SaaS Stocks: A Post-Fed Winner, But Mind The Hangover (Podcast)
Summary
- The Fed's meeting was the (expected) smallest of tone shifts, rather than a major policy adjustment.
- One of the sectors that emerged as a winner in the market's eyes? SaaS (software as a service) stocks. New boss, same as the old boss.
- Covid winners have held up better than some might have feared, even with some real drawdowns, but the true comps tests are only just beginning.
- We break down the Fed's approach and what the risks or effects are on investor behavior.
- We also go into the SaaS sector with Zoom, PagerDuty, and Workday as leading examples.
A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor
When we talked about what the Fed should do in their meeting last week, we made sure to include what we thought they would do, and it wasn't far off from the reality (or hard to predict). Last week's meeting saw an accelerated expectation for the first rate hike and some notes about the possible persistence of inflation, but there wasn't really any change to their approach. Indeed, the market reaction suggests that participants out there expected a more hawkish Fed given the inflation numbers that have rolled in.
One of the winners of that meeting, then, was the Software as a Service - SaaS - sector, as COVID winners regained momentum after a rough start to 2021. What makes that interesting is that part of the rotation away from them had to do with the expected shift in consumer and business behavior as we return to a more physical world in the back half of 2021. That hasn't shown up in most companies' guidance or performance yet, but the tough comparisons start with next earnings season. The market's rebidding of these names on limited Fed action makes for an interesting set-up.
This week's Razor's Edge features Akram's Razor and I recapping the Fed and talking about the market reaction, and then sliding into a SaaS discussion with a focus on three companies. Zoom (ZM) kicks off, ever the bellwether of the Covid trade and of the rise of consumer SaaS. PagerDuty (PD) follows, as there are few stocks we've covered as closely. We finish off with Workday (WDAY), which has similarities to PagerDuty in set-up and go to market, even if it's a bigger incumbent than either of the other names.
We wrap up by considering a potential growth hangover and how to think about it. Click play above to have a listen.
Topics Covered
- 2:30 minute mark – Our Reaction to the Fed meeting
- 6:30 – The market and media reaction to the Fed meeting, and the difference between the health crisis and the market crisis (or reaction thereto)
- 17:30 – The analytical challenge for investors and the Fed, with the housing bull market as an example
- 23:30 – The crowding effect in the markets
- 32:30 – Shift to SaaS – Hasn’t ZM grown into their multiple and what does 2022 look like?
- 45:30 – PagerDuty – No surprises; the billings; Atlassian and Everbridge; multiple expansion
- 53:30 – Workday – Why the outlook lines up better for them than many SaaS peers – winning the finance office
- 58:30 – The distinction between Workday’s or PagerDuty’s customer base and Twilio’s or Zoom’s
- 1:09:30 – Growth hangover for Covid winners – THO as an example – and for the investors holding them
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long PD, DBX, THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Daniel is long PD and THO.
Akram's Razor is long TWTR.
Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.