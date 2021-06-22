lowkick/iStock via Getty Images

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has a very interesting story filled with conviction and perseverance. Carl DeSantis stumbled upon Celsius 15 years ago when his long-time business partner brought him a 6-pack of it. Having thought it was a winner, DeSantis invested in the company and had become its largest shareholder.

The company first went public in 2008 on the NASDAQ but was delisted only 3 years later. The company had been losing money and other investors clearly didn't have the same conviction in the company.

Nonetheless, DeSantis continued to invest for marketing and brought in a new management team to turn the company around. Fast forward to today, the stock is now a moonshot away from its second IPO price back in 2017.

In this article, we're going to explore if the run-up in price is justified by the company fundamentals or if it's based on hype.

Industry Overview

Global energy drink sales reached $57.4 billion in 2020. The industry is expected to grow by a compounded annual growth rate of 9.12% between 2021 and 2026.

There are a few factors that growth can be attributed to. To begin with, an increase in urbanization means more people living the busy "city life". As a result, are people are reaching for energy drinks to help them get through their potentially stressful day.

The way individuals handle stress varies greatly from person to person, but an increasing amount of people have been turning to fitness as a way to cope. However, stress isn't the only reason why people exercise. The amount of people who are simply becoming more health-conscious continues to increase. As a result, caffeinated drinks tend to be a go-to for those who want to make the most out of their workouts.

In addition, a greater network of channels in which drinks are sold, including e-commerce, is expected to further fuel sales growth. E-commerce is particularly useful for smaller beverage companies such as Celsius because consumers can see the reviews left by other buyers in order to gauge product quality. This can help reduce the competitive advantages more established players have in terms of distribution and shelf space.

Newer entrants who can demonstrate that their products are well received can leverage their reviews as proof to persuade retailers to carry their products. Celsius appears to be accomplishing this as its favorable reviews on Amazon have translated into a distribution network of 92,000 stores in the United States.

Source

As a matter of fact, energy drink sales on Amazon for the 4 weeks ending April 17, 2021, increased 160.1% for the same period last year. Celsius saw growth of 265% and saw its share increase 4.5 points to 15.5% of the category. That places Celsius behind Monster at 35.6% share but ahead of Red Bull at 13.7% share. Celsius had a 1.2% overall market share as of April 24, 2021, for the previous 4 weeks.

Celsius' strong performance on Amazon could be an indication of what is to come in terms of overall market share in the future.

Does Celsius Have a Competitive Advantage?

The beverage industry is very saturated and difficult for competitors to differentiate from each other. Therefore, companies who are able to successfully build a strong brand have something special about them. But is there a way to quantify competitive advantages? As it turns out, the answer is yes.

We could use earnings power value and compare it to the estimated cost of recreating Celsius. If the earnings power value is greater than the cost of reproducing the business, it can be interpreted in 2 ways:

A company faces little competition usually because it has a first-mover advantage. In this scenario, competition will eventually enter the market and eat away at the earnings power. A company has a considerable competitive advantage and competitors are unable to chip away at it.

Given that the beverage industry is mature and competitive, the second scenario is more appropriate if EPV turns out to be greater than reproduction cost.

Earnings Power Value:

Operating Income: $9.1 million

Weighted Average Cost of Capital: 5.8%

EPV = Operating income / WACC

EPV = $156.9 million

Reproduction Cost:

Using the book value as a proxy, the reproduction cost for Celsius is $109 million.

As a result, it appears that Celsius does actually enjoy a competitive advantage that is measurable.

Valuation

Celsius currently trades at very high multiples relative to industry peers. At the same time, however, sales growth is expected to be very high. Many are comparing Celsius to Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), which is the fastest 100 bagger stock ever. Therefore, we decided to value the company using a linear regression model that compares price to sales with the expected 3-year revenue CAGR.

Source: Author using Finbox data

A regression statistically measures the relationship between two variables. The line of best fit on the scatter plot best expresses this relationship. Our sample includes 26 different companies within the beverage industry. At 33.1 times last 12 month sales, Celsius (the blue dot) is trading at approximately fair value.

However, it's important to keep in mind that valuation multiples can increase or decrease industry-wide at any time. Thus, if the industry as a whole were to experience a multiple contraction, the current P/S ratio of CELH would be considered overvalued.

Final Thoughts

Although Celsius' share price has experienced explosive growth in the past year, it appears to be driven mostly by fundamentals and not hype. The company appears to have achieved a competitive advantage in a highly saturated market after a decade of persistence. In addition, the company's growth prospects seem to justify its current valuation, at least under current market conditions.