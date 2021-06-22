Talaj/iStock via Getty Images

Note: We have used Barrick to represent Barrick Gold throughout the article and any other reference to the word "Gold" is a reference to the commodity. This is necessary to point out as Barrick has GOLD as its stock symbol.

When we last covered Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), we had moved to a neutral bias.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While we recognized the positive that the company had, we simply could not give a glowing report in light of the negatives. Today, we go over the fundamentals for this Gold miner and tell you the primary force that will dominate the price action.

The Company Has Reduced Its Risk But You Have To Be Price Conscious

At a primary level, Barrick has done some good work by getting its balance sheet to a net cash position.

Source: Barrick Q1-2021 Presentation

This is definitely a good accomplishment but it has come at the cost of gradually declining production and production per share. But this balance sheet structure is precisely what we were attracted to and Barrick formed one of only two Gold companies that we even bothered to take a position in. But investors have to be price conscious. We would note that at a flat price of Gold, the discounted value of Barrick decreases by about the free cash flow it produces. Now, that may be a tough pill to swallow so we will work it out for you. Note, we are using rough approximate numbers to illustrate our point here. Let's say you value Barrick based on 4.5 million ounces of Gold production and an "all-in" cost of about $1,000 an ounce. That gets us to about $2.4 billion in free cash flow. That free cash flow stream can be valued at an 8% discount rate to produce a $30 billion enterprise value.

Source: Author's Calculations

Now the point here is not the exact Gold price or the exact Capex. It is not even the 8% discount rate. In fact, you can run this with your own set of numbers and you will reach a similar conclusion. The point is what happens to your numbers one year later if Barrick Gold's production declines by 5%. Your net present (discounted) value drops by 7.5%.

Source: Author's Calculations

In fact, your net present value dropped by almost as much free cash flow as the company produced. Now, before we do the next part, we want investors to mentally work out how much of an impact 4 items would have on the company.

Here we model,

1) A 5% drop in Gold price per ounce,

2) A 5% increase in expenses,

3) The same 5% drop in ounces produced,

4) A 5% increase in Capex.

What would your best guess be before we actually see the numbers? Would you have estimated that the Net Present Value drops by 35%?

Source: Author's Calculations

This is precisely what has happened over the last 16 years with one major difference. Gold prices have risen to offset the decline in net present value. The end result though is that Barrick has gone nowhere.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

While the change in production over time drives the deeper valuation, shorter-term forces come from one aspect, and one aspect only - the US Dollar. As we have reiterated a few times before, Gold and Silver tend to struggle when the US Dollar is very strong and we believe we are entering into such an environment. There are two key factors that drive our thinking. The first is that the Federal Reserve is likely to tighten monetary conditions, at least relative to the European Central Bank. We saw initial signs of this from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. The second is that we have a massive one-sided bet against the US Dollar and reversal of that is likely to create explosive upside action. This one-sided bet is seen in explicit long positions on the Euro.

Data by YCharts

But it can also be seen in the relentless chase for garbage cryptocurrencies (and by that, we mean every single cryptocurrency) as a hedge against "printing". This bubble is now in full reversal and it will have an impact on strengthening the US Dollar.

Positioning & Conclusion

We like the free cash flow yield of Barrick shares. But we remain tepid bulls in light of the two major headwinds. Our positions currently involve a small long with covered calls sold to generate additional income.

Source: Author's App

On the downside, we think Barrick shares could hit $18-$19 if the US Dollar appreciates materially. That would create the right conditions to add to our positions and we would likely get very high annualized income for writing additional cash-secured puts at that point.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.