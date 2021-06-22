Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Our rating for Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) is a hold. UVE does not have any competitive advantage as the company lacks pricing power. Two good things about the company are its current valuation (which is below fair value), and the recent rate increases. The downsides of the business are mediocre management, guidance release, and no pricing power.

Business

UVE offers property and casualty insurance primarily in Florida (82.4% of total premiums written are in Florida). The company underwrites insurance and uses reinsurance to mitigate exposure to catastrophes.

Management

In my estimation, the management focuses too much on growth. If followed carelessly, growth can be detrimental for any company, especially for companies within the financial services industry. An insurance company can lower its rate and increase the amount of premiums written in any given year but that would increase the loss ratio. Therefore, underwriting practices are the most important factor to look at, not the growth of premiums.

The management releases earnings guidance, which is generally not a good sign for financial services companies. Earnings guidance does not make sense for financial service companies as they can essentially pick a number for their loss reserve and future EPS. There are so many assumptions that go into the calculation of future performance that are at the discretion of the management. Furthermore, guidance will avert the focus of the management from long-term performance to short-term performance. Here is how loss reserves turned out over the past few years according to the 10-K filed on February 26, 2021:

Over the past three years, even as we have increased our estimates of prospective losses each year, we have recorded adverse claim development on prior years’ loss reserves and further strengthened current year losses during the year to address the increasing impact Florida’s market disruptions have had on the claims process and the establishment of reserves for losses and LAE. The full extent and duration of these market disruptions is unknown and still unfolding, and we will monitor the impact of such disruptions on the recording and reporting of claim costs.

Thus earnings guidance creates no value for long-term shareholders.

Competitive Position

UVE does not have any competitive advantage. It is difficult for insurance companies to differentiate their products and there are low barriers to entry. On top of that, Florida is one of the states that have insurance mechanisms that provide insurance to consumers who are not otherwise able to obtain coverage in the private insurance market. Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is a not-for-profit government entity that has gained a considerable market share after Florida refused to increase insurance rates in 2007 and competing with a not-for-profit entity is very difficult, if not impossible.

Reinsurance

Another metric that caught my attention was the trend in premiums written-net to gross (%) which has increased from 30% in 2010 to more than 66% in 2020. In other words, UVE’s ceded written premiums grew much slower than gross written premiums. This trend could mean that the company is chasing short-term profitability by taking on more risk rather than reducing the overall risk exposure and liability by ceding a portion of their risk.

Is There an Opportunity in the Stock?

There is possibly an opportunity in the stock. There are two factors that we need to understand: the cyclicality of the weather and the recent rate increases. Florida has been hit by 121 hurricanes and 37 major hurricanes since 1851 and according to Colorado State scientists, there is a 45 percent chance a major hurricane will strike Florida or the east coast. The probability of occurrence of hurricanes are independent of each other; meaning that the probability of at least one major hurricane in a given year is 45% regardless of the number of hurricanes in the prior year. That means the probability of not having any major hurricane in a given year is 55%.

After understanding the probabilities, we move on to the next factor which is recent rate increases. UVE has filed and received two approval of rate increases in Florida. According to the 10-K filed on February 26, 2021:

In May 2020, the FLOIR approved an overall 12.4% rate increase for UPCIC on Florida personal residential homeowners line of business, effective May 2020 for new business and July 2020 for renewals. In December 2020, the FLOIR approved an overall 7.0% rate increase for UPCIC on Florida personal residential homeowners line of business, effective December 2020 for new business and March 2021 for renewals.

Overall, that’s a 19.8% rate increase during 2020. The last rate increase prior to 2020 was in 2017 when the company received regulatory approval for and implemented a 3.4% rate increase in Florida. There is no other rate increase since 2014. It is true that UVE has to compete with Citizens which may offer lower rates, but UVE’s monthly weighted average renewal retention rate is about 89%. Therefore, it is safe to assume that a 19.8% rate increase will help the company to collect much more premiums for taking the same amount of risk going forward.

Valuation

We will value the company using the probability of a major hurricane, recent rate increases, and the P/E ratio. The average P/E ratio for the past 10 years is 11.6x. In our first scenario, let’s assume that there is no hurricane in the next two years (2021 and 2022) and the company takes full advantage of rate increases. Under this scenario, the combined ratio will increase to at least 2015 levels (75%) and the company will earn $3.50 per share. Applying the average ratio of 11.6x, the stock would increase by 198% from the current price of $14.2 to $40.6 per share.

In our second scenario let’s assume there is one major hurricane and one non-major hurricane during the two-year period. In this case, the company will earn $0.75 and $1.5 per share each year. Applying the average multiple of 11.5x, the stock would trade at around $13.05 per share which is close to what is currently trading at.

Under the last and worst-case scenario, let’s assume that there is at least one major hurricane each year. It’s close to impossible to predict the profitability of the company under this scenario but let us say half of the equity gets wiped out. In this case, the company would trade at about $7 dollar per share. Now, all we need to do is to apply appropriate probabilities for each scenario to get to our price target.

Probability of not having any major hurricanes in two years: 55% * 55% = 30%

Probability of having one major hurricane and a non-major hurricane: 55% * 45% + 45% * 55% = 50%

Probability of having at least one major hurricane each year: 45% * 45% = 20%

Predicted share value = 0.3*40.6 + 0.5*13.05 + 0.2*7 = $20.11 per share

The predicted price of $20.11 is 42% higher than the current price. I don’t currently have a position in UVE but if someone forced me to make a bet on the stock, I would definitely go long based on my probability analysis. I am unwilling to go long because it lacks a margin of safety that I require for a stock. Also, it is a mediocre business and time is the enemy of a mediocre business.

What Would it Take to Make me Interested in the Company?

I would consider starting a position if it was trading at around $10 per share and would make it a considerable portion of my portfolio at prices $7 per share or lower. The current price is far from it and the current valuation does not make me interested in making a position.