Introduction

Following operating conditions seeing a modest recovery since the depths of the severe Covid-19 downturn twelve months ago, many midstream organizations have seen their equity prices also recover. Sadly this cannot be said for Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) with both their common and preferred distributions suspended but rather oddly, management is already talking of undertaking mergers and acquisitions. Following this strange strategy that appears to be jumping the gun, this article provides an updated analysis that follows my previous article.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When first reviewing their subsequently released financial performance during the first quarter of 2021, their operating cash flow decreased by a noticeable 26.74% year-on-year to $51.4m versus its previous result of $70.2m during the start of 2020. Although thankfully their underlying result was more favorable since their results for 2020 were boosted by a large $23.4m working capital draw versus only a smaller $2.9m draw during the first quarter of 2021. Once these were removed from both sets of results, their underlying operating cash flow increased by a handy 4.16% year-on-year.

Thanks to their almost non-existent capital expenditure of only $8.2m, they managed to generate free cash flow of $38.3m. Overall their performance seems solid since their recently increased guidance for 2021 sees adjusted EBITDA for 2021 of only $232.5m at the midpoint and thus down 8.39% year-on-year versus their result of $252.1m during 2020, as per their fourth quarter of 2020 results announcement.

The bigger issue surrounding their units right now is not necessarily their cash flow performance but rather their leverage since their current market capitalization of only $189m is less than one-times their 2020 operating cash flow of $198.6m. Considering this situation, it was very surprising to see that management has already started discussing the prospects for mergers and acquisitions, as per the quote included below.

"So, following our 2022 refinancing, we think M&A will take on even more significance for Summit in particular as we keep looking for ways to enhance our scale and deliver value and credit accretive growth."

-Summit Midstream Partners Q1 2021 Conference Call.

Following this surprising commentary they were asked for clarification by an analyst on the conference call and long story short, they were not talking of selling assets but rather seeking out bolt-on acquisitions. Whilst these may not be massive, it nevertheless still seems completely out of place given that their suspended preferred distributions essentially leaves them one step away from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring since preferred equity is only one level below debt.

Each investor is naturally entitled to their own views, although given their subsequently discussed financial position this seems alike to someone with crippling credit card debt talking about buying a new car. In my view, they are jumping the gun and thus it calls into question their medium to long-term investment appeal since it would appear that they are moving past repairing their financial health far too soon when their unitholders are still waiting for their income, which is after all the primary purpose of a Master Limited Partnership.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their capital structure the primary aspect to consider is their net debt since their story remains one of deleveraging, regardless of any pre-emptive talk of acquisitions. Thankfully their net debt decreased by 3.24% or $43.1m during the first quarter of 2021, which is a solid performance for only one quarter. Although it should not be forgotten that their net debt still stands at a formidable $1.289b, plus their completely suspended preferred distributions artificially boosted this result by a further $5.2m across the two separate series that compound at 7.00% and 9.50% per annum. Whilst this alone does not massively impact their financial position in the coming years, it nevertheless highlights how out of place even talking about acquisitions seems when preferred distributions are suspended and compounding at high single-digit rates.

Image Source: Author.

Following their earnings edging higher and their net debt decreasing, it has seen their net debt-to-EBITDA decrease by a solid amount to 5.94 versus its previous result of 6.81. Whilst this marks a solid change, it sadly still remains well above the threshold for very high leverage of 5.01 and thus further highlights why their talk of acquisitions is out of place with plenty more deleveraging required that will take years. A similar story was shared by their other three financial metrics with their interest coverage of 1.84 in particular still indicating that their debt remains burdensome to service.

It should be a generally accepted reality that acquisitions run counter to deleveraging because they obviously require an outlay of capital. This means that the best-case scenario would see their leverage remain broadly unchanged with the new assets boosting their earnings by the same amount as their debt. To think about this another way, if acquisitions could solve overleverage then it would be easy for every company or partnership to get out of trouble by simply just buying more assets. Sadly this seldom happens since the world of business and finance is not that simple and thus this sudden strategy seems to indicate an impending pivot away from deleveraging, which is concerning.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst they are clearly overleveraged, the most immediate risk to their ability to remain a going concern is actually their weak liquidity. Their current and cash ratios of 1.22 and 0.22 remained broadly unchanged during the first quarter of 2021 and would normally warrant a strong rating but this is voided by almost the entirety of their debt maturing during 2022, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Summit Midstream Partners 2020 10-K.

Whilst management has still talked of actively working upon refinancing this big debt maturity hurdle, there has been no tangible progress during the first quarter of 2021. Talking about undertaking acquisitions upon refinancing is hardly going to make financial institutions more interested in providing relief since they would obviously require additional debt. If they forego deleveraging for acquisitions, it means that any refinancing is only kicking the proverbial debt can down the road and thus will continue suppressing their attractiveness as an investment.

Conclusion

When it comes to different organizations the core story behind their units often varies with some focused on exciting growth prospects, others income and in this instance, it remains a story of repairing their overleveraged financial position. It seems completely out of place to even be talking about acquisitions when they still have very high leverage and even their preferred unitholders are left without their distributions, which means that I still believe that only a neutral rating is appropriate despite their otherwise solid financial performance during the first quarter of 2021.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Summit Midstream Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.