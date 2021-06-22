georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

Last summer, I published several articles called “Hidden Stock Market Gems” – a series of articles in which I covered high-quality companies with a wide economic moat around the business, that were for some reason undercovered (at least on Seeking Alpha). I am trying to bring companies on your radar, that seem to fly unjustifiably under the radar. In this series, I also covered companies like Christian Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY) or Symrise (OTCPK:SYIEF), which are competitors of the company that I will cover today.

I also covered International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) in November last year – a company that gets a little more attention than Symrise or Chr. Hansen, but now it is time to write an article about the Swiss company, a market leader for many years in the sector: Givaudan SA (OTCPK:GVDBF). In this article, we will analyze the wide economic moat and the growth potential in the years to come. We will also look at the company’s balance sheet and dividend and provide an intrinsic value calculation. We start with a short business description.

Business Description

Givaudan was founded as a perfumery company in 1895, although parts of the company date back to 1796, making Givaudan a company with a 225-year history. In 2000, Givaudan was spun off by Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The company is claiming to touch people’s lives ten times per day through different products like food, beverages and fragrances or laundry care. Givaudan focuses on scents and flavors that are developed for different industries like food and beverage makers and are also used in grooming and personal care products or perfumes.

In fiscal 2020, the company generated CHF 6,322 million in sales – reflecting an increase of 1.9% compared to fiscal 2019 (with sales of CHF 6,203 million). Like-for-like sales increased 4.0% YoY. And while diluted earnings per share increased from CHF 75.59 in fiscal 2019 to CHF 79.96 in fiscal 2020 (reflecting an increase of 5.8%), operating income increased 8.3% YoY (from CHF 920 million in fiscal 2019 to CHF 996 million in fiscal 2020).

(Source: Givaudan 2020 Investor Presentation)

Givaudan is reporting in two different segments:

Fragrance & Beauty : This segment includes business units like “Consumer Products”, “Fine Fragrances” and “Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty” and generated CHF 2,924 million in sales in fiscal 2020 (an increase of 4.5% YoY).

: This segment includes business units like “Consumer Products”, “Fine Fragrances” and “Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty” and generated CHF 2,924 million in sales in fiscal 2020 (an increase of 4.5% YoY). Taste & Wellbeing: This segment includes business units like “Sweet Goods”, “Dairy”, “Beverages”, “Savoury” and “Sciences and Technology” and in fiscal 2020, this segment generated CHF 3,398 million in sales (a decrease of CHF 6 million compared to fiscal 2019).

Economic Moat

Until recently, Givaudan was clearly a market leader – ahead of IFF and Symrise. But the merger of IFF and DuPont’s (DD) Nutrition and Biosciences Business will make IFF the market leader. And while being the market leader is a “nice-to-have” for companies, it does not automatically create an economic moat around the business.

I already mentioned Christian Hansen above. Although not a direct competitor, the business model and therefore the economic moat is quite similar. It is also no coincidence, that the current CEO of Christian Hansen – Mauricio Graber – was president of the Flavours Division of Givaudan. In my article about Christian Hansen, I wrote:

“Aside from the individualization, the switching costs are so powerful as Chr. Hansen is producing a product that is very important for the end result, but makes up only a small fraction of the overall costs. The products of Chr. Hansen, for example, determine the color of food products, as well as beverages and the color, is extremely important as it plays an important role in the perception of the quality and has a huge influence how the end customer sees the product. Changing the color could be devastating for any product. Chr. Hansen's products also determine taste and texture and changing these is similar dangerous as changing the color. A change in color, flavor, or texture might lead to fewer customers and every producer will be hesitant to change these aspects. And while the ingredients of Chr. Hansen have a huge influence on the end product, they make up only a very small fraction of the overall costs. When considering the costs for cheese production for example, the cultures and enzymes are responsible for only 1-2% of the total costs and the savings by switching to a competitor would be very little. Hansen's products have a high benefit/cost ratio and this makes switching costs usually very high and creates a powerful moat around a business.”

And the economic moat of Givaudan is also stemming from switching costs and very similar to Christian Hansen – or Symrise – the products of Givaudan also “enjoy” high switching costs as they make only up a small fraction of the overall costs but are extremely important for the end product.

On its homepage, Givaudan is also arguing why the flavor and fragrance industry is a great investment. The company is mentioning high barriers to entry as well as a “defensive, relatively recession-proof offering”. Additionally, Givaudan is mentioning “diversified exposures to all regions and market segments (including premium, private label and regional players in emerging markets)”.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And when looking at the different metrics, Givaudan is reporting, we also see strong hints for a wide economic moat and a business model with pricing power. Although margins decreased for some years, we see extremely stable – and in most years even increasing – margins over time. And not only the operating margin and gross margin hint towards a wide economic moat. The average return on invested capital of 11.66% during the last decade is also pointing towards a wide economic moat.

Growth

A wide economic moat and the resulting defensibility for a business against competitors is extremely important. But we are also searching for companies, that can grow with a stable pace. And when looking for growth opportunities in case of Givaudan, we can mention the huge addressable market of CHF 27.2 billion. And while Givaudan already has a rather huge market share in the flavors & taste market (about 25% market share), the market share in the functional ingredients as well as nutrition market is very small at this point (and with about CHF 14 billion the total addressable market is like the flavors and taste market).

(Source: Givaudan 2025 Strategy Presentation)

And aside from organic growth, acquisitions are certainly a way to increase the market share in the years to come. Givaudan was also growing by acquisitions in the last few years and between 2014 and 2020, the company made 16 acquisitions and had to spend CHF 3.6 billion on these acquisitions. But right now, these acquisitions lead to CHF 1.5 billion in annual revenue and managements seems to make a solid job with its acquisitions. The company had to spend 2.5 times the annual revenue, which seems acceptable.

(Source: Givaudan 2025 Strategy Presentation)

Balance Sheet

One consequence of these acquisitions in the recent past is a rather stretched balance sheet. On December 31, 2020, Givaudan had CHF 206 million in short-term debt as well as CHF 4,245 million in long-term debt. When comparing this amount to the total equity of CHF 3,508 million, we get a D/E ratio of 1.27, which seems to be a bit high (but still acceptable). Additionally, we can compare the total outstanding debt to the operating income, the business can generate (in fiscal 2020, operating income was CHF 1,027 million). When using these numbers, it would take 4.33 times the operating income of fiscal 2020 to repay the outstanding debt – also a rather high ratio compared to many other high-quality companies I covered in the past. When looking at the asset side, Givaudan had CHF 411 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, that could be used to repay outstanding debt.

(Source: Givaudan 2020 Investor Presentation)

The balance sheet is certainly not perfect, but we neither must worry about liquidity nor about solvency. In the next four years, the company does not have to repay more than CHF 392 million in debt in any single year. In 2025, the company must repay CHF 809 million in debt, but overall, the debt levels seem manageable. The balance sheet however is not perfect and could be a little better, but Givaudan won’t be running in any serious trouble in the years to come.

Dividend

Givaudan might also be interesting for its dividend. Since the IPO in 2000, the company increased the dividend every single year and although the dividend increase was rather low in some years, Givaudan is still looking at a long streak of dividend increases, which is especially impressive for European companies. Since 2000, Givaudan increased the dividend with a CAGR of 12.1% and since 2010, with a CAGR of 11.5%. However, in the last five years, dividend growth slowed down, and the company increased the dividend only with a CAGR of 3.5%.

(Source: Givaudan 2020 Investor Presentation)

Givaudan is also paying out a rather high amount of its earnings. In fiscal 2020, the company paid CHF 64 in dividends per share and compared with diluted earnings per share of CHF 79.96 this leads to a payout ratio of 80%. While this seems like a rather high payout ratio, it is in line with past years as Givaudan has always been paying out a rather high portion of its earnings.

Right now, Givaudan has a dividend yield of 1.5% and considering that the company is paying out a large part of its earnings the dividend yield is not very impressive.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

So far, we have established that Givaudan is a solid business, but we also must look at the company’s intrinsic value to determine if Givaudan is also a solid investment. We can start by looking at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, which is around 38 and therefore rather high. The stock is currently also trading for its highest free-cash-flow ratio since the IPO in 2000 and this might indicate that the stock is rather “expensive”.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

Aside from simple valuation metrics like the price-cash-flow ratio, we can also use a discount cash flow calculation to determine what a fair price for Givaudan should be. For such a calculation we have to make some assumptions. As basis we can take the free cash flow of fiscal 2020. And for the next ten years, we are optimistic and assume 10% annual growth until 2030 followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. While taking the generated free cash flow of the last four quarters and 6% growth till perpetuity might seem reasonable for a wide moat company, we must question if 10% annual growth is not too optimistic for Givaudan in the next ten years.

(Source: Givaudan Annual Investor Conference 2021)

We can assume about 5% annual sales growth, which is not only in line with the company’s Strategy 2025, but also with the growth rates during the last two decades.

CAGR Since 1998 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 5.11% 4.07% 7.51% Net Income 10.36% 8.13% 3.19%

Additionally, we can assume, that Givaudan will be able to improve its margins in the years to come – similar to the past decade. Let’s assume this will add another 3% growth to the bottom line, but we have to question if this is realistic. Management is assuming, that free cash flow in the years to come will be about 12% of sales – in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020, free cash flow was already 12.7% or even 12.8% of sales and we have to question how much upside potential there is. Givaudan might decrease the debt in the years to come which will lead to lower interest payments and therefore a higher net income margin.

Finally, share buybacks might also add to the bottom-line growth, but in the last few years Givaudan didn’t buy back any shares. The company used share buybacks in the years between 2002 and 2007 but considering the rather high amounts of cash the company needs for dividend payments (and I don’t think a dividend cut is likely) and paying back debt, share buybacks are unlikely in the next few years (and as we will see, they are also not a good idea as the share is extremely overvalued).

But let’s be optimistic and assume 10% growth for the next decade. If we calculate with the assumptions mentioned above, the intrinsic value of Givaudan should be CHF 2,999. Therefore, Givaudan is trading with a 40% premium right now. And when considering, that the assumptions from above are already very optimistic, Givaudan seems to be clearly overvalued at this point and not a good investment.

Conclusion

Without doubt, Givaudan is a great business, that will most likely continue to increase its dividend, grow with a solid pace in the years to come and be able to keep competitors at bay due to the wide economic moat. But even when calculating with very optimistic growth assumptions, the stock is extremely overvalued, and the price can’t be justified in any way.