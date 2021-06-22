onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Author's note: This analysis was part of our CEF Weekly Roundup commentary released to members on June 8, 2021, with certain numbers updated.

DSE merger approved by shareholders

After failing to liquidate itself, the MLP/midstream closed-end fund, Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) has successfully obtained shareholder approval to merge itself with an open-ended mutual fund, Virtus Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Energy Fund (MUTF:VLPIX).

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), a closed-end fund subadvised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., announced today that its shareholders have approved the merger of the fund into the Virtus Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Energy Fund (VLPIX), an open-end mutual fund also subadvised by Duff & Phelps with a similar investment objective and strategy. Through the merger, which is currently expected to be effective following the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on June 25, 2021, DSE shareholders will receive shares of VLPIX with a Net Asset Value equal to the NAV of their DSE shares. Trading in DSE shares is expected to be halted prior to the reorganization in order to allow for processing of the transaction.

(press release)

The merger will be effective following the close of business on June 25, 2021, however, DSE shares will cease trading on June 21, 2021. As noted in our previous article, DSE has gone on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in terms of discount over the last year as the board first proposed liquidation (causing the valuation to shoot up), which was rejected by shareholders after multiple adjournments of the vote (causing the discount to widen back out again), and then more recently, the discount narrowed again as the merger was proposed by the board. Remember, these moves in discount occur because both liquidations and merger with an open-ended fund allows shareholders to cash out at NAV, something that is not normally possible in the CEF structure.

A positive result for shareholders

News of shareholder approval for the merger caused the fund to pop higher from its -6% discount to under -2%.

Data by YCharts

I was somewhat surprised that the vote passed on the first try as I was skeptical that DSE would be able to muster enough shareholders to vote for the merger, given that its previous liquidation proposal failed together with the low institutional ownership of the fund. I was wrong though and the fund ended up getting 58% affirmative votes out of all of the shares outstanding, a commendable result, which is surely a relief for DSE shareholders as a negative result would likely have sent the share price crashing again.

Slim arbitrage potential remained entering the final day

Interestingly, there was a slim arbitrage potential remaining on the final day of trading. DSE's closing NAV on June 18, 2021 was $9.29 while it closed with a share price of $9.17, giving a -1.3% discount. Since the merger with VLPIX would be on a NAV-for-NAV basis, this meant that there was a possible +1.3% alpha available for a holding period of only one day by buying DSE and waiting for it to be converted into shares of VLPIX the next day.

Although would have given a tremendous annualized alpha, converting the alpha into a return would require hedging the exposure of VLPIX which isn't such a simple task. So we sat out this arbitrage opportunity.

A look at VLPIX

Since DSE shareholders are now going to soon be Virtus Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Energy Fund shareholders, investors in the former CEF might wish to know whether or not the mutual fund will keep the same exposure to the energy/midstream sector that they had before the merger.

Here are the top holdings of DSE:

(Source)

And these are the top holdings of VLPIX:

(Source)

We can see substantial overlap between the top holdings of the two funds, with 7 companies being found in both top 10 lists. The top four holdings of DSE, Targa Resources (TRGP), Williams Companies (WMB), MPLX (MPLX), and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), are the 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 8th largest holdings of VLPIX respectively.

One of the main differences between DSE and VLPIX is that DSE previously used a high amount of leverage, while VLPIX is unleveraged. Entering 2020, DSE used leverage equating to 40% (!) of total assets (see annual report), causing it to be absolutely devastated by the twin effects of the COVID crash and the oil price war. Hence, while VLPIX has recovered into positive total NAV return territory from the start of 2020, DSE still trades at less than a quarter of its initial NAV value.

Data by YCharts

What is also interesting is that DSE was a much larger fund than VLPIX. It had over $100 million of assets entering 2020, but is now reduced to $24 million.

Data by YCharts

CEF alternatives to DSE

While VLPIX isn't a bad mutual fund per se, former DSE investors may prefer to sell their VLPIX holdings and re-allocate to another CEF in order to (1) regain intraday liquidity (at least from a trading perspective), and (2) take advantage of the CEF discounts available.

Data by YCharts

Two funds that we own in our Tactical Income portfolio are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF). While these did not escape the COVID/oil war intact, their lower levels of leverage as well as more conservative strategy allowed them to fare much better than DSE and other more highly leveraged funds.

FPL: -10.71% discount, 7.60% yield (monthly pay)

FIF: -10.35% discount, 5.45% yield (monthly pay)

We also purchased Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) in the Tactical Income portfolio but after the crash. This fund was definitely caught on the back foot during the crash, but is righting the ship around now with one share repurchase program completed and another one in effect, and whose distribution has been raised for two quarters in a row.

TYG: -20.00% discount, 4.61% yield (quarterly pay)

On a related note

On a related note, Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund's (MIE) meeting to vote to liquidate itself has been postponed to June 30, 2021 "to allow additional time to solicit votes on the proposal to liquidate and dissolve the Fund" (see January 27, 2021 press release). MIE last closed at a -5.37% discount (as of June 21, 2021), suggesting that the market is pricing a high probability of the liquidation going through. We last discussed MIE's proposal here: Opportunity And Risk In MIE's Liquidation Proposal