As are many HFRO investors, I am licking my wounds from the 10% price drop that resulted from HFRO's announcing a proposed change in strategy from an income-oriented closed-end fund to a diversified holding company. (On the bright side, I still have some gains from buying HFRO last year.) I have known HFRO's negatives for some time, including management controversy and complex, highly concentrated investment holdings. That said, I bought HFRO last year despite these warts due to HFRO's attractive discount to net asset value [NAV] of over 25%, a yield of over 9%, and decent prospects for several of its primary holdings. I have continued to hold HFRO because it remains cheap versus its peers, and there are few attractive income investments right now. As of June 18, 2021, HFRO had a 23.21% discount and 8.6% yield.

The proposed change in HFRO's strategy demands a thorough evaluation of the conversion proposal and future company prospects. So, after kicking myself for being too complacent and holding HFRO too long, I went to work evaluating the preliminary conversion proposal. I am sharing my analysis with Seeking Alpha readers to help them evaluate what they should do with their HFRO investment. Unlike many income investors who are "kicking HFRO to the curb," I plan to continue holding HFRO even though I disapprove of the proposal in its current form.

HFRO is a non-diversified closed-end fund with the following portfolio allocation as of 3/31/2021

I have historically classified HFRO as a floating-rate CEF, but they have significant real estate and timber-related holdings in addition to their loan and CLO holdings. Further holding information can be found in HFROs Fact Sheet, which shows that Creek Pine is 23.3%, SafStor is 11.5%, and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) is 7.9% of the portfolio. The fact sheet also mentions the company is hedged with a -17.15% short hedge in S&P 500 E-mini futures.

What stands out to me is that the company has risky, complex, and highly concentrated investments, yet investments that I think for the most part are holding up well. For example, Creek Pine is a paid-in-kind preferred stock of a timber company. I deem paid-in-kind bonds and preferred risky because you get paid not in cash but in more shares, which I consider as "funny money" akin to Monopoly dollars. That said, lumber (despite recent setbacks) has been in a tremendous bull market, and therefore I view this preferred stock as likely to be in good shape. Similarly, real estate (including SafStor self-storage) has rebounded quite nicely. MGM has been a shaky company with a prior bankruptcy, but Amazon has announced that it is acquiring MGM and its media library at a nice premium. (Note: HFRO owns the media company, not the casino resorts.). In a similar vein, CLOs, which are risky and highly leveraged investments in bank loans, have recovered quite nicely as the economy is rebounding from Covid-19.

Overall, HFRO has a concentrated, risky portfolio that I do not deem as buy-and-hold or recommend to risk-averse investors. Because of its risk and concentration, the portfolio requires continual monitoring for potential impairment. I am also not thrilled with short stock market hedges. From my experience, hedging tends to increase expenses and lower long-term returns, even as hedging may be necessary to offset the risk of the fund's concentrated holdings in the event of a downturn. Although optimistic about the portfolio holding up in the current market environment, I think the conversion proposal offers us an excellent opportunity to reconsider the attractiveness of these investments.

Proposed Conversion to a Holding Company

HFRO has proposed converting to a diversified holding company. The reasoning for this is given in the press release, which I quote:

Potential to provide investors with a superior risk adjusted return compared to public equity, fixed income, and distressed debt markets.

Better positioning for HFRO in the current and future environment, enabling HFRO to transition to assets away from credit, where high yield spreads are at all-time lows, into those with better growth potential and thus better potential for shareholder returns; and

Potential for HFRO to trade at a premium to book value in line with comparable diversified holding companies, which historically have traded at a premium, while closed-end funds have historically traded at a discount to net asset value ("NAV").

To support the transition, the company has also announced a potential buyback program and that it will keep the current dividend through January 31, 2022.

I agree with Highland's argument that high yield-fixed income assets are not particularly attractive. To me, credit spreads are priced for perfection while inflation risk looms. With that in mind, I would be content if HFRO liquidated their concentrated, risky credit investments and invested in more attractive, diversified assets. However, they must create a vehicle with investor demand – I'm not willing to sign up for a 10%-20% or even greater price depreciation for an indefinite period. After diving into the proxy materials, I am unconvinced the conversion will create such a vehicle for the following reasons:

A similar conversion in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) from a closed-end fund to an equity REIT has not been favored by the market. NHF is now trading at a more than 30% discount to NAV after trading at a 50% discount in October 2020.

HFRO management has outlined a plan to buy back "up to" $10 million in shares per month from August 20, 2021, to January 31, 2022, if HFRO trades at a 25% discount. This buyback plan sounds impressive but is insufficient for several reasons: First, the threshold to trigger the buyback is a 25% discount or greater. HFRO was trading at a 14% discount at the time of the announcement, so the 25% threshold allows for an 11% immediate loss to current shareholders with no support or compensation. The phrase "up to" is extremely concerning, since it does not imply a firm commitment. For example, the company announced a 10% buyback in April 2020 but only bought back $4 million shares with a current market capitalization of $767 million – roughly 0.5% in reality versus the announced 10%. Finally, even $10 million a month for 5-6 months is only 7%-8% of shares outstanding. Even a firm 7%-8% buyback will be insufficient to absorb the selling pressure from disgruntled income-oriented shareholders.

HFRO has noted the high performance and trading demand for diversified holding companies. They don't provide the list of comparable companies, but I presume the list includes companies like KKR and Blackstone with deep industry connections and long histories of success. Highland does not have such attributes to my knowledge. What's more, Highland also has had a cloud of litigation and controversy including bankruptcy that will depress long-term institutional demand for its investment vehicles. Thus, I don't buy the argument that a diversified holding company run by Highland will trade at a smaller discount to HFRO let alone a premium to NAV.

Voting With My Shares Not With My Feet

Given that I disapprove of the conversion as proposed, I have decided to vote against the conversion as it currently stands. If enough shareholders vote against the proposal, I am hopeful the company will cancel the conversion or sweeten the deal with better terms. With HFRO trading down roughly 10% after the announcement, other shareholders also clearly disapprove. This begs the question why not just vote against the conversion instead of dumping HFRO shares?

As an alternative to the conversion, I humbly propose that HFRO merge into NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF). NREF is Highland's income-oriented mortgage REIT, and its strategy is consistent with HFRO's current income orientation. In fact, HFRO already has a sizable investment in NREF. Although mortgage REITs like NREF often trade at discounts, they also can trade at premiums. For example, NREF as of June 18 traded at 20.33, exactly matching its March 31 book value. NREF's roughly 0% discount is certainly superior to HFRO's 23.21% discount. From NREF's perspective, the increased assets would benefit NREF's economies of scale.

Mortgage REITs are leveraged and risky, so NREF is not a "widows and orphans" investment. However, it is not clear to me that HFRO, with its leverage and concentrated investments, is much safer than NREF. A buyback program would still be necessary to support exiting HFRO investors who do not want to sign up for the NREF strategy. That said, I think exiting investors would be far fewer under my proposal. Merging with NREF would be like asking investors to switch to apple pie instead of cherry pie rather than switching to a steak dinner. This less extreme switch would lower investor indigestion and provide a superior value proposition in my view.

Risk Disclosure - If shareholders approve the current conversion proposal, HFRO's discount to NAV could significantly widen. HFRO's concentrated, credit-sensitive investments could depreciate substantially in a market downturn.