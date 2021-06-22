Christoph Burgstedt/iStock via Getty Images

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is a small diagnostics company based out of La Jolla focusing on developing diagnostics tests for various skin cancers. It has one marketed product, the DermTech Melanoma test, a sticky patch that can be stuck to a mole to determine whether it is a melanoma using pigmented lesion assay. This is a negative or rule-out test; it only tells you whether the mole is not melanoma. If it is not, it does not tell you what it is - and you still have to do a biopsy for that. However, by removing one major concern from the equation, the test seems to prove itself useful - to an extent. Whether that utility will merit coverage or not is another question.

Recently, there was news that Cigna will start covering the melanoma test. This turned out to be false a day later. However, the stock took a rollercoaster ride on the news and its rejection - showing how important private coverage is to this early detection test for melanoma, even though Cigna owns less than 3% of the US market. The test is, however, Medicare covered.

Interestingly, according to Seeking Alpha, Cigna said the following:

"There has not been a change to our genetic testing coverage policies related to cutaneous melanoma,” Bloomberg reported citing an email statement from the company.

“The only change to our policies is to indicate that we follow NCCN guidelines, which do not support the use of this test for this indication," Cigna has added.

Now, in January 2021, DermTech’s PLA test was included in the NCCN guidelines.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that non-invasive genomic patch testing for melanoma, like DermTech’s Pigmented Lesion Assay (“PLA”), has received a recommendation from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (“NCCN”). The recommendation indicates that there is uniform NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (the “NCCN Guidelines®”) for cutaneous melanoma recognize the use of noninvasive genomic patch testing to help guide biopsy decisions for cutaneous melanoma.

The contradiction is interesting.

Early detection of melanoma is key to surviving this disease. Current gold standard is biopsy, where the lesion is cut and diagnosed at the lab - this is an invasive procedure which leaves scars, and it is especially undesirable in parts of the body like the chest and face. DermTech’s test involves simply putting a sticky patch on the mole, which extracts RNA/DNA material from there. This patch is then sent to DermTech’s lab, which performs the diagnosis. The test has been approved and marketed since late 2020.

DermTech has struggled to show that its test is non-competitive to dermatologists who earn from performing biopsies. A few years back, the company published a study to determine whether the PLA test improves biopsy specificity and sensitivity. That means, whether the dermatologist can perform fewer biopsies and detect more melanoma - and the trial showed that they can. “A noninvasive adhesive patch biopsy–based LINC/PRAME gene expression test (the pigmented lesion assay) improved biopsy specificity from 32.1% to 56.9% and improved biopsy sensitivity from 95.0% to 98.6%.” From this, the company concluded, on the one hand, that

The noninvasive pigmented lesion assay enables dermatologists to biopsy fewer benign pigmented skin lesions while missing fewer melanomas.

And, on the other hand, that

This result may increase the number of early melanomas biopsied…

These two statements are actually not contradictory. The test may actually increase the number of early melanomas biopsied, at the same time decreasing overall biopsies performed by reducing the number of biopsies performed on benign skin lesions.

Thus, despite what the company might wish, its test is actually going to reduce income from biopsies earned by dermatologists, and may thus hinder adoption.

DermTech’s pipeline

Besides the one approved product, DermTech has a number of other skin cancer diagnostics products in its pipeline:

Luminate, for UV damage and skin cancer risk, is the latest stage asset in the pipeline. Two other interesting assets are Carcinome and CTCL; PLAplus was on hold due to Covid-19 - it has recently been launched. The market opportunity is huge - nearly $10b, according to the company. Luminate is potentially the most valuable product candidate.

A simple graphic comparison of the biopsy procedure versus the PLA test will be enough to convince patients. Here’s a biopsy site:

And here’s the DermTech test:

All you need to do is simply put this adhesive sticker on the mole, and mail it - from your home, not from a doctor’s office - to DermTech’s lab. You get your report back in 72 hours.

Not only is the test less invasive, it is also more accurate. The biopsy is visually studied under a microscope, and the determination is subjective - this article illustrates how subjective a biopsy can be. DermTech studies the RNA in a lab, and the diagnostics is much more objective. A case study published in JAMA Dermatology highlights the utility and accuracy of the test. The company’s TRUST study also shows the PLA test’s high negative predictive value accurate to 99% cases, which is much better than a biopsy’s predictive accuracy. Another study published in the SKIN journal also shows that DermTech’s genomic procedure is up to 5 times more accurate than traditional visual methods.

The concept is revolutionary in its simplicity; however, that simplicity itself may create competition. The hurdle to the competition could be what happens at the lab. The sticky patch thingy is hardly daunting for competition. The company provides the following data about its IP:

Since approval, uptake has not been astounding, especially given the company’s high valuation vis-a-vis earnings. Medicare, which covers 50% of the entire skin diagnostics market, has taken it up. Private players are slowly adopting - the company recently announced payor contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of IL, Blue Shield of CA, and Geisinger Health.

Financials

DMTK has a market cap of $1.29bn and a cash reserve of $258mn at the end of the May quarter. The company earned revenue of $2.5mn in that quarter. The PLA test is seeing quick uptake, according to Seeking Alpha news:

Billable sample volume was approximately 9,400 for the first quarter of 2021, a 62% increase compared to approximately 5,800 recorded for the first quarter of 2020 and a 13% sequential increase over the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company's stock has a high percentage of funds and institutional ownership. Short interest, at 32%, is on the higher side. Insiders have been consistently selling shares.

Bottom line

I like many things about DMTK, but the very high valuation vis-a-vis its earnings is not one of them. The high short interest is a bit of a worry as well, and I also worry about the low barriers to competition. The stock has already been a multibagger for early investors, going up from $9 to $80 this last year, and now stuck at the $40s range. I would prefer to buy at prices below $30.