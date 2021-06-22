YvanDube/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has always been a premium retail name that continues to grow its footprint from 592 warehouses in 2011 to over 800 in 2021. Over the last 10 years, the company has been one of the most consistent performers with steadily expanding margins and stable inventory turnovers. In this article, I wish to assess the intrinsic value of Costco using a simple DCF model and present a sensitivity analysis to help investors find potential entry points. Moreover, I would also like to explore some of the weaknesses of financial models to help investors understand that stocks can be a lot more dynamic than spreadsheets.

Why discounted cash flow?

Why is it appropriate to use a discounted cash flow analysis and not something else for Costco? There are a number of reasons:

Costco operates in a simple industry that doesn't typically experience rapid changes like the software business. Amazon had every Wall Street analyst worried about the entire retail space back in 2017, but the fear turned out to be overblown and players like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) have been able to co-exist with the e-commerce giant just fine. By the way, Ollie's Bargain Outlet is much smaller retailer that doesn't even have an e-commerce site. You can read more about this small giant in my article here.

Costco has a strong history of stable earnings and revenue growth. Over the last 10 years, the company has never had a down year in terms of revenue growth or negative net margins. It is only with a track record like this that one can conclude the company's future will look very much like the past.

Most importantly, Costco has generated positive free cash flows every year with capital expenditure as a percentage of revenue usually within the 1.5~2% range over the last 10 years. Numbers like these lead to much higher predictability than a semiconductor manufacturer that may experience highly volatile capital expenditure depending on demand and changes in technology.

What assumptions are we using?

Now that we know we're using the right tool to tackle the problem, let's look at some of the assumptions for the model:

FCFF assumptions

Revenue of $192 billion and $206 billion for fiscal 2021 and 2022 as per Street estimates, which represents a 15% and 7% year-over-year growth, respectively. Fiscal 2021 is an unusual year that disproportionally benefited retail names like Costco, Walmart, and Target. For 2022, it looks like the Street is expecting revenue growth to fall back to Costco's 10-year average of roughly 7%, which in my view makes sense.

Beyond 2022, I model revenue growth of 6% in 2023, which is to fall by 1% per year to 3% in 2026, then settle at a terminal growth rate of 2%, in line with GDP growth of most developed countries.

Operating margin of 3.3% for an unusually strong FY 2021, then 3.2% for the years beyond, as Costco continues to grow its warehouse base with better operating leverage.

Tax rate of 28% as per what the Biden administration wants.

Capital expenditure of roughly 1.8% and depreciation and amortization of roughly 1% of revenue going forward.

Changes in net working capital are tricky as these numbers are historically volatile. Costco's net working capital was -6% of revenue or -$9.9 billion in FY 2020 when revenue grew over 9% year-over-year. As revenue is expected to grow 15% in FY 2021, we will assume a net working capital of -7% of revenue or -$13.4 billion. This comes down to a change in NWC of -$3.5 billion or -1.83% of revenue. We will model future changes in NWC using this percentage.

WACC assumptions

Cost of debt of 2.04%, which represents the weighted average of all senior notes mentioned in the latest 10-Q. Assuming a tax rate of 28%, this comes down to an after-tax cost of debt of 1.47%.

Risk-free rate of 1.5%, in line with the current 10-year Treasury yield, a 5-year Beta of 0.64 per Yahoo Finance, and a market risk premium of 5.5% according to Statista. These would lead to a roughly 5% cost of equity.

Since Costco has negative net debt, the weight of equity exceeds 100% whereas debt would have a negative 2% weight. Hence, the weighted cost of capital boils down to 5.1%.

Note I could potentially assume a target weight of 80% equity and 20% debt, but this will further reduce the WACC as the cost of debt is significantly lower than the cost of equity. So, it's probably best to maintain the current status quo to avoid an unrealistically low WACC.

Alright. Here we have it.

Once we have everything ready, we can discount Costco's FCFFs for the next 5 years and quickly arrive at an enterprise value of $242 billion. Since Costco has more cash than debt, the equity value is actually higher at roughly $246 billion. With 442 million outstanding shares, this all comes down to an intrinsic equity value of $556 a share (see below).

Source: company data, Yahoo Finance, author's calculations

Of course, the result is far from perfect as such a high intrinsic value is driven by a relatively low WACC, which is derived from Costco's rather low Beta and cost of debt in this zero-rate environment. Let's build a sensitivity analysis to see what we can find.

Source: company data, Yahoo Finance, author's calculations

As you can see in the table above, Costco's current share price of $386 is driven by either a low discount rate or an optimistic terminal growth rate. Couple this finding with the current P/E of 36x, which is not cheap either, we can get a sense that the market is pricing in a very positive scenario for the stock. Subsequently, this argues for caution and I believe at a terminal growth of 2% and a discount rate of 7% to 8%, an attractive entry point can be found somewhere between $290 to $340. But that's just me.

Keep in mind that my revenue growth assumptions are also quite conservative. Having experienced strong growth and record-breaking comps under COVID-19, Costco might have trouble maintaining a 7%+ growth rate going forward. Then again, the company has entered China and is looking to build two more warehouses in the next two years. If you have seen the madness of the crowds when the Shanghai warehouse first opened in August 2019, you will probably have higher growth expectations.

By the way, Costco has built a very successful presence in Taiwan where many foreign companies believe is an ideal test market for the Greater China region. If Costco can successfully run 14 warehouses on an island with 23 million people, imagine how many warehouses they can run on a continent with 1.4 billion people.

Models are simple. Reality is complex.

Just because a financial model indicates that Costco is currently trading with very optimistic assumptions doesn't mean the stock cannot continue to rise. Although I do think the sensitivity analysis does provide some guidance on identifying entry points, the stock market is oftentimes a lot more dynamic and prices may never reach my buy range. So before you rely too much on these numbers, I will just point out the following:

Financial models can provide an illusion of knowledge and control.

Humans are a lot more complex than spreadsheets. The market is usually driven by sentiment more than by fundamentals. No investor is immune to emotional influences such as the desire to look good, fit in, and be correct quickly. These are things that no models can quantify.

If everybody, myself included, can reach these numbers in just a couple hours, how much value or excess returns can really be captured?

Some of the best investments are a result of qualitative rather than quantitative analysis. For example, you will make a lot less in the market when all the financial and economic data have been made readily available.

History suggests every company will have a terminal value of zero. Ouch!

So what now? I'd say pay attention to how Costco is planning on expanding its operations and growing its revenues and earnings. If everything looks good but you're not exactly comfortable buying the stock at 36x P/E, do some math to get a basic idea of when to go in. The future doesn't have to look like the past, so watch the business, not just the numbers.