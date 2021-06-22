metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) makes the identity of users seamless. There's a strong tailwind that's rapidly expanding Okta's total addressable market. Moreover, Okta is evidently gaining market share and growing its top-line at an impressive clip.

However, given its mediocre profitability profile, together with its elevated valuation, investors are being asked to take a large leap of faith that the next several years are flawlessly executed.

Given the unpredictability of markets, investors should perhaps consider more reasonably priced investments with a bigger margin of safety. Let's dig in:

What's Okta? Why is it Interesting?

Okta is an Identity Asset Management platform. It's a leader in authentication and authorization. It provides secure access and enables users to use technology safely in a zero-trust environment.

From systems to users, there's a rapid acceleration on the need for a fast and frictionless path to unlock productivity while working securely. If you follow this space, you'll know that as more and more work migrates to the cloud, the need to protect users' IP increases, but at the same time, users don't want to have to frequently verify their identity as they migrate from one system to the next.

Moving on, Okta is a cloud-first identity system that allows users to seamlessly and securely access the applications they need. With the backdrop of remote workforces, it's not difficult to envision the need for Okta's identity management. Given that's its pricing starts at $2 per user per month, this allows for an easy no-brainer option for businesses.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Very Strong, Off a Large Base

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

Above we can see that on the back of its acquisition of Auth0, Okta's revenue growth rate trajectory remains very strong.

What's more, looking further afield, given that Okta's business model is so sticky, this gives Okta visibility to put out guidance to grow its top line at 35% y/y each year over the coming 4 years.

In fact, there aren't too many companies that are clearing more than $500 million per quarter and growing as fast as Okta.

In essence, we can see that Okta's rapid growth rates are highly alluring, yet its path to profits is perhaps slightly less enticing.

Path to Profitability Still Some Time Away

Okta is guiding for its full-year operating loss to be around 14% at the non-GAAP level. That's obviously after the add-backs of many pesky (but real) costs.

If we keep in mind that Okta finished fiscal 2021 with negative 1% operating losses, this appears to be quite a step back in Okta's path to profitability. The reason for this retracement is due to Okta's acquisition of Auth0. Auth0 is adding a lot of top-line growth potential, but it's obviously coming as a toll on its bottom line.

On the other hand, Okta declares that by fiscal 2026 it will be generating 20% of free cash flow margins. However, for a company as richly valued as Okta, this doesn't seem to be enough of a carrot for investors. Furthermore, the way that Okta accounts for free cash flow, includes deferred revenues.

In fact, this implies that Okta's free cash flow accounts for cash before it gets recognized as revenues, hence why Okta's free cash flow margins are so rich while, at the same time, its operating costs are quite mediocre.

Valuation -- Difficult to Find More Upside Potential

Starting Q2 2022, Okta's total shares outstanding will reach 154 million. This put its market cap at approximately $6 billion.

Even when we consider that Okta's revenue growth rates are impressive, investors are still being asked to take a large leap of faith by paying up 29x forward sales.

For comparison, consider another SaaS platform, DocuSign (DOCU). DocuSign is an eSignature platform that also views itself as a primary cloud suit. Its growth rates are very similar to those of Okta, but in the case of DocuSign, its path towards profitability is much closer than that of Okta. Nevertheless, DocuSign is priced at 26x forward sales, several turns cheaper than Okta's multiple to sales.

On the other hand, in the SaaS space, there are still a few high-flying names left that are priced at close to 30x forward sales -- albeit not too many. Thus, Okta is not the only outlier carrying this punchy valuation.

Nonetheless, it's difficult to make the case that Okta isn't already pricing in several years of future growth and even positive surprises are probably baked into its share price.

The Bottom Line

Okta's narrative is incredibly attractive. But given its valuation of 29x forward sales, I find it difficult to argue that there's any aspect of its future prospects that are not already priced in many times over.

Accordingly, I believe that there are better investments elsewhere. Yes, my investments have some hairs on them, but at the same time, investors' expectations are dramatically lower too. Happy investing!