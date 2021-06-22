janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a Phase 2 stage biopharma developing genomically-driven customized treatments for various cancers.

For its lead program, ELEV is seeking to succeed where a previous pharma firm failed, but has provided no Phase 2 trial interim information, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

New York, New York-based Elevation was founded to focus on neuregulin-1 fusions, rare genomic alterations that may be able to be inhibited through targeted HER3 actions.

Management is headed by president and CEO Shawn Leland, Pharm.D., R.Ph., who has been with the firm since May 2019 and was previously Expert Oncology Consultant to Catenion GmbH.

The firm's lead candidate has begun Phase 2 trials for its seribantumab candidate against advanced solid tumors with neuregulin-1 fusion characteristics.

ELEV expects to have interim data by early 2022 and full data during the first half of 2023.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $97 million in equity investment and include Aisling Capital, BVF, Cormorant Asset Management, Qiming Ventures, venBio, Vertex Global, and Boxer Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

This is a very strong growth rate, as the overall solid tumor treatment market is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as growing incidence and awareness of cancer.

Also, the research report states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”

The most common cancers in 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Merus N.V. (MRUS)

Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)

Hummingbird Bioscience

GamaMabs Pharma

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

ISU ABXIS

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Others

Financial Status

Elevation’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma as they feature no revenue and material R&D and G&A costs associated with its research activities.

Below are the company’s audited financial results for the past two calendar years:

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $69.9 million in cash and $2.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Elevation intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 6.25 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $204.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.39%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $60 to $70 million to advance our lead product candidate, seribantumab through completion of our CRESTONE trial; and the remainder for potential expansion of our pipeline and other research and development activities, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Based on our planned use of the net proceeds, we estimate such funds, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient for us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2023. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Cowen, SVB Leerink, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Elevation is seeking public investment to advance its lead program through completion of its Phase 2 trial.

The firm’s lead candidate has begun Phase 2 trials for its seribantumab candidate against advanced solid tumors with neuregulin-1 fusion characteristics.

The market opportunity for solid tumor cancer treatments is extremely large but made up of many submarkets.

ELEV has disclosed no major pharma firm collaboration relationships, so is pursuing a go-it-alone strategy at this time.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of well-known institutional life science venture capital firms.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 40.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking investors at IPO to pay an enterprise value of $205 million, under the typical range for clinical-stage biopharma firms at IPO.

ELEV expects interim data from its lead CRESTONE trial by early 2022 and topline data from the entire trial in 1H 2023.

Notably, the previous sponsor of the lead drug, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, ended its Phase 2 trial in combination with docetaxel and in combination with fulvestrant.

Other than positive results in preclinical studies in mice, management hasn’t provided interim results other than an acceptable tolerability profile.

Given the uncertainties and previous Phase 2 trial results, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 24, 2021