Introduction: What is Cellectis?

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) is an early clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotechnology company specializing in gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors for treating cancer. Cellectis aims to gene-edit CAR T-cells creating cost-effective "off-the-shelf" allogeneic therapies able to be distributed worldwide. Cellectis currently operates two business segments, therapeutics, and plants. The therapeutics segment was introduced prior covering products in the field of immuno-oncology whereby the plant's segment is run through the 64.5% ownership in Calyxt (CLXT) who develops plant-based innovations and solutions.

Founded in 1999, Cellectis has since grown to 277 employees and a market cap of $692M (June 2021). Their pipeline has expanded equally as impressively with 8 ongoing clinical trials, all mostly early-stage, but with the FYE 2021 data announcement for its lead candidate investors should be positively rewarded. The following report will outline broadly the promise and potential of Cellectis as well as the risks associated moving forward highlighting a "bullish" recommendation by the author.

Products/Pipeline

Cellectis offers a specialization in gene-editing enabling their CAR-T product candidates to have additional safety and efficacy attributes alongside healthy tissue-protective measures enabling high tolerance oncology therapeutics. Cellectis is also exploring the application of their gene-editing expertise to other therapeutic indications with potential INDs filed outside of oncology.

In the pipeline currently are 7-internal candidates and 5-external candidates with internal indications covering acute lymphoblastic leukemia (UCART22: Phase 1 enrollment and dosing ongoing ("EDO")), acute myeloid leukemia (UCART123: Phase 1 EDO), multiple myeloma (UCARTCS1: Phase 1 EDO, and pre-clinically covering b-cell malignancies, mesothelioma and pancreatic cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and FAP solid tumors for their wholly-controlled internal product candidates. As of 2021, there are 8 ongoing clinical trials. For those interested in exploring the pre-clinical candidates, it is highly encouraged to watch the "Innovation Series" on YouTube by Cellectis which outlines their entire pipeline to date and current clinical data.

Lead Candidate: UCART22 for B cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

UCART22 is Cellectis' allogeneic TALEN gene-edited CAR T-cell product candidate which targets CD22. Currently, it's being run in Phase 1 (BALLI-01) multi-center dose-escalation clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory B cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and enrolling patients with FCA lymphodepletion regimen. UCART22 posted initial data in Dec. 2020 showing two complete remissions with incomplete hematologic recovery in five evaluable patients with initial activity seen for heavily treated patients (pre-treated) including CD-19 directed therapies. The next data-set is expected by the end of 2021 on cohorts treated with FCA lymphodepletion and across the trial, patients have thus far reported 0 cases of DLT, GvHD, AESI, ICANS, or TRSAEs.

Other therapeutic updates (pre-IND)

In addition to the UCART22 platform, Cellectis' is running some very promising new therapeutic modalities, particularly UCART20x22's CAR T-cell dual-targeting for Lymphoma that utilizes CD22 and CD20, validated targets for B cell malignancies which is differentiated from typical CD19 targeting therapeutics. The added benefit is CD22+CD20 offers the potential ability to prevent target escape and strengthen contacts.

Additionally, UCARTMESO is the second differentiated pre-IND program targeting solid tumors. It's an allogenic CAR-T product targeting mesothelin, whereby mesothelin is a tumor-associated antigen largely overexpressed on malignant tumor cells. It's one of the most studied targets for solid tumors and has shown promising preliminary clinical results.

In addition to the listed therapeutics and their respective modalities, Cellectis has innovated several other mechanisms enabling further upside and unique targeting that should enable a promising pipeline, contingent on INDs and respective early clinical results that still need to be tested. Most of the pipeline is still too early stage to make any assumptions, but an aggressive partnership campaign has verified the clinical modalities in one form or another. It has culminated additionally in up to $3.2B in potential milestone payments plus royalties adding to the upside factor.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the latest Investor Presentation or Website.

Management

Cellectis is currently being led by co-founder and CEO since inception Andre Choulika, Ph.D.. Until 2020, Dr. Choulika served as Chairman of Cellectis and as President of Calyxt. Before Cellectis, Dr. Choulika was a post-doctoral fellow of Molecular Medicine at the Boston Children's Hospital where he was one of the original inventors of nuclease-based genome editing technologies and a pioneer in using meganucleases for genomic modifications. His Ph.D. was attained in molecular virology from the University of Paris and he completed a research fellowship at the Harvard Medical School Department of genetics with management training from HEC. He also sits on the Board of Directors of the Institut Pasteur. He has the extensive scientific knowledge necessary and runs the firm as a founder which is both beneficial aspects to his leadership alongside already attaining some very promising partnerships for the firm and significant initial milestones and related payments.

Financial position

Cellectis is not in the greatest financial position with cash of $211M (March 2021) pulled down by -$169M in TTM cash burn equating to about 1.25 years of operational funding, but in April 2021, Cellectis ran their +$45.5M ATM offering leading the company to state that it should fund operations into early 2023. Liabilities don't help the situation either with $153M in total liabilities broken down into $34M in short-term payables and $105M in total debt. This lack of financial stability will most likely result in further share dilutions as occurred in 2018 culminating in a massive +$187M cash infusion, but significant dilution. On a positive note, at FYE 2020, Cellectis generated $73.9M in revenues, primarily from strategic licensing agreement proceeds which are also expected to continue moving forward with $70.1M expected in 2021 and $74.1M in 2022. The earliest commercialization is also expected by FYE 2025 with revenues targetted by analysts at ~$404M and an EPS target of $2.9/share. In terms of upside, revenues aren't expected to exceed ~$470M (2028), but the EPS has the potential to rise as high as $4.4/share by 2028 marking a significant upside.

Risk discussion

Cellectis is currently in an imperfect financial position which most likely will result in further share dilutions, such as the April 2021 ATM, or a clean-up of the pipeline to more stringent cost measures to match the recurring revenues. Additionally, with such an early-stage pipeline, there exists some strong therapeutic risk, particularly as the trials meet mid-stage in the upcoming 1-2 years, but the safety factors that Cellectis pushes should assist while the partnerships enable added security of the potential of their therapeutic line. It is still too soon to emphasize which direction Cellectis goes, but it's important to be aware of the risks and the volatility present even on a 52W basis where low reached $14.18/share and the upside reached $34.71/share.

Price target and valuation

Cellectis in the short term has a "bullish" wall-street price target set at $37.57/share (+159% upside). After further analysis, this price target is equivocal to light commercialization alongside a lower-growth estimate, evidencing the fact that the current pipeline doesn't outline blockbuster sales with analyst estimates of product sales + royalties not surpassing ~$470M by 2028.

Considering further valuation in the medium-term, earnings estimates from wall-street analysts alongside an expanding pipeline both internally and externally present a larger upside outlining a price target by 2027 of $80/share (+454% upside). This is quite bullish in nature and assumes an industry price to earnings multiple of 20.3x on top of an EPS target of $3.97/share. This certainly requires a step-up from 2020's EPS -$1.91/share and would require sales exceeding $449M alongside a push on profitability lightening growth. It isn't unattainable but will require time to reach the $80 mark, but the upside is quite strong.

Conclusion/Investment thesis

In summary, Cellectis S.A.is a very promising biotech that may be just producing CAR-T therapies, but certainly offers more than that with differentiated targets across their pipeline and suite of upcoming INDs that should change the therapeutic landscape if successful. Management seems more than competent scientifically and an array of promising partnerships certainly helps. It's also an enhancing factor to see equity interest with critical partners and it is particularly exciting to see Pfizer (PFE) taking a 6.51% equity interest in Cellectis. In addition, Cellectis' finances should keep the company moving in the near term but should be monitored moving forward. It seems one theme shines through for Cellectis and it's the statement that they have "multiple shots on goal". As their pipeline matures and their promising INDs get filed, it should unlock substantial value into the future and the UCART22 announcement at FYE 2021 is the nearest major catalyst to push towards an upside.

In summary, the author projects Cellectis S.A. as a "buy" at a 3-4 year price target of $70 (+382% upside).