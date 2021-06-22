Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Snowflake is currently selling at very high valuation multiples: 97 ttm EV/Sales and 67 forward EV/Sales. I will provide readers with multiple reasons why Snowflake's valuation may not be as crazy as one thinks. And one reason why Snowflake's valuation may be overly optimistic...

1. Snowflake's unique product

Snowflake, in short, is a data platform built for the cloud. From the start, Snowflake made a huge decision to separate storage and computing; this way, Snowflake ensured there was only one copy of the data. Snowflake is not a SaaS business model; it is a consumption-based business model. Customers buy credits and can utilize those credits to perform queries on their data. Obviously, as consumption grows, Snowflake's revenue grows accordingly. Through the power of the cloud, Snowflake provides flexibility to enterprises; Snowflake can easily adapt to one's computing needs.

It is important to understand that Snowflake is not just a data warehouse; it is a data platform. For enterprises to extract all of the value out of their data, they need third-party services. Through Snowflake's data exchange, they can acquire third-party data, strengthening the insights gained from data. Additionally, a lot of smaller enterprises tend to outsource analytics to third parties. These analytics firms can serve customers through the features build on the Snowflake platform. These build-in features smoothen the process of collaboration for both the analytics firms and their clients.

One feature, for example, is Snowflake's data-sharing features. These features make it possible to share certain data objects with other Snowflake users. This way, Snowflake users can easily acquire and share data with whatever user they desire.

2. Exponentially growing TAM

The most important reason for Snowflake's valuation is its exponentially growing TAM. Data storage is growing exponentially due to the internet, the internet of things, and genome sequencing. This means two things: on-premise legacy databases become outdated, and so enterprises will start moving to the cloud at an accelerated pace. This also means enterprises on the cloud start storing more and more data. And to be able to gain insights from this vast data pool, enterprises require more processing power (also because one requires advanced data analytics techniques due to the complexity of the data). These trends together lead to a total addressable market growing at an exponential pace. Obviously, a company in a prime position to benefit from this is selling at a significant premium.

Estimates of the total addressable market vary. Snowflake currently estimates the total market opportunity at $90 billion; they talked about $81 billion during the IPO. When Snowflake was founded, the market size for data warehouses was just $10 billion. I believe it is tough to estimate the future size of an exponentially growing market since the big data revolution is actually just starting. Machine learning through use-cases like autonomous driving, genome sequencing will require a surreal amount of processing power and storage that are very hard to estimate today. It is very well possible that Snowflake's market opportunity by 2040 is $300 billion considering the importance of data and analytics across all industries; if that were the case, Snowflake's stock is a steal even when it is selling at high multiples today.

3. Expanding market share

During the recent investor's day event, Snowflake announced they are guiding for revenue of $10 billion by 2029; this implies Snowflake expects to take a significant part of the market, but also not a very large part of the market. Snowflake's market share sits at 18.58%, according to Slintel. We also see on Slintel that over the last few months, Snowflake, together with SAP (SAP), had the highest number of net adds (websites added - websites dropped).

Taking a 20% market share of Snowflake's estimate of its market opportunity - which I discussed earlier - puts its revenue in the future at $18 billion. The current enterprise value is $69 billion indicating an EV/revenue ratio of 3.7. By tweaking the market share to 30%, revenue sits at $27 billion, and its EV/revenue ratio becomes 2.5. These trivial calculations make you ignore the high multiples the company is currently selling at and instead consider how its growth prospects are valued.

I believe it is likely that Snowflake will take a significantly bigger market share than 20% in the data warehouse market due to the data networking effects. In the data warehouse market, Snowflake is the best at exploiting the advantages of data networking effects (later in this article, I will elaborate why). Through data-sharing features like the data exchange, users can easily acquire and share data with stakeholders. Snowflake only stores the data once on the cloud; through sharing features, enterprises can easily give clients and stakeholders access to some of the enterprise's data. This has little value for small datasets, but as the size of datasets grows, the benefit of these features explodes. The biggest benefit is that there only exists one version of the truth; as big data grows larger, it becomes more and more challenging to verify whether copied data is still accurate and relevant.

Data platform & data network effects

I believe the simplicity of data sharing through the same platform can make Snowflake's market share in the data warehouse market - or however one wants to call it - much bigger.

Hospitals or universities share a lot of data with their stakeholders or counterparts; the first universities and hospitals are now on Snowflake; as more stakeholders and counterparts join the platform, the power of data sharing increases. More and more of the data in the data warehouse of each hospital is derived from other hospitals or insurance providers. As this effect grows, it becomes harder for enterprises on the platform to leave since it will make the sharing process significantly more complex. This also turns into an acquisition tool: other firms in the sector are tempted to join the platform to benefit from these data network effects.

The strength of data networks is also why I predict Snowflake's churn rate is set to remain low for the foreseeable future.

4. Net revenue retention rate

At the same time, Snowflake's customers have their needs for data storage and computing power grow exponentially. Net revenue retention rate is the percentage of recurring revenue retained from existing customers. Snowflake's net revenue retention rate is state-of-the-art at 168%. Considering the exponential growth of data and the low churn, I predict it is plausible this net revenue retention rate is set to remain high in the coming decades. That would imply high growth rates for the foreseeable future.

5. Management

Snowflake has an amazing management team. CEO Frank Slootman has vast experience in turning startups into multi-billion dollar companies. He was the CEO of Data Domain and later ServiceNow (NOW). Data Domain was a company providing data center storages; ServiceNow provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. This unique set of experiences made Slootman the perfect man for the job.

The founders of Snowflake are also still active inside the company. Benoit Dageville and Thierry Cruanes - two of the three founders, who are truly the creators of Snowflake - are currently respectively the president of products and chief technology officer. They focus on creating new features for the platform, which further improves the experience of customers. With the big tech-hungry for this huge market, innovation is key to remain the market leader.

But, the big tech

The biggest risks to Snowflake are Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL): the capital resources these big techs have available to them is practically unlimited. One could make the case that the market is overly optimistic about Snowflake's prospects - a company operating in a very competitive cloud landscape.

I believe this fear is overblown. Snowflake is the only data platform running on all the big clouds. This already is a huge advantage for some clients: governments generally have different agencies running their operations on different clouds. The ability to connect all that data through one platform is only possible on Snowflake.

In a previous segment, I dived deep into the power of data networking effects. And I suspect Snowflake is set to benefit from this the most. Sharing data from and with data warehouses of the big tech involves simply copying the data and migrating it to another warehouse. With big data, this is very inefficient. Snowflake has a competitive advantage by being the only data warehouse running on multiple clouds, and this is huge considering the power of data networking effects.

Takeaway

While Snowflake is selling at high revenue multiples, we need to consider that this company is one of the big innovators of this century. Snowflake is a platform with a visionary and effective management team backing it and in a prime position to benefit from some of the biggest secular growth trends in history: autonomous driving, the internet of things, genome sequencing, etc.