Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment

There are three things about Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock that are almost undeniably true.

First, the story behind Genius Brands stock seems intriguing. The company has existing shows including Rainbow Rangers and Llama Llama that already have distribution agreements. New shows are on the way. More can follow thanks to massive intellectual property holdings (owned through a proposed joint venture) from famed comic book producer Stan Lee. Add to that merchandising potential and the owned Kartoon Channel! distribution platform and there's an apparent path for Genius to become a force in children's entertainment.

Second, management has been rather promotional in telling that story. Genius consistently touts the reach of Kartoon Channel! and the supposed value of the Lee IP. The company isn't shy about comparing itself to the world's biggest media companies, either. Chief executive officer Andy Heyward has described the Kartoon Channel! as "Netflix (NFLX) for kids, but free." He's pointed to Disney (DIS) - a company more than 500x larger - as a template for the potential of Genius Brands' acquisition strategy. He's said his tiny company sits in an exclusive group with Disney, Viacom (now part of ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA)), AT&T (T) unit Warner Brothers, and Comcast (CMCSA) property Universal Studios — and no one else.

Finally, that story simply hasn't played out. Financial results remain exceptionally weak. Trailing twelve-month revenue is just $3.2 million. Even adjusting for one-time and non-cash factors, operating margins consistently have been well worse than -100%. There simply isn't a business here — yet.

The bull/bear debate over Genius Brands stock largely comes down to these three points. To bulls, the potential is enormous, and the upside huge; focusing on past performance risks missing future gains. To bears, at best this is a "I'll believe it when I see it" kind of story, and at worst a company whose core competency is selling stock.

At this point, I lean heavily toward the more skeptical group. There's potential here, and a chance the story can work out, and even work out big. But we have little if any evidence yet that Genius Brands will become profitable, let alone a leader in its industry. Until we see that evidence, it's nearly impossible to be too bullish.

The Story Hasn't Played Out

source: Genius Brands presentation, September 2020

The slide above captures the core of the Genius Brands bull case: the combination of owned IP, the distribution platform, and merchandising potential. In 2021, a bull can add the marketing capabilities of ChizComm, acquired in a deal that closed during the first quarter.

Here's the problem at the moment: none of the four pillars right now seem to have much value at all.

The intellectual property so far has been underwhelming. Heyward has long referred to Rainbow Rangers as one of two "tentpole series" along with Llama Llama. Indeed, Rainbow Rangers did receive distribution on Nick Jr. for some time.

But that distribution didn't result in all that much in the way of revenue. In 2019, Genius Brands delivered season 1 of Rainbow Rangers to Nickelodeon, and Llama Llama season 2 to Netflix. Television & Home Entertainment revenue still totaled less than $5 million, according to the 10-K. Last year, Rainbow Rangers season 2 stood alone, and revenue plunged to $1.5 million.

Meanwhile, Season 3 of that series is heading straight to the owned Kartoon Channel! platform — which in turn means that Nick Jr. has moved on. (Netflix is picking up season 1, to be fair.) The Llama Llama IP isn't even owned by Genius Brands, but rather by the publisher of the book on which the show is based. Other shows like Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club and Thomas Edison's Secret Lab are many years old; whatever monetization value they have should already be reflected in Genius Brands results. The overall owned portfolio simply doesn't seem all that valuable.

Kartoon Channel! seems potentially more intriguing amid an explosion of streaming services. Indeed, the platform appears to have driven a brief parabolic spike in GNUS stock a little over a year ago. But here, too, the numbers suggest the story is overblown.

Kartoon Channel! is ad-supported. Genius Brands tried to go the subscription route via Amazon (AMZN) Channels back in 2017, a move that Heyward at the time called "the most important transaction in the history of Genius Brands." The company even held a conference call to talk up the launch. But the pay model didn't take; Kartoon Channel! revenue comes from advertising agreements.

In 2019, advertising revenue (which covered two platforms later merged into KC!) was $224,000. That rose to $253,000 for full-year 2020. The figure promptly dropped 28% year-over-year in Q1 2021, according to the 10-Q.

The merchandising strategy too hasn't worked. As far back as 2018, Heyward was talking up the launch of hundreds of SKUs (stock keeping units) from licensing partners for Rainbow Rangers. It wasn't until Mar. 31 of this year that the CEO disclosed that the license with toy partner Mattel (MAT) had been terminated; a new agreement won't launch until the beginning of next year. Licensing & Royalties revenue declined 12% in 2020, to just $762,000. That's despite the fact that Heyward said in 2018 that minimum royalty guarantees for Rainbow Rangers alone were "already many millions of dollars."

Making matters worse, ChizComm, potentially the fourth pillar, looks like a mess out of the gate. Per the Q, pro forma revenue declined a concerning 57% year-over-year. Those figures suggest that ChizComm did ~$5.3 million in revenue in Q1 2020, and just over $2 million this year, including only $755,000 in the two months the business was owned by Genius Brands.

Who Owns Genius Brands?

From a fundamental perspective, there's simply not much here. And yet GNUS stock has rallied, at least of late. Shares are up 38% so far in 2021, and stunningly almost 600% since the beginning of last year.

It's been retail optimism that has kept the stock price up. Again, the stock soared last year when the company announced the creation of Kartoon Channel!. Institutional ownership is just 18%, which appears driven almost solely by index funds. Heyward does own a decent slug of the company (the figure looks to be over 4%; this year's proxy statement has been filed yet), and to his credit has bought shares on multiple occasions, but for the most part this is a retail-owned name.

Heyward certainly operates as such, given the promotional nature of his commentary. And, to be fair, that strategy has worked as far as the company's balance sheet goes. Genius Brands sold stock aggressively in last year's parabolic rally (on this site back in March, Bret Jensen offered a detailed history of that trading). Shareholders have been significantly diluted in the process: per SEC filings, shares outstanding were 29.6 million at Mar. 29, 2020 and 300.8 million at May 17 of this year. There are another 40 million warrants that are not terribly far out of the money (exercise price of $2.37).

But Genius Brands has a seemingly committed shareholder base, $140 million-plus in cash, and a story to tell. That combination has created big rallies in the market of late, and that's at least worth keeping in mind despite the business's struggles to this point.

GNUS Stock Forecast: Will It Go Back Up?

What might keep Genius Brands stock up — or even spark another rally — is that Heyward has a potentially new story to tell. And even skeptics have to admit that the CEO at least has done a good job over the past decade attracting capital, if not necessarily investing that capital profitably.

Most notably, the company has new shows in the works. The optimism toward Rainbow Rangers — which Heyward in 2018 said could become a billion-dollar franchise — seems to have been transferred to Superhero Kindergarten. The latter cartoon comes from Lee's intellectual property, and is voiced by famed movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Alongside first quarter results last May, Heyward disclosed what seem like impressive growth metrics for KC! viewership after the launch of Superhero Kindergarten. It's worth noting that the exponential post-launch growth is coming off a presumably tiny base; again, the revenue numbers suggest the reach of KC! simply isn't that broad. Still, there's enough here for the bull case to be renewed with Superhero Kindergarten front and center as opposed to Rainbow Rangers.

Two more shows are on the way: quiz show KC! Pop Quiz, due next month, along with Shaq's Garage, starring retired NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal. There's also the wealth of IP from Lee's estate which presumably can be developed at some point. (One potential monkey wrench: per the 10-Q, a lawsuit has been filed claiming that the IP has already been sold to a third party, and that suit is currently in arbitration proceedings.)

Genius Brands has acquired older content to expand the KC! library. Even ChizComm presumably can't be written off just yet.

Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Genius Brands?

So for investors wondering whether GNUS stock can reclaim the $3 level it's hit twice this year, or the $5-plus closing highs it saw for a few sessions in early June 2020, there are two bullish arguments.

The first bullish argument is that, yes, Genius Brands has disappointed and certainly has overpromised — but that's likely all in the past. The same bull case that held in 2017 or 2018 still holds in 2021. There's still cash on the balance sheet; there's still a possible "tentpole series", if a different one; there's still a lane for a children's-focused streaming service. In fact, with the Lee IP, more cash in the bank, and a larger near-term pipeline than there was a few years ago, an optimist could see the story as stronger than it was back then.

There's a second bullish argument: the fundamentals aren't really going to matter. Genius Brands stock was one of the big gainers during the late January Reddit rally; in fact, it was one of the last eight stocks to face restrictions on Robinhood and other platforms. As long as short interest stays moderately elevated (it's currently at 16%) and there's still a story to tell, GNUS stock can hold these levels and even move higher.

Indeed, GNUS is something of a poor man's GameStop (GME), in that the balance sheet and the end market mean investors can tell whatever story they like (or simply listen to Heyward's). Kartoon Channel! might really be Netflix for kids. Superhero Kindergarten might become a timeless classic like The Flintstones or Tom & Jerry.

That story can be told for as long as it's viable. $140 million in cash means it can be viable for quite a while; and GNUS stock potentially can stay up as long as that is the case.

That aside, however, the fundamental case here looks awfully thin. Yes, Genius Brands is talking up Superhero Kindergarten. It's talked up every other property it's had in the decade since it went public since a reverse merger. Not a single piece of its IP has delivered any material value.

It might be tempting to dismiss that history of overpromising as simply being in the past. But it was only in March that the company announced a new show in partnership with Roblox (RBLX) that was scheduled launch this month; not a word has been said about that show since.

And it's worth noting that even if the case now is perhaps the same as it was a few years ago, the valuation unquestionably is not. Again, the share count has skyrocketed, meaning a roughly similar share price implies a massively higher valuation:

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals aside, the story doesn't even make all that much sense looking close. The idea of creating "Netflix, but for kids" ignores the fact that there is a Netflix for kids. It's Netflix. Disney+ and even Comcast's Peacock have substantial libraries of their own. The idea that there's this massive need for a children's-only streaming service seems a stretch given existing options, and is belied by the fact that Genius Brands' own subscription offering failed so quickly.

So should an investor buy, sell, or hold Genius Brands? In any other market, GNUS would be a slam-dunk short. It's significantly overvalued based on any fundamental measure. The story management tells has enormous holes. And a short would be a bet against that management team, a team that so far has done zero to inspire any real confidence.

But in this market, slam-dunk shorts aren't slam-dunk shorts, particularly for semi-crowded trades (and short interest here is about 16% of the float). Retail investors are looking to buy precisely those stocks, as we've seen with GNUS on a few occasions already in 2021. At the least, that means the stock doesn't have to be a sell right now, or that there won't be some rallies in the interim.

Over the long term, however, GNUS unquestionably is a sell. A $400 million-plus enterprise value for this business simply is unsupportable and most likely unsustainable. There just isn't enough here.

And at some point, that will matter. Traders can have their fun, but long-term investors should exit before that point arrives.