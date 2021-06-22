Macy's, Inc.'s (M) Management Presents at Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference & Digital Gaming Day (Transcript)

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference & Digital Gaming Day June 22, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Adrian Mitchell - Chief Financial Officer

Stephanie Wissink - Jefferies

Stephanie Wissink

Good day everyone. I am Stephanie Wissink, the Senior Research Analyst and Managing Director on the consumer research team at Jefferies. Thank you so much for joining us for our Virtual Nantucket Consumer Conference. We are, like you are wishing we were on the Island for this event today, but we're going to have to go virtual this year and wait for next year's coming and we're going to back, I'm convinced of it.

So I'm going to kick off the day with one of our top ideas, which is Macy's in the department store space, and joining me on screen today is Adrian Mitchell, the company's CFO. Thanks for joining us today Adrian.

Adrian Mitchell

I'm thrilled to be with you, Stephanie.

Stephanie Wissink

I have a bunch of topics I'd love to go through, but if you're listening to us on the webcast, there should also be a text box where you can enter a question and we'll try to get to a couple of those at the end if we have time.

But Adrian, the first thing I wanted to talk about was just the customer activation across the channels that you're doing, you've seen some nice recovery in your business recently. I was wondering a little bit about what you're doing to reactivate either a dormant or maybe we will call them a COVID sleepy customer to come back, anything you can share with us about customer behavior as we have a look across geographies in the U.S.?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, Stephanie, and let me start by saying, we'd like to start by saying since we've got Macy's is just a half year [ph] business, coming out of the pandemic than we were going in. And all the positive signs in the macroeconomic environment really fuels our confidence in the consumer and fuels our confidence in the recovery. You know, but we're seeing the customer is healthy with lower debt and strong household savings, and actually with a year of reduced activity, customers are just starting to get out to reconnect with family and friends and to really celebrate life.

Our customers are willing to spend and demand is rising in categories that we're positioned to lead in. You know, as the recovery progresses and vaccinations will allow to expand, we view the reactivation of dormant customers to your question as one of our biggest fund [ph] release. Now today we're seeing many of those customers reengage with our brands, both online and in stores and the pace of recovery tends to vary as you look at different geographies.

Now we are encouraged by the trends we've seen recently that suggests customers' comfort levels going back to malls and department stores are increasing. So that's definitely a positive sign for us.

Now when you think about reengaged customers, we've seen a number of things. In the first quarter of the 4.6 million new customers that we had, 1.6 million of those customers were reengaged customers which his approximately 35% of our new customers and these customers spend more on average when they visit us. Now many of our customers remain dormant. Overall the number of our customers are down double-digits relative to 2019, but we're expecting this to continue to improve sequentially throughout this year.

Now, for our reengaged customers, we saw the number of these customers -- reengaged customers, increasing 90% within the digital channel compared to the first quarter of 2019 and 12% in the stores channel compared to the first quarter of 2019. And there are a lot of reengagement closely tracks to our overall regional trends that you mentioned where we've seen the southeast and the southwest recovering faster and aligned with pretty much their reopening schedules.

Now, our priorities to our customers, including giving them a reason to return from multiple visits requires us to provide great style and provide products along with great value. Now, as it relates to our platinum and gold customers, the exciting thing is they are returning and we see that they are preparing for social occasions this summer, buying casual, back to work type of apparel, similar to what they bought before the pandemic. But we also see that they are engaging with our soft home, casual dresses, shoes and even sandals.

So, recognizing that we're still on the back half of the pandemic, we continue to be focused not only on increasing the rate of return of those customers, but also increasing the number of repeat visits of those customers who have come back to us making sure that they are coming back more frequently.

So, just to give you a few examples of the kinds of things that we're doing to reengage customers, for our Platinum and Gold Members as an example we're increasing our marketing exposure by targeting them with personal offers in categories and brands that we know is up and that they've done -- and that we've done personal outreach particularly with our client selling activities as well.

We're leveraging our successful Star Money Bonus Day events and we're seeing a lot of engagement and a lot of up-sell with customers as they're engaging with our Star Money. So look overall, we believe this one last topic that our best malls, and great places for people to get out and reengage, and as we look at our Net Promoter Scores in the first quarter for our stores, they are higher than where they were before the pandemic with clean and safe among the highest scores.

Stephanie Wissink

Adrian, you bring up a really interesting debate and that is that, "department stores" have been losing customers for all of these years, but it does seem like the department store customer is a shopper. She likes to be in the environment of retail, she likes to experience visual merchandising, she likes to be really tempted, frankly right to be drawing new things and discovering new things. So, talk a little bit about -- during the pandemic when traffic was down, what were you working on with your stores team to really think about driving that a pure factor, so as we come into back-to-school and further is something really exciting for her to see when she comes back?

Adrian Mitchell

It’s a really important question and as a bit of background, we really relate it on this thesis as being a digitally-led omni-channel retailer. And we put a stake in the ground. We said that we want to be a $10 billion digital business by 2023 and we also said that our stores remain very relevant to our success in achieving that goal both as a digitally-led business and as an omni-business. And when we think about the ecosystem for Macy's, it's about the best malls as well as the most productive off mall centers, hopefully with this kind of digital offering that gives the customer tremendous flexibility and is a relative place for us to be as we evolve our business over the next couple of years.

Now given this viewpoint, we do expect that we will make the relevant investments each year to make the relevant investments in digital and stores. So for the fall season, there are several types of investments that you'll see us make, enhancing the convenience of our omni-channel services like box and curbside is really important, and that's kind of the first big piece. We'll be testing the expansion of the availability of merchandise for store pickup and scaling that across a number of stores. We'll also be testing the full deployment of inventory for speedy delivery while providing a seamless experience for our customers when they visit our stores for pickup.

The other piece that we're focused on for this fall is great product and experience for our customers. You know, as the recovery proceeds, we'll continue to ensure that customers feel safe in our stores, and while at the same time we are preparing for back-to-work and back-to-school in the upcoming months, we're also focused on holiday. And we're investing in the assortments that seems to be driven by the casual and wear to work and social trends.

We're bullish on back-to-school and we've quickly worked with our vendors to really get to the appropriate levels of stock, particularly in denim, in shorts and uniforms. But we’re also bullish on return to college as we think about categories like textiles and small electronics, as we expand our own categories. And, in the fall, we’re also adding brands and categories and products that we think can be very relevant to that under 40, customer in a 160 of our full line stores. So we’re excited about what’s ahead this fall and really excited for shoppers to see what we have in store.

Stephanie Wissink

And Adrian, you’re bringing up a really interesting point and a vantage point from the CFO, right, because you’re in a position from a financial architecture perspective to really enable a lot of the merchandise advancements. I want to break this down into a few different pieces, but the first you touched on, which is inventory efficiency. So we’ve been watching your inventory efficiency over the last several quarters, and it’s really taken a step up in terms of your ability to turn working capital.

So I want to just have you talk a little bit about the normalization of promotions, the Polaris program that you’re working through to really drive cash efficiency? And then also talk a little bit about some of the data and analytics you’re putting in behind pricing science, customer data, really to improve your inventory quality to connect to some of those key indicators are seeing from the consumer?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, Stephanie this is something we spend a lot of time thinking about, especially the connection to the financial performance and the health of the business. The efforts that we’re investing in now to drive inventory efficiency just will be very critical, particularly as the environment normalizes. And, we do believe that that normalization will occur likely within the next one to two years.

Now, as we think about the drivers of inventory efficiency, we really think about it on three dimensions. The first is just controlling the volume of buys, our inventory strategy very much remains on chasing sales and being very disciplined in our buying behavior, which allows us to maintain a healthy stock to sales ratio. We believe it’s better to potentially lose a sale due to the lack of supply than to overbuy and have markdown merchandise at higher rates. So, we’re planning in a different way, we’re using analytics and machine learning and artificial intelligence to better enable us to appropriately scale the business and drive fast returns and better sales as we progress.

The second thing we spent a lot of time on is thinking about the placement of inventory. And we’re leveraging data analytics to identify opportunities to reduce shipping costs through rerouting and digital order processing, as we think about our stores and fulfillment centers to really locations closer to the customer. And this includes ensuring that we have the relevant skews and relevant local markets and channels, including being smarter on replenishment items, and how efficiently those goods move through the supply chain.

We’re also leveraging analytics that leads to the fashion items as those change season-to-season, to ensure we have the proper placement within markets and all this will help us with maintaining very healthy margins. But the third piece, which is also critically important is, the execution and tactics we use to maximize full price sell through.

And with regards to like pricing science as an example, during the first quarter, our location level pricing initiative exceeded our expectations and will be live in [indiscernible] more than 500 departments by the end of Q2 compared to the handful of departments we were piloting in Q4. And through these analytics, we’ve already successfully executed several meaningful improvements as it relates to our markdown algorithms this year, and we have several more planned in the second quarter and quarters beyond that.

We’ll also be introducing analytics for pricing and promotions as it relates to our pricing and promotions tool really getting away from broad promotions. And right now we’re leveraging that analytics to understand the customers' behavior and provide them with meaningful and effective personalized offers. And, the reality is, we’re incorporating AI and machine learning in new ways in order to really flex our supply chain and really approach the supply chain from a one inventory lens, which really allows us to fulfill orders from a seamless supply chain from stores and the digital channel that, in ways that provide great availability and improve the speed to the customer. So when we do all of this, it really maximizes our merchandise margin and our gross margin and drives improved efficiency in the store and supply chain, so that we can actually improve our EBITDA margin structure.

Stephanie Wissink

And Adrian, I would just compliment you, because we’re hearing from some of your largest vendors that they’re seeing this new system of inventory management to be net beneficial to them as well in terms of having to go back and do markdown and concession negotiations at the end of the season. There’s just isn’t as much of that under this new premise and so I think your vendors are also net beneficiaries of healthier inventory, lower levels of inventory higher turn, as we look to improve that piece of the business specifically.

Adrian Mitchell

Thank you, Stephanie.

Stephanie Wissink

And so I want to just go maybe quickly to these next three, because these are things we're getting asked a lot about, but can you just give us a quick update on Polaris, it is kind of your North Star and you've been talking a lot about savings that you're achieving and this is hard work. We recognize that when you're going through reductions and restructuring, these are hard decisions to make and there are people involved. So talk a little bit about where the savings are and what you think you can achieve within SG&A and cost of goods kind of hit those overall milestones?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, and I'll talk through this quickly. You know, as a modern retailer, as we look post pandemic, our performance really reflects the advances we're making in our capabilities. Our decision making and to your point our margin profile, which we believe is going to be enhanced as we continue to execute through this year and in future years. Now as we think about these initiatives, we're very much focused on three key metrics as part of our strategy. Within gross margin the first is merchandise margin, which I just touched on with regards to the number of the initiatives that we're pursuing and we're making real gains on markdowns driven by pricing at local levels with clear promotions particularly through our AB testing, through our POS promotions which both reflect our continuing investments to nearly sustain those margins as the business normalizes.

And we're also focused on achieving the optimal merchandise mix taking the opportunity to really re-construct and reinvent our private label offerings which we're very much in the early innings on this particular piece, but is still very much top of mind for us.

The next piece is really on the delivery expense, which we know is the largest headwind within gross margin and the greatest unlock for us to better use predictive analytics to improve things like demand forecasting and inventory allocation. But we will be very focused on reducing delivery expense figures by focusing on this to reduce the shipments, through reducing distancing that packages have to travel and using the most efficient delivery method whether it be pick up in store or last mile delivery categories would be beneficial to our gross margin profile.

And lastly to talk a little bit about -- early SG&A efficiencies is really critical and we will benefit from increased digital penetration on the SG&A line. We'll continue to have a strong leverage there as the actions continue to drive our digital business, but we're also looking at innovative ways to drive sales, particularly in our stores as well and more innovative staffing models. So our teams remain very much committed to both the bottom line and top line and our stated goals and our targets within Polaris will certainly get us there. So, we're really excited about the progress and the momentum that we have right there.

Stephanie Wissink

That's great. We do have a question from the audience and this one is on our list as well, just want to recognize that it did come in through the chat as well. But recently you had a change in your credit card partnerships. They said you are notified that they are going to be discontinuing that partnership. Maybe talk a little bit about what the next steps are? We know that that credit card customers are really important customer for you. Is there and opportunity for you to explore opportunities of partnerships or to consider something different, maybe a more creative financing partnership structure?

Adrian Mitchell

There is and the one thing I would say is that, our agreement with Citi is really centered around the customer and our loyalty program, and the sales that our credit card customers generate are a significant part of our business, with the average spend of our credit card loyalty customers in the first quarter, they went to 85% higher than the average spend of a non-credit card loyalty member.

So we continue to look to find ways to strengthen our loyalty program to increase the penetration of that program, and we look across the industry to really identify the right capabilities. Now, it is important to note that our credit card loyalty or credit card portfolio I should say, it's very healthy with 42% credit card penetration in the first quarter. Now as a result of the health of the portfolio as well as the fact that we earn rates in line with market rates, we believe that the strength and health of our portfolio, combined with our outlook for our business is a very attractive proposition for any number of financial institutions.

Now as it relates specifically to the notice of termination by Citi, this was allowable based on the sales decrease resulting from store closures, driven by the pandemic in 2020 that really triggered a clause in our contract allowed Citi the right to terminate. And even though Citi has giving us notice of termination, we've been continuing to have discussions with Citi, to see whether we can reach a new and mutually beneficial agreement.

Now, the decision to give noticed requesting is taking advantage of the opportunity to really renegotiate the contract earlier than anticipated, but we do not believe that as a reflection of Citi's outlook in our business. We do have a lot of momentum in our business. Now while these negotiations take place to your earlier point, Stephanie, we're taking advantage of the opportunity to reconsider our options to find a partner that can potentially help us expand our capabilities in the digital environments that are engaging with our customers, not only in stores, but more importantly online. And we're going to consider changing partners, the reality is that Macy's wouldn't be the first retailer to do so in recent months. So, there's several major retailers that have recently terminated or even considering termination.

Now, as a reminder of the timing in our 10-Q, we had noted that we got about six months to exercise or not exercise an option to purchase the asset or nominate a third-party purchasing, and the subsequent six months to complete the transfer subject to potential extensions for the agreements. So while this process will take some time, we believe this provides ample opportunity for us to find a resolution that benefits our customers, our colleagues and our shareholders.

Now, in the meantime, the one thing I would say as a final note is, we're continuing business as usual. There's no immediate impact on our credit card or loyalty programs and our customer and their purchase experience. And as a reminder, this does not impact our guidance for fiscal 2021, and we haven't provided any guidance beyond this year. So, given the strength of our portfolio, we do expect the impact to be minimal, if not beneficial to us.

The last point I would just highlight here is that, as a retailer, our Polaris strategy is very much focused on the profit we achieve in our core retail business. We acknowledge the importance of the credit card revenue to our business, and it is a core part of our loyalty program, but we know to succeed in today's environment, we must be laser focused on driving strong and sustainable growth and margins within our core retail businesses.

Stephanie Wissink

Adrian, I think it's a really important point, just to click on and maybe highlight, is that your guidance has not assumed any change or any transition of any sort in the credit card portfolio. It will be status quo for at least the next 12 months, and your strategy of savings is really driven by your core business. So I think that's an important point for people just to highlight, because I know there has been some confusion out there on what this might mean to your savings program, it has no effect, no bearing positively or negatively.

Adrian Mitchell

Yes.

Stephanie Wissink

Okay, I want to come back to on cash, because fairly this is something that you're also focused on in addition to inventory. So talk a little bit about cash priorities. You do have a nice tax refund that you expect to receive coming up here shortly, so talk a little bit about your plans for cash on the balance sheet?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, when we think about the tax refund, we think about it within the context of just a broad use of the cash to your point, and the key for us is to really maintain financial flexibility as we move into a lot of our initiatives, really designed to drive accelerated growth and also return value to our shareholders.

Now as a bit of a reminder with regards to the tax refund, we recognized a $520 million income tax receivable last year, which resulted largely from the benefit associated with the CARES Act and its impact on our effective tax rate. Now while this has already been recognized in our 2020 earnings results, we're expecting to receive this cash in the early part of next year.

Now, as we sit here today, months in advance of receiving that tax refund, we are fortunate enough to be in a strong cash position. At the end of Q1 we roughly had about $1.8 billion in cash, and no plans to use the ABL for the rest of this year. But this financial flexibility gives us the opportunity to number one, invest in the business with a line of sight to initiatives that will really drive our success post recovery and allow us to invest in those highest return initiatives in areas like digital, supply chain and technology initiatives, that are really supporting a lot of our operational improvements in our inventory allocation, demand forecasting, promotional optimization and personalization. So, we will maintain flexibility by having this liquidity and we can certainly lean into these high return projects as they arise.

The second thing it allows us to do is really reduce our debts. We expect to repay debt as it matures in the upcoming years, including the $300 million debt due in January 2022, and as we think about it, we also acknowledge that we have this tall debt maturity tower at 8.375% security notes which becomes soluble [ph] next year. So as we think about cash, we're really looking at all options at this point, given our performance, given our cash levels, and given our desire to maximize value to our shareholders.

Stephanie Wissink

And Adrian, we have a question coming from the audience that relates to this. I think it just takes that one step further, which is that you have a goal to return to investment grade, which is a goal that seems like you're on your way to achieving, but your high coupon bonds, I think they're 2025s. Those are secured by some of your real estate. So maybe talk a little bit about your plans to refinance those secured notes or what would be your options if you were to revisit that specific tranche? Is there a way to take advantage maybe of the rate environment that's a little bit more favorable today?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, we're having a lot of conversations about those towers is particularly as we approach 2025. The security note does expire in 2025 and we're looking at different options, whether it be refinance or whether it's actually paying off those notes. The reality is that we have a lot of flexibility right now. And as we look at all of our options to think about how we use our cash and return value to our shareholders, those are conversations that we're having and we'll certainly be able to provide a greater clarity beyond what we've already signaled as we get into the upcoming months.

Stephanie Wissink

Okay, we're going to jump into a topic that's really dear to me, because of course, I know your new chief merchant, she spent many years in beauty and has done some really powerful things which we actually can see in your background. So I want to just talk a little bit about the merchandising strategy, what gets you excited from the CFO's seat? We are seeing signals, and you mentioned it earlier of a potential fashion cycle really anchored by denim, but what do you expect to happen this fall? And what -- do you think you could see in terms of results, you mentioned, you're very bullish on back-to-school as well, but in the CFOs role, you can get as close to the merchandise as you would like, or as we would like? You're there to really enable those buyers to make smart buys. So talk a little bit about the merchandising strategy for the next six months or so?

Adrian Mitchell

Well, Stephanie, I'll start by saying that we're very excited about our Chief Merchant, Nata Dvir, who is a Macy's veteran, and has a lot of successes you mentioned in beauty and center core businesses. Now Nata's team has really crafted and refreshed category ambitions and strategies. They've revamped our vendor model to focus on strategic investments with a number of our key partners and they've re-imagined how we think about stock [ph] and the buying process to ways we show up with a customer both online and in store. And so, I'm really excited about the vision that Nata is developing with her team that we hope to share more on later this year.

But, as it relates to the fall season as you described, the merchandising team is really in the midst of finalizing plans for holiday and we're really excited for everyone to see what we have in store. We will have to continue to focus. We will have a continued focus on our gifts under [ph] strategy, which will be clear and simple for our customers, both in store and online and we feel bullish about our key gifting categories like fragrance and fine jewelry.

We feel good about return of apparel shopping as well. And, what do you mean for holidays, we introduced a lot of [indiscernible] and casual items like fleece and loungewear to address the items that we've always been known for. That vision that Nata and her team are developing will provide great fashion and style and value for our customers, which in turn will drive better gross margins with less inventory and higher inventory efficiency.

And a strong merchandising strategy will really support our healthy working capital objectives, which will also allow us to have the financial flexibility to really support and manage the growth investments, delever our balance sheet and ultimately return value to our shareholders. Now specifically, our financial flexibility allows us to flex our merchandising strategy quickly with the trends that we're seeing with the consumer, which is one of our key dimensions and priorities of our Polaris strategy.

So for example, in bottoms, we're seeing new trends such as alternative fits outside of skinny, whether it be wide legged jeans or straight legs and even we're seeing trends in bold prints, and we know that the fashion cycle is forcing buyers to react and move faster. And based on the competitive analysis and early leads, our buyers are quickly adjusting for the fall in order to maximize our denim and bottom trends that we're seeing at a lot of our Macy's locations. So our ability overall to react quickly to these trends and to provide our customers with newness is really just a critical part of us achieving our long-term growth and Nata and her team are well on their way to achieving that.

Stephanie Wissink

I want to spend one minute more on this, because I think Nata had done such a phenomenal job in the beauty category of really embracing some of the Indian emerging brands. So I'm wondering if you could just talk a little bit about where you are in the process of really thinking about your brand portfolio, reducing maybe some reliance on some of the legacy brands that haven't been performing as well and really exploring some of these Indie degenerate [ph] digitally native brand partnerships that might really transform the experience at the Macy store, as we think about some of the more, new and hit brands that could be coming into your assortment?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes. So, we've added hundreds of brands and products last year and even this year, and what's really exciting is that it's really grounded in the data that we're seeing about what the customers are really excited about. And so, as we continue to make these investments, I think it's just really exciting that we can provide customers with the style and the value of the products that we love, which translates very well into our operations in terms of less markdowns, higher full price sell-throughs, less clearance. And so, these investments in these brands and in style is really, something that Nata is spending a lot of time with the team on, and we're really beginning to see that traction. We'll certainly have more to come as we get into the fall season.

Stephanie Wissink

All right, I'm going to leave the last minute and a half for the big picture question, because you've talked as a management team about reimagining the department store. And maybe we let go of some of the negativity around this idea of department store, but really rethinking it. So what does that mean to you, when you talk internally? What does the department store of the future look like?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, it's a great question to end on. For us it's about the re-imagination of our entire company into a modern retail enterprise for today's shopper. And our investments are ensuring that our stores are looking at the nexus of convenience and discovery, while offering seamless digital integration coupled with interactions with the customer that really allowed them to help and discover the style across our categories.

Our re-imagined store will take greater advantage of data and analytics muscle for an improved experience and also provide our customers with personalized products that really fit their style. Through personalization, customers will find highly curated products in our stores and online and some of them that they will want in their lifestyle and in their home. And it's about delivering the ultimate omni-channel experience in which customers shopping journey with Macy's increasingly begins digitally and seamlessly allows customers to shop between the digital platforms and our in-store experiences with real ease and real convenience.

And we're speaking of the future where the digital demand keeps rising, and where we meet our customers need for speed and convenience with shorter delivery windows while keeping our inventory lean to provide a more seamless shopping experience. Our future portfolio of stores across the value spectrum from off price to backstage to regular price with Macy's the luxury, the Bloomingdale's stores we'll have those optimally placed the denim market and also across markets. And all of these stores will be synchronized together for the ultimate customer shopping experience and driving real convenience.

And this is all overlaid with this digital presence today that includes our core digital operations with the extended assortments. So we're furthering, we're further strengthening our digital platforms with differentiated experience, such as virtual try-on and live video shopping. So overall, I'd say, how we're reimagining the department store is really a combination of all these ideas and strategies. And it all comes down to reimagining the customer engagement with our brands as a digitally-led omni-channel retailer.

Stephanie Wissink

It's a great note to finish on. We're going to leave it there. I know you have a full day of big group meetings, so we're going to let you get to those. Thank you, everyone for joining us on this fireside chat this morning. Have a wonderful day and we'll see you next year in Nantucket, I'm committing to it. Thank you very much, Adrian. See you soon.

Adrian Mitchell

Thank you.

