is of potential interest to me. I like the infrastructure and utility sectors and think they offer inflation protection. So as an income investor, I want to determine if it has been and can in the future support its very generous distribution.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

The first step in determining if MFD can support its distribution is to look at how much its portfolio has earned over the last 12 months. This is what the total NAV return shows. So how did MFD do?

19% looks pretty impressive. But we have seen what looks like an impressive return turn fail to cover an overly generous distribution. So next we need to look at how the NAV (Net Asset Value) changed over the last year.

So, NAV increased 9.77% over the last year, which is a very good sign for distribution coverage. So what did the distribution look like over the last year?

I like that over the last year, the distribution wasn't cut. While NAV increased, I am not terribly worried about some of the distribution being designated as ROC, but I would certainly be happier if the fund had been able to pay all of the distribution using income or long-term capital gains.

So, running the numbers, the total distributions paid over the last year was $0.80. Using the average NAV of $9.765 produces a yield on NAV of 8.19%. Using the peak NAV of $10.81 produces a yield on NAV of 7.4%. So for the last 12 months, MFD has covered its distribution with some room to spare.

Long-Term Trends

While it is great when a fund is fully covering its distribution over the last 12 months, issues of luck or timing may have a lot to do with that. I want to understand how well management has done in the past at covering the distribution so I can have a better idea if the distribution will be covered (and thus not likely to be cut) in the future. I think looking at whether or not the distribution was earned over the last 3 years gives a nice balance between recent history and the effort to collect the data.

So, how has MFD done on generating a return from its portfolio?

Well, 16.45% might seem pretty good, but remember for a single year it paid out between 7% and 8% of its NAV. Annualized that total return is just 5.02%. But let's run the numbers just to be sure.

So, how did NAV do over the last 3 years?

Not so good, NAV is down some 11% over the last 3 years. Yes, most of that is due to the COVID crash, so it could be worse. But remember, UTG's NAV increased almost 9% over the same period.

Over the last 3 years, distributions have totaled $2.90. They have also been cut twice, starting at $0.30 a quarter during 2018, and now done to just $0.20 a quarter this year. Using the average NAV over the 3 years, the yield on NAV works out to be 27.4% which is well above the 16.5% total NAV return. Annualized based on the average distribution, the yield on NAV works out to be 9.12%. So even with the last year having very good distribution coverage, MFD falls well short of covering it over the last 3 years.

Next, I like to look at how NAV has done over the last 10 years. What I want to see is a flat or upward trend.

And I just don't see that with MFD. Remember with UTG there as a 42% increase in NAV over the last 10 years. It is clear to me that MFD is just paying a distribution larger than it can support.

Ideally, I want to see the mirror image of the pattern we see here with MFD's distribution. I want to see flat or even better-increasing distribution payments. This is just another indication that the fund is paying a distribution larger than it can support. And even when it acknowledges that by cutting the distribution management is failing to fully correct the problem.

Poor past performance should result in a good price. MFD does trade at a discount to NAV of nearly 6%, but is that enough given past performance?

Future Distribution Coverage

Okay, just because a fund has struggled to cover the distribution in the past doesn't mean that it won't be able to do so in the future. And investing is all about the future.

It is a good sign that MFD has been able to cover the current distribution. And that the NAV has increased over the last 12 months. However, that increase has lagged the increase in NAV for UTG (although only by a fairly small amount, 9.77% growth for MFD versus 9.8% growth for UTG).

It the holdings of MFD, while I don't see anything that should do worse than it has over the last 3 years, I don't see anything that looks like it will do better in the future than I expect from the holdings of UTG. At this point, my concern is that most of the distribution coverage has been because of the recovery from COVID, and I wonder how much of that is left.

Looking at the asset class breakdown, I am a bit concerned about the nearly 25% of the portfolio invested in floating-rate loans. While I like the sector, I am not sure I like it here. I think it might be better to focus on either equity or debt investments rather than trying to split the difference. Particularly with so large an allocation to non-US stocks. And given the performance of the fund's portfolio over the last 10 years, I think there is ample evidence that maybe a tighter focus would do better. UTG, which is all equity, has done much better.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Based on the annual report, investors in MFD that hold their shares at a participating broker have the potential to get shares below the current market price. If the fund is trading at a premium to NAV, investors reinvesting distributions will get shares at the higher of 95% of the market price or NAV. If, like now, the fund is trading at a discount to NAV, distributions will be reinvested at the market price.

Conclusion

I invest to get income, and MFD has what appears to be quite an attractive yield at around 8.1%. But NAV, and the distribution, have been declining for the last 10 years. And while UTG doesn't have quite as generous a distribution, NAV and the distribution for UTG have been increasing over the last 10 years.

While it is true that MFD has managed to cover the distribution over the last 12 months, I wonder how much longer than can continue. Before I am willing to place a bet that it can now support the distribution, I want to see more increases in NAV and a yield above 9%.