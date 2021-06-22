JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Some companies are recovering from the pandemic faster than others. Companies like Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) that are exposed to the railcar industry could take longer to gain traction. Wabtec's Freight division (65% of revenue) provides components for new and existing freight cars. The Transit division (35% of revenue) manufactures and services components for transit vehicles like subways and buses. In its most recent quarter, Wabtec reported revenue of $1.83 billion, down 5% Y/Y.

Freight revenue was $1.2 billion, down 9% Y/Y. The segment was characterized by the fact that locomotive and railcars are still coming out of storage. The aftermarket continued to recover, but not enough offset the decline in railcar deliveries. North America locomotive deliveries faced serious headwinds during the quarter. Combined U.S. rail traffic for the first 23 weeks of the year was up 13.7% Y/Y. Nonetheless, U.S. railroads have been cutting costs amid an uncertain economy. They may not open the spigots pursuant to capital expenditures until the economy fully reopens. That could create persistent headwinds for railcar deliveries.

Transit revenue was $647 million, up 3% Y/Y. The segment benefited from infrastructure spending related to green initiatives. Wabtec also won some sizeable contracts in India, Taiwan and France for platform doors, gates and equipment for train stations. There have been some timing delays related to COVID-19. The pandemic has also dampened travel on subways and buses. It could be difficult for municipalities to justify upgrades to transit systems when ridership is down.

There remains a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on the table. Certain segments of the nation's infrastructure (like roads and bridges) are in disrepair. A sizeable investment in infrastructure is an investment in the future, but it should also drive immediate job growth. I envision policy makers will also make investments in subway systems across the country. This could potentially drive equipment sales for Wabtec down the road.

EBITDA Margins Were Flat

Wabtec reported a gross margin of 29%, down 100 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $534 million, down 8% Y/Y. SG&A and engineering costs were a combined $273 million, down 7% Y/Y. As a percentage of revenue, they were a combined 15%, down 100 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period. What Wabtec lost in gross profit, the company was able to partially offset by cuts to SG&A:

Looking at some of the detailed line items for the first quarter, adjusted SG&A declined to 2% year-over-year to $224 million. This was the result of cost actions during the downturn, and excludes $11 million of restructuring and transaction expenses. SG&A expense benefited from headcount reductions and the realization of synergies.

The fallout was that EBITDA was $312 million, down 6% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 17%, practically flat versus that of the year-earlier period. Revenue growth should add scale and lead to margin improvement. The company must work through a trough of railcar orders in North America; this could take several more quarters before railroads open up the spigot again.

Wabtec Needs To Grow Into Its Valuation

Wabtec ended the quarter with $484 million in cash, down from $599 million at year-end. It completed its acquisition of Nordco, an equipment supplier to the railcar industry, for about $400 million during the quarter. That caused the company's cash balance to decline. Working capital was $610 million, down from $654 million at year-end. Free cash flow ("FCF") was $265 million during the quarter versus cash burn of $115 million in the year-earlier period. The company was able to monetize working capital as the business declined amid the pandemic. Solid working capital management helped shore up liquidity after the Nordco deal.

Wabtec has an enterprise value of $18 billion and trades at about 15.4 last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The company's EBITDA appears depressed due to knock-on effects of the pandemic. Orders for certain railcars in North America are in the doldrums. Ridership on public transit systems is down; municipalities may not have the budget or the ridership to justify upgrades to bus systems or subway systems. This will likely create headwinds for the Transit segment for some time.

Infrastructure spending could help offset a decline in spending by municipalities. Secondly, Wabtec's $21.7 billion backlog could provide some visibility for the rest of 2021 and into 2022. These factors and a reopening of the economy give me the sense that revenue and EBITDA could eventually rebound enough to allow Wabtec to grow into its valuation.

Conclusion

WAB is up 30% Y/Y, despite the lack of top line growth. Hold WAB.