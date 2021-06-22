metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

When we talked about what the Fed should do in their meeting last week, we made sure to include what we thought they would do, and it wasn't far off from the reality (or hard to predict). Last week's meeting saw an accelerated expectation for the first rate hike and some notes about the possible persistence of inflation, but there wasn't really any change to their approach. Indeed, the market reaction suggests that participants out there expected a more hawkish Fed given the inflation numbers that have rolled in.

One of the winners of that meeting, then, was the Software as a Service - SaaS - sector, as COVID winners regained momentum after a rough start to 2021. What makes that interesting is that part of the rotation away from them had to do with the expected shift in consumer and business behavior as we return to a more physical world in the back half of 2021. That hasn't shown up in most companies' guidance or performance yet, but the tough comparisons start with next earnings season. The market's rebidding of these names on limited Fed action makes for an interesting set-up.

This week's Razor's Edge features Akram's Razor and I recapping the Fed and talking about the market reaction, and then sliding into a SaaS discussion with a focus on three companies. Zoom (ZM) kicks off, ever the bellwether of the Covid trade and of the rise of consumer SaaS. PagerDuty (PD) follows, as there are few stocks we've covered as closely. We finish off with Workday (WDAY), which has similarities to PagerDuty in set-up and go to market, even if it's a bigger incumbent than either of the other names.

We wrap up by considering a potential growth hangover and how to think about it. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics Covered