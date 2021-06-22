SlavkoSereda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Like most of the banking industry, shares of Erste Group (OTCPK:EBKDY)(OTCPK:EBKOF) have been on a rollercoaster ride recently. Erste, which is prominent across Central and Eastern Europe ("CEE"), was obviously staring into the unknown in the early days of the pandemic given the potentially catastrophic impact on credit quality.

That the stock has now almost recovered to pre-COVID levels perhaps tells you all you need to know, with asset quality holding up much better than many would have expected just over a year ago. That doesn't mean the shares are expensive though; despite the rally they still only trade around tangible book value right now, with the potential for double-digit annualized returns here for investors.

Business Overview

With around 16 million customers in total, Erste is active across seven core markets: Austria, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia and Serbia. Austria is its largest market, accounting for around 45% of pre-provision profit last year. Erste stock has a primary listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange and sports a current market capitalization of around €14B.

(Data Source: Erste Group 2020 Annual Report)

The group is essentially your bread-and-butter commercial bank, albeit with slightly less exposure to household lending and a correspondingly higher tilt to SMEs and corporations. The loan book stood at just under €170B at last count, and net interest income ("NII") makes up around two-thirds of the group's overall revenue.

A Few Points To Like

In broad terms, I like Erste for a few reasons really. Firstly, it offers some good exposure to faster growing CEE economies, with pre-COVID real GDP growth across its core markets clocking in well higher than the Eurozone average. That would naturally support higher loan growth, NII and fee income too as services like asset management open up to consumers.

The second reason is its funding mix. Erste finances a large portion of its assets, around two-thirds to be a bit more precise, via customer deposits. Furthermore, around 65% of its deposits come from households, which tend to be fairly sticky and typically represent the cheapest form of funding. Indeed, non-savings overnight deposits attributable to households totaled over €63B as per the most recent quarter. That ultimately supports a solid group-level net interest margin ("NIM"), which has slipped in recent years due to lower interest rates but still clocked in at 2% in Q1.

The final reason is more of a generic one in that the banking industry seems well-placed in terms of technology-associated efficiency gains (e.g. mobile and digital banking at the front end), which naturally applies to Erste too. The bank may even enjoy more scope to exploit that trend given its geographic footprint. Erste's cost/income ratio was typically in the 60% area pre-COVID, with the bank targeting a circa 55% level by the mid-2020s.

Weathering The Storm

Although it would be pushing things to describe last year as a good one for the bank, it does feel that way given how bad the situation looked in the early days of the pandemic. Erste had its fair share of exposure to COVID-sensitive areas, including circa €9.1B in gross loans to the hotels & leisure industry and €1.5B to passenger transportation at the end of 2020. Obviously those two areas have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

(Source: Erste Group 2020 Results Presentation)

In that sense, financial numbers put out over the past few quarters actually look very solid. The bank set aside €1.2B for potential bad debt in 2020, up around €1B on the previous year but still well covered by pre-provision income, which at circa €2.9B was only marginally lower than 2019. Importantly, non-performing loans ("NPL") increased around €0.4B to €4.5B, with the NPL ratio only inching up to 2.7% last year versus 2.5% the year before.

A Tentative Recovery

Of course, we can pin a lot of the above on the unprecedented fiscal and monetary response provided by various governments and central banks. And as those measures wear off, we can reasonably expect NPLs to tick up. The bank is sticking with earlier guidance for an NPL ratio in the 3-4% area this year even though it clocked in at just 2.6% in Q1. Management may be sandbagging a bit on that, leaving some upside to profit numbers should that be the case.

Obviously the near-term here will be dominated by the recovery from COVID. Vaccination programs are proceeding at a healthy clip in Erste's core markets after a somewhat rocky start, with the group's proprietary CEE Recovery Index consequently trending higher and in line with management's prior outlook for 2021.

(Source: Erste Group)

That outlook included loan growth in the mid-single-digits this year, with that leading to relatively flattish NII as low interest rates weigh on NIM, while fee income is similarly seen growing by at least mid-single-digits too. That should lead to a significantly higher net profit print this year versus 2020.

Valuation Still Reasonable

Erste shares trade for around €32.25 each at time of writing, and are up over 100% versus their COVID lows in Q2 2020.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Despite the rally, I still don't think the stock is all that expensive. Yes, the bank has its headwinds: lower interest rates look set to weigh on NII for the foreseeable future, but Erste has good long-term opportunities to grow both loans and fee income. Realizing the cost efficiency opportunities outlined previously will act as a further tailwind to the bottom line, with double-digit annualized EPS growth definitely a possibility over the next few years. Note that the bank did cut its dividend last year, but a return to the pre-COVID payout of €1.50 per share still leaves plenty on the table to fund loan growth (and would obviously contribute to total returns).

Finally, the current valuation is not exactly aggressive, with the shares currently changing hands for a little over tangible book value ("TBV") and 11x FY21 EPS estimates.

(Data Source: Yahoo! Finance, Author Calculation)

The stock typically traded at a premium to TBV pre-COVID, with that coming on the back of solid double-digit returns on tangible equity, so upside from a re-rating is definitely on the table. All said and done, I see a strong chance of double-digit annualized returns for investors here over the next few years.