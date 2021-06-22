Jeff Swensen/Getty Images Entertainment

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has just rounded out a very tumultuous year with some impressive numbers. The FY-21 Annual Report shows some strong growth trends that have set things in motion for a solid year ahead, but there's a lot more to the growth story than meets the eye. Pointedly, the company's warning about supply chain headwinds put a damper on figures that beat estimates on both lines; as a result, as of this writing, the stock is now trading at nearly 8% down from before the earnings release.

Thesis: I don't see a strong case for investing in LZB at this time. Margin volatility, unusually high levels of demand, production ramps not fully addressing the backlog situation, and other factors outlined here lead me to the conclusion that there's an imbalance in the risk-to-reward profile of La-Z-Boy over the short term that doesn't favor new investors.

Navigating the Pandemic

FY-21 for La-Z-Boy began on a very rough note, with May 2020 marking the initial store reopenings and the company's plants going online again for the first time since the stay-at-home orders were in place. Although it should have reflected positively in the July quarter's revenue growth rate, that was not the case. In fact, Q1-21 saw the worst YoY revenue decline in over a decade, hitting rock-bottom at -31% compared to the prior period. Even the -19% YoY revenue decline posted in Q4-20 paled in comparison to Q1-21 figures.

Source: TIKR

By then, however, the stock was already beaten down to under $20 from a combination of COVID-related factors and an already-slowing revenue growth rate. By the time Q1-21 results were out, the stock was back on its way up and climbing steadily past $25 and $30. Much of the buoyancy was from the solid demand the company experienced in the following quarters. Sequentially, the top line went from $286 million in Q1-21 to $459 million in Q2-21, and this was reflected in the stock's price moving from just over $25 to near the $40 mark. Despite revenue growth dipping again into the red in Q3-21, the momentum from positive investor sentiment boosted the stock until it was setting new 52-week highs.

The Current Scenario

Unfortunately, the tides turned against the company after investors were hit with the bad news of ongoing supply chain headwinds and the inability to keep up with demand. As a result, Q4-21 earnings elicited a distinctively negative sentiment on the part of investors. The stock dropped 15% within a day of the earnings announcement but seems to have overcorrected and is now trading at an 11% discount to pre-earnings as of this writing. The negative sentiment is still very much there, however, and these are some of the reasons why investors might hesitate to take the stock back up past the $40 mark in a hurry:

Demand is still high, putting additional pressure on the supply chain

Backlog is now at "record levels" and could go even higher

Only "incremental increases in manufacturing capacity throughout fiscal 2022" are foreseen

The company expects margin disruption due to "dramatic raw material price increases which will only be offset by previously announced pricing actions"

Plants will shut down for a week in July for maintenance, which limits the quarter's (Q1-21) production and shipment period to 12 weeks.

The risks here are obvious:

If backlog levels remain high, it could potentially lead to a high cancellation rate; at this point, it seems inevitable that backlogs will continue to expand

Too much future pricing action could impact demand levels in the medium to long term

Margins will remain under pressure due to the elevated cost of raw materials, some of which are currently 4x normal prices

Despite the risks, Q1-21 is likely to come in strong on a YoY basis because it will be compared to a very weak quarter that showed a 30% revenue decline. The backlogs should help the company post a strong Q1-21 but the incremental increases in manufacturing capacity is a little worrisome. LZB may not be able to bring the backlog down over the ongoing fiscal, and going by the company's view that it will "face ongoing global supply chain disruptions and escalating raw material and freight costs," it's clear that there will be quite a bit of volatility at the top and on the margin front.

Investor's Angle

Hypothetically, such a situation may not worry investors if the company in question showed strong prior performance, but that's not the case with LZB. If you look at historical revenue growth rates, you'll see that growth has been quite inconsistent over the long-term horizon. The past decade has seen strong revenue growth but there's little in the way of consistency.

Source: TIKR

And now, the pressures brought to bear on the company, its revenues, its margins, and the stock seem to be causing history to repeat itself. The only positive in all this is that demand is higher than it has ever been. Unfortunately, the company isn't going to be able to take full advantage of that. It's only a matter of time before the demand for recliners drops to pre-COVID levels, which is a CAGR of about 5.3% per IMARC Group, itself a significant drop from pre-COVID estimates of around 8.8% from ResearchAndMarkets.

Of course, La-Z-Boy is not limited to motion upholstery furniture alone, but that's still the largest slice of the revenue pie at $1.1 billion in revenues for FY-21. But even if you look at the broader home furniture market, data from Mordor Intelligence only indicates an expected CAGR of around 5% over the next five years.

Although "demand remains very strong" in the short-term, investors should be looking at a longer timeline in terms of the growth runway. However, LZB does not present an attractive proposition at this time despite its future prospects. And with short-term turbulence to margins posing an additional risk element, I would say that the timing is not right to invest in LZB.

That said, I think this is a great company with a solid history and a strong future. Investments are being made in forward-looking products such as Tempur Response, the younger generation is being engaged by the marketing team, about 30 new store openings, remodellings and relocations are planned for FY-22, and the company is on solid financial footing with no debt and nearly $400 million in cash and cash equivalents.

On the management front, I believe the short-term headwinds on the horizon are best navigated by the former CFO and new CEO Melinda Whittington. Strong financial management is the need of the hour as LZB navigates the many hurdles and obstacles in the way of a successful FY-22 while planning for future growth and returning value to investors along the way.

As an investor, however, you should ideally look for a company that faces fewer uncertainties over the coming quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There aren't enough indicators to justify betting on a short-term price return; there's certainly a lot of future value at the current price, particularly because the ongoing pricing actions will positively impact margins in the long run. However, it's not a stock you want to be saddled with over the next few quarters. I would recommend waiting to see how FY-22 plays out in terms of how raw material and freight costs will impact margins, at what pace backlogs keep expanding versus production ramps, and how long the elevated levels of demand will last.