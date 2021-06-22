Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

On April 20, 2021, Beijing Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD), a popular Chinese cloud computing services supplier, was listed on Nasdaq under the ticker BIRD. It issued 6.25 million shares at a price of USD 4 apiece, raising USD 21.8 million in the public offering. According to the company, about half of the fund will strengthen sales and marketing, while 24% will be used for further research and product development. The company's shares went up by more than 50% on the first day, but then fell back and have been hovering below the IPO level recently. This article will analyze whether IFBD is now a good investment option.

Background

Founded in 2001, Infobird initially joined the call center industry as a middleware manufacturer. After decades of technology accumulation, it has become a SaaS solution and AI-driven call center service provider. According to the company, AI application development is how it plans to promote the upgrading of its services in the near future.

Infobird is located in the middle of the Cloud communication industrial chain. While it focuses on providing services for customers in the financial industry, it has also expanded its business to the education, public services, healthcare and consumer sectors. By 2020, the company had attracted over 8,400 average monthly paid user accounts and served 421 customers in the finance, education, public services, healthcare and consumer staples areas, representing an increase of 17.6% from mid-2020.

Except for the USD 3 million Angel round invested by Guiyang Venture Capital, we have not found any other financing records for Infobird. According to the information disclosed in the prospectus, the top three institutional shareholders of the company are CRServices Limited, CRExperience Limited and Orbitangel Limited, which hold about 60%. All three entities were incorporated in the Republic of Seychelles by Infobird board members. We think the registration location was mainly due to the strict US registration requirement and for tax purposes. Yimin Wu, the CEO at Infobird, and his brother, Shengmin Wu, held 49.28% shares of the company before the IPO (the shares went down to 28.75% after that).

Financials

In 2020, Infobird's total revenue reached USD 14.5 million, down 20% year-over-year, which was mainly due to the negative impact of COVID-19. In addition, its main customers have changed their internal telemarketing strategies, resulting in a decline in the use of the company's SaaS services.

Meanwhile, the cost of revenues increased by standard and customized cloud-based services decreased significantly by approximately USD 3.2 million, down 63% year-over-year. It resulted in a gross profit drop of only 4%. With the company's continuous research of standardized SaaS products with AI capability, its R&D cost in 2020 increased by 27% compared with 2019. Notably, the cost of software development increased by approximately USD 0.5 million, up 1,727% year-over-year. As a result, its net profit decreased by 20% in 2020. However, the company's net profit margin remained at a stable level (28%).

From the perspective of segments, software development and customized Cloud-based services accounted for 37.1% and 34.4%, respectively, of the total revenue in 2020. Notably, the share of customized Cloud-based services fell from 70.5% to 34.4% due to the loss of a large client. Meanwhile, the software development segment's contribution increased significantly (19 times compared to 2019). The company's revenue shares from standard Cloud-based services decreased from 11% to 9.7%, while BPO services increased slightly from 11% to 12% of the total revenue in 2020. The structure has experienced a significant change, which indicates a transformation in IFBD's strategy.

Opportunities and threats

According to the data from Asia Briefing, the SaaS market is a fast-growing one in China, surging from USD 33 billion in 2019 to USD 47 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow to USD 69 billion in 2022. The report also states that the industry trend of SaaS is intelligent (or AI-based) and big data technologies, which enable it to gradually penetrate other sectors, including finance, healthcare, education, transportation, public services and retail.

From a user's perspective, high-quality SaaS companies usually have strong user stickiness (especially customized services or software) and enable the cultivation of strong user habits. At the same time, SaaS ecosystems can deposit a large amount of user data, forming a virtuous circle. SaaS companies listed in the United States – such as Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow and Twilio – all surged in a year after their IPOs.

A significant threat now is that the largest customers will no longer procure SaaS services from Infobird. The company generates a significant portion of its revenues from a single major customer. China Guangfa Bank accounted for 77.3% of the company's total revenue in 2019.

However, China Guangfa Bank changed its internal telemarketing strategy in 2020, which resulted in a decrease in the number of paid user accounts subscribed to by China Guangfa Bank in the second half of that year. Moreover, China Guangfa Bank no longer procures such services from a third-party provider, including Infobird. The contract expired in December 2020. The percentage of revenue generated from China Guangfa Bank decreased to 34.8% in 2020, down 55% year-over-year.

According to the projection by Infobird, China Guangfa Bank will account for approximately 5% of the company's total revenues for the entire 2021 fiscal year. Losing the most prominent and only client for its customized business had a very negative impact on Infobird's performance, to which its financial data testifies. The company is now forming a strategy for attracting clients to its licensed services, especially clients who are concerned about the safety of Cloud-based services and the potentially higher price of subscriptions in total compared with one-time on-premise fees. The strategy allows the customers first to start utilizing its products in their daily operation and then to aim to transfer them to subscribers with standard Cloud-based services. The company expects its revenue to reach USD 22 million to USD 25 million in 2021, which will mainly be a consequence of diversifying its customers to make its revenue structure more robust.

From the perspective of the whole industry, fierce competition is also a significant threat. Within the CRM market, the top 5 players only accounted for 21.6% in 2020, indicating that the market is not concentrated. Due to the homogenization of standardized services in the industry, Infobird faces a vital challenge to stand out in the sector.

Valuation and development analysis

2020 seems to be a critical turning point for Infobird. The company took the initiative to shift its business focus from customized to standardized Cloud services. Its monthly average number of paid accounts in Cloud services increased by about 30.5% in 2020, compared to 2019. It has been strengthening sales and marketing in the financial industry to obtain new high-quality customers and expand to several other sectors, such as retail and healthcare. Moreover, a large part of the company's IPO financing will be used to strengthen sales and marketing.

Besides, its cash flow is also under pressure. As of December 31, 2020, the company's working capital deficit was approximately USD 0.2 million and cash amounted to USD 1.7 million. The company's management believes that it will require a minimum of USD 4.0 million over the next two months to operate at its current level, either from revenues or financing. This decision puts pressure on the company's operation. Further, with the severe homogenization of standardized services in the industry, whether or not the company's transformation will be (or has been) effective remains to be seen. This is also a reason why we are not optimistic about the company at present.

Further analyzing its comparable ratios, its P/E, P/B and EV/EBITDA are all stable in their levels (around 18x, 9x, and 16.5x respectively) and all changed by less than 15% one month after the IPO. There is no evidence of momentum. Based on all the analysis above, we don't think IFBD is a good bet now and give it a neutral rating. However, SaaS investors must keep an eye on its revenue structure in the next two quarters.