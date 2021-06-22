Kena Betancur/Getty Images News

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) has seen unprecedented success in the past year due to heightened demand for video-conferencing solutions to support the ongoing remote working and education environment. The company's success is also reflected in their share price, which was more than seven-fold of its pre-pandemic performance at one point in October.

However, investors have started to question the company's growth prospects moving forward as COVID restrictions start to taper with the roll-out of vaccines, resulting in the reopening of offices and classrooms. ZM's stock price has since pulled back to the $300s from its peak. Nonetheless, the current share price is still up by close to 60% from one year ago as the company continues to post robust period-over-period growth in earnings that consistently beat analyst expectations.

We believe ZM still has a lot of growth potential as organizations - both large and small - start to adopt a hybrid work environment moving forward. Although ZM has already transformed video-conferencing in the past year with breakthrough virtual meeting solutions including smart gallery, breakout rooms, and an integrated cloud-based phone system, there is still more that the company has in the works to make virtual communications as seamless as possible moving forward for their customers. In addition, ZM has been actively growing their business portfolio outside of the Americas by both leveraging their existing business relationships, and dedicating resources towards building new business relationships in order to increase market penetration.

ZM's commitment towards innovating its platform to accommodate changing work dynamics, and their efforts in international expansion are promising growth strategies for the company moving forward. And based on our analysis hereafter on these growth initiatives and their resulting impacts on the company's financial prospects, we believe ZM's current share price is reflective of the company's value and thus assign a Neutral Rating on the stock.

Business Overview

With solutions including in-video interactive tools, breakout meeting rooms, and a user-friendly interface, ZM's platform has become a pandemic staple adopted by many, from preschoolers to executive-level users in multinational corporations. The company’s financial performance is primarily driven by two of its offerings:

Zoom Meetings - the company's flagship video-communications platform, which can be integrated with other fee-based add-ons including in-video annotations, extended meeting times, and virtual breakout rooms.

Zoom Phone - a cloud-based business phone system launched in 2019. The company has also launched an extension of the platform, "Zoom Phone Appliance", earlier this month, which further integrates audio, video and file sharing capabilities together in one device. Zoom Phone currently has more than 1.5 million seat subscriptions, and is currently available in 44 countries.

Currently, 37% of the company’s revenues are attributable to commercial customers with 10 or fewer employees, up from just 30% a year ago. The number of customers contributing more than $100,000 of annual revenues has also grown from 769 a year ago to 1,999 in the first quarter, evidencing ZM’s rapid penetration into the $40 billion TAM.

So What’s Next for Zoom?

Despite ongoing worries that ZM's rapid growth observed over the past year may be losing its steam as demands start to taper with people returning to their offices and classrooms, we believe there is still significant room for higher market penetration. Based on the latest earnings call, two of ZM's upcoming priorities are international expansion and platform innovation, which will be critical to the company's growth in the long-run.

International Expansion

International expansion is currently one of ZM's key growth strategies. The global acceleration of video-communication adoption observed in the past year has opened a room full of opportunities for the communication technologies industry to capitalize on. And ZM has proven progress in this aspect – in the first quarter, APAC and EMEA subscriptions represented 34% of total revenues, which is up 288% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter.

In order to further this progress, ZM has made their platforms increasingly available worldwide. Zoom Phone is now available across 44 countries, making them one of the largest cloud-based phone service providers in the industry. The broadened international availability of ZM's platform has enabled larger organizations to implement a full "Zoom deployment" by integrating Zoom Phone with Zoom Meetings to further streamline virtual communications with employees around the world; it has also allowed ZM to grow their revenues by up-selling and cross-selling their platform offerings to existing customers with multinational operations.

ZM will also be growing their sales and marketing team in the foreseeable future to support the company’s international expansion efforts. The company plans to increase their investments into growing their international sales and marketing capacity in the near-term to capitalize on growing global demands. With this in mind, sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues is expected to increase in the foreseeable future as the company continues their execution of this growth strategy.

And the increased costs are expected to generate favourable returns in the long-run. Global demand for video-conferencing solutions is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% into 2025 as it becomes an increasingly critical tool for supporting business globalization and workforce management in the new normal of hybrid working arrangements. APAC is expected to contribute to most of this growth in the next couple of years; the video conferencing market in APAC is expected to reach a value of $3.4 billion by 2027, representing growth at a CAGR of 11.4%. Most of the demand in the APAC region will be driven by robust adoption in the educational, healthcare and corporate sectors due to increasing needs for effective and reliable immediate virtual collaboration tools. And in Europe, the video conferencing market is expected to reach a value of $3.7 billion by 2027, representing growth at a CAGR of 10.1%; the anticipated growth will be driven by demands for a more collaborative workspace beyond geographical barriers. Meanwhile, video conferencing demands in the Americas are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% into 2027, which is relatively moderate compared to the anticipated growth rates in the APAC and EMEA regions.

Altogether, international revenues are expected to represent 40% to 50% of total revenues in the long-run based on the above growth trends across the Americas, APAC and EMEA regions, as well as management’s efforts in expanding their international market share. We are expecting total APAC and EMEA revenues to reach $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion, and represent approximately 40% of ZM’s total sales by FY 2028, which is in line with management’s expectations on revenues attributable to their business portfolio outside of the Americas in the long-run. Meanwhile, increasing sales and marketing costs will place some pressures on ZM’s operating margin in the near-term, but is expected to stabilize by 2025 as their global presence becomes more established.

Innovating Its Current Platform

Another key growth initiative that ZM is prioritizing is innovation of its current platform with new solutions to support the evolving communication and collaboration dynamics within the corporate and educational sectors. ZM’s breakthrough contributions through virtual breakout rooms, smart gallery, in-video annotations and other video-conferencing enhancements released to date have enabled traditional in-person conferences, meetings and trainings to take place seamlessly in a virtual environment; these tools have been widely commended for making ZM the preferred video-conferencing tool in the past year. And the adoption of hybrid working arrangements and accelerated digitization moving forward is expected to further spur opportunities for innovation in the industry, which ZM is well-positioned for considering the expertise, resources and platform that they already have and can use to further their offerings.

Some of ZM’s upcoming new product launches include Zoom Events, which is an online, all-in-one, virtual event management system. Zoom Event can be used in conjunction with Zoom Meetings to host a variety of virtual events, while also offering solutions for online ticketing, scheduling, and access management. Another recent product launch is Zoom Rooms, which connects existing hardware in corporate conference rooms to Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone, enabling a reliable, seamless, and convenient experience in hosting or joining video conferences with just a “tap of a button”. It is evident that a common theme between the two new offerings is their compatibility with ZM’s existing platforms, which drives synergies by maximizing return on the company’s previous capital investments.

The company plans to up their current capital deployment towards R&D from 4.3% to approximately 10% of total revenues moving forward to further the growth initiative and drive higher market penetration. With this in mind, we are expecting to see more software and hardware enhancements and additions to the company’s existing portfolio of product offerings in the near-term. And these new developments will not only increase the company’s return on previous investments, but also drive additional revenue growth through enabling multi-product subscriptions for new and existing customers.

Financial Outlook

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts (Zoom_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf).

To counter investors’ skepticism brought forth by anticipated deceleration of growth once the impact of the pandemic subsides, ZM has shifted its focus away from rapid significant growth and towards moderate sustainable long-term growth through the initiatives discussed above. In our base case, we are expecting total revenues to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% until FY 2028 based on the respective market growth rates anticipated across the Americas, APAC and EMEA regions, and ZM’s growing market share through international expansion. As discussed above, this would result in revenues of $2.7 billion generated from international subscriptions, representing approximately 40% of $7.5 billion in total revenues by FY 2028. And based on ZM’s current business environment with anticipated deceleration in overall demands due to the curtailment of pandemic-related restrictions, we are forecasting total revenues to grow at 50% year-over-year to approximately $4 billion by the end of the year, which is consistent with management’s guidance for FY 2022.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

In terms of operating expenses, sales and marketing and R&D spending are expected to rise in the foreseeable future to support the company’s growth initiatives. As a result, we are forecasting sales and marketing expenses (inclusive of stock-based compensation) to increase from 26% of revenues to approximately 30% of revenues in the long-run to reflect ZM’s growing sales capacity in international markets. This would result in forecasted sales and marketing costs of $1 billion by the end of the year to grow into approximately $2.4 billion by FY 2028.

And in support of ZM’s ongoing efforts in innovating its platform, we are predicting R&D expenses (inclusive of stock-based compensation) to grow from 7% of revenues to approximately 12% of total revenues in the long-run. This would result in forecasted R&D expenses of $330 million by the end of the year to grow into $820 million by FY 2028.

Meanwhile, cost of revenues are expected to decrease overtime as ZM scales their data centers to accommodate increased usage from its growing customer base. On this basis, we are expecting ZM’s current gross profit margin of 72% to grow towards 80% by FY 2028. With this cost structure in mind, ZM’s operating margin is expected to fall in line with management’s guidance of approximately 25% in the long-run, compared to the 40% observed in the first quarter. This indicates management’s prudent reinvestment of available capital back into growing the business and adding to shareholder value in the long-run.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Based on the above considerations, our base case forecast is predicting net income of $851 million by the end of the fiscal year, with expected growth at a CAGR of 12% towards $1.7 billion by FY 2028.

i. Base Case Financial Forecast:

ii. Bull Case Financial Forecast:

iii. Bear Case Financial Forecast (assumes no change to Q1 2022 results):

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Valuation

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation model (Zoom_-_Valuation.pdf).

Drawing on the above analysis on ZM’s financial outlook, our price target is $380.33 based on an estimated equity value of approximately $118.3 billion. This represents an upside potential of approximately 2% based on the last traded share price of $374.24 on June 18th.

Our valuation is derived from a 10-year discounted cash flow analysis in conjunction with the forecasted financial information discussed in the “Financial Outlook” section above. Although ZM currently generates positive income and free cash flows, the company’s business is still in growth phase with some way to go before maturity, making a multiples-based valuation approach inappropriate in our opinion. Our base case forecast assumes a 95.1x EV/EBITDA multiple, which is slightly lower than the company’s current EV/EBITDA multiple of above 100x. This is reflective of the company’s decelerating growth rate caused by various factors including higher market penetration and slower demand by the end of the decade. We have used a WACC of 6% to arrive at our price target, which is reflective of ZM’s current risk profile, considering a zero-debt balance sheet with significant growth in free cash flows expected for the next five to ten years.

However, it is also worthy to note that target EV/EBITDA multiples could fall below 65x and WACC could increase up to 10.5% based on Wall Street Analyst estimates due to long-term inherent business risks including slower demand, competition from peers, and greater capex requirements to capture incremental growth. This would result in a price target range of $210.06 to $380.33, which makes our price target outlined above at the higher end of the reasonable range of exit multiples and WACCs. And given the proximity of our price target to ZM’s current share price, we believe the stock is reasonably priced at the moment and are assigning a Neutral Rating.

i. Base Case Valuation:

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation model.

ii. Sensitivity Analysis on Exit Multiples and WACCs:

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation model.

Conclusion

ZM is fundamentally transforming how communication takes place in a professional and educational environment with the deployment of its video- and audio-driven virtual collaboration platforms. In the past year, we have observed ZM’s rapid penetration into the $40 billion and $24 billion TAM for video-conferencing and cloud-based telephones, respectively, making it one of the most attractive profiles in the industry. And with growing demands for video-conferencing solutions within and outside of the Americas, albeit at a relatively moderate pace compared to that during the pandemic, combined with the company’s technological competitive advantage and overseas expansion strategy, we believe ZM’s current share price is fully reflective of its upside potential and will continue to perform in line with our analysis.