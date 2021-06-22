photobyphm/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Bullish rating to Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Verizon's year-to-date stock price performance is the worst among its peers, with its shares down -4.0% since the start of the year. But VZ is a value stock, considering the company's resilience during COVID-19, predictability in terms of revenue growth, dividend track record, and attractive valuations.

Verizon is a good stock to buy, as its valuations are undemanding and the company places a strong emphasis on profitability by refusing to engage in price competition.

Company Description

In its most recent 10-Q filing, Verizon Communications calls itself a company that provides "data, video and voice services and solutions on our networks and platforms that are designed to meet customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control." Verizon, together with its peers AT&T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), are the US' three key telecommunications services operators.

VZ generated approximately 69%, 24% and 7% of the company's revenue from its Consumer, Business, Corporate & Others segments, respectively in FY 2020. Excluding contributions from Corporate & Others, Verizon's Consumer, and Business segments accounted for 88% and 12% of its FY 2020 operating profit, respectively.

An Overview Of Verizon Communications' Business Segments

Source: Verizon's FY 2020 10-K

VZ Stock Price

VZ's recent stock price performance has been disappointing on both an absolute and relative basis. Year-to-date in 2021, Verizon Communications' share price declined by -4.0%, while the share prices of AT&T and T-Mobile US increased by +0.6% and +8.0%, respectively. In the last one year, Verizon's stock price rose marginally by +0.4%. In comparison, T-Mobile US' stock price grew by +36.3% in the past year, and AT&T's stock price decreased by -4.6% over the same period.

T-Mobile US' merger with Sprint that was completed in April last year helped the company to achieve strong revenue growth which contributed to its superior share price performance vis-a-vis its peers. T-Mobile US' top line expanded by +52% and +78% in FY 2020 and 1Q 2021, respectively. On the other hand, AT&T's prior M&A activities involving Time Warner and DIRECTV in the past few years have not been viewed favorably by the market, which hurt the company's historical stock price performance. But AT&T has began to regain investors' confidence after delivering better-than-expected subscriber numbers for its HBO Max streaming platform, which explains its share price out-performance vis-a-vis Verizon year-to-date.

Verizon's lackluster year-to-date stock price performance is easy to understand if one reviews the company's recent 1Q 2021 results. VZ's most recent quarterly financial results were above expectations, but its key operating metrics disappointed the market.

Verizon Communications' revenue grew by +4.0% YoY to $32.9 billion in 1Q 2021, and this was +1.4% higher than market consensus' quarterly top line forecast. Similarly, Verizon's 1Q 2021 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $1.31 represented a YoY growth of +4.0%, which was +1.6% better than what Wall Street analysts had expected.

But Verizon's subscriber growth numbers in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 failed to meet market expectations. VZ's retail postpaid phone net additions were -178,000 in 1Q 2021, as compared to -68,000 in 1Q 2020. More importantly, sell-side analysts had forecasted 1Q 2021 retail postpaid phone net additions to be much better at -41,830 instead. Notably, JPMorgan (JPM) referred to 1Q 2021 as a "soft one from Verizon on postpaid phone adds" in a May 2021 research report.

Stiff price competition has negatively affected Verizon's subscriber growth in 1Q 2021, and this was the main reason for VZ's year-to-date stock price decline. A sell-side analyst from MoffettNathanson highlighted that "sustained promotions from AT&T could force other wireless carriers to follow suit" and noted that "Verizon’s subscriber trends have suffered as the company adopted a 'wait-it-out' approach to AT&T’s promotions", according to a April 27, 2021 MarketWatch article. At its 1Q 2021 earnings call, Verizon emphasized that "I don't think that you're going to see from us anything like that" in response to a question on AT&T's promotions. It is clear that Verizon is not willingly to sacrifice its profit margins to grab subscribers at "any cost", and this is an indication of the company's pricing discipline and commitment to profitability in my opinion.

Interestingly, Verizon has caught the eye of Warren Buffett, which has led to the company being labeled as a "value stock" by certain investors. I assess if Verizon has characteristics of a value stock in the next section.

Is Verizon A Value Stock?

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) had initiated a new position in Verizon Communications in 3Q 2020, and continued to acquire shares in the company in 4Q 2020 and 1Q 2021. Verizon is now Berkshire Hathaway's six largest position with a 3.4% portfolio weight as of March 31, 2021.

Warren Buffett's Holdings And Historical Trades (Via Berkshire Hathaway) In Verizon Communications

Source: Gurufocus

VZ does have certain characteristics that make it a value stock favored by Warren Buffett.

Firstly, Verizon's revenue, earnings and cash flow have been resilient in FY 2020, despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. VZ's top line declined by only -2.7% last year, while its non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and operating cash flow grew by +1.9% and +16.8%, respectively in fiscal year 2020.

Warren Buffett was quoted as saying at Berkshire's 2020 annual general meeting that "the reason we don't invest (in technology stocks) is because we can't understand the predictability of the economics ten years hence", as per Robert Hagstrom's book "The Essential Buffett". This suggests that predictability is a key characteristic of value stocks.

Apart from its resilience during COVID-19, Verizon can be viewed as "predictable" by virtue of its track record of having delivering positive revenue growth in 13 of the past 15 years, as per S&P Capital IQ data. In the two years for which Verizon's top line contracted YoY, the revenue decline did not exceed -5%.

Secondly, Verizon had an impressive dividend payment track record, and it has historically offered a decent dividend yield.

VZ has raised its dividend per share every year for the past 14 years, and the company has never cut its dividends in the past two decades. Verizon's consistent dividend payout is the best validation of its solid free cash flow generation. The company has achieved positive free cash flow in 14 of the last 15 years, with the only exception being FY 2008 during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Also, Verizon has been an attractive dividend stock for most of its trading history, offering a trailing dividend yield in excess of 4% in the past decade as per the chart below.

Historical Trailing Dividend Yield For Verizon

Source: Gurufocus

Thirdly, Verizon's valuations are appealing, which I elaborate on in greater detail in the subsequent section.

Is Verizon Overvalued?

Based on its last traded price of $56.39 as of June 21, 2021, Verizon Communications is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 EV/EBITDA multiples of 7.8 times and 7.5 times, respectively. It also trades at 11.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 10.9 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E. This implies that VZ's valuations are rather attractive on an absolute basis, given its low-teens P/E ratios and high-teens EV/EBITDA multiples.

Verizon also boasts consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 4.5% and 4.6%, respectively. The company is expected to generate ROAs (Returns on Assets) of 6.3% and 6.1% for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively.

Although Verizon is trading at a premium to its closest peer AT&T on forward EV/EBITDA and P/E valuations, VZ is not overvalued. This is because Verizon's forecasted ROAs are the highest in the peer group which justifies the stock's valuation premium, as per the peer valuation comparison below.

Verizon's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Year ROA Consensus Forward One-Year ROA AT&T 6.8 6.5 9.2 9.5 7.2% 6.8% 4.3% 4.2% T-Mobile 9.2 8.6 66.5 42.5 N.A. as company does not pay dividends N.A. as company does not pay dividends 1.5% 2.3%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Is VZ Stock A Good Buy?

VZ stock is a good buy in my opinion.

Verizon's forward dividend yields just under 5% are reasonably attractive, while its forward P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples are undemanding on an absolute basis. While Verizon's 1Q 2021 subscriber growth metrics fell short of market expectations, it is positive that VZ is prioritizing profitability over subscriber share. As highlighted in an earlier section of this article, Verizon has stressed at the company's 1Q 2021 results briefing that it will not engage in price competition like its rivals. Furthermore, Verizon's relatively higher expected ROAs in the next two years is an indication of the company's superior profitability vis-a-vis its peers.

The key risk factors for Verizon Communications include stiffer-than-expected price competition in the US telecommunications industry which hurts the company's future subscriber growth, and an unexpected reduction in the company's dividends going forward.