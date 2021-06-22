Physical Oil Market Now Feeling The Heat From The Demand Recovery
Summary
- WTI backwardation is one of the strongest in recent years. Despite having 40 million bbls in crude storage than in 2018, we have a steeper backwardation.
- LLS-WTI spreads have also collapsed indicating potential for US crude exports to start dropping.
- But Brent is also showing physical tightness on global basis, so the demand for US crude will be there as well.
- OPEC+ looks set to increase production gradually, which should help facilitate additional inventory draws.
Oil is an extremely funny commodity. Open Square Capital and I like to compare it to toilet paper. When you have it, you don't ever think about it. When you don't have it, that's all you think about. Sadly, this is the same about oil. It can often languish in the pit of despair for a very long time, then all of a sudden, it rises like a phoenix. As the title of this article may suggest already, there's an interesting thing happening in the global oil markets, and the physical market indicators are screaming hot.
Let's look at the US oil market first. For comparison purposes, please see the chart below on WTI futures curve versus that of 2018.
Notice on the right-hand chart that the WTI futures curve is now even steeper than that of 3-years ago? For those of you with a good memory, 2018 was our last glorious year before everything went into the dumps.
So to give you a better perspective, WTI is more backwardated today than when US crude storage was some ~40 million bbls below today. If that doesn't scream physical crude tightness, I don't know what else to show you.
Actually, scratch that, here's something else to illustrate just how tight the US crude market is.
Here's a spread of LLS - WTI. For those of you unfamiliar with this chart, LLS is basically the price WTI gets to be exported at for the global oil market. The higher the spread, the more incentive for exporters to export, and vice versa. So with the spreads decreasing, it's saying to exporters, "Stop exporting! There's not enough crude in the US."
But here comes the dilemma of all of this. In order for exporters to stop exporting US crude, you either need WTI to rise to the point where it shuts off all exports or the global oil market is oversupplied. If say Brent rises at a similar pace to WTI, then US crude exporters will continue to export, because the tightness we are seeing in the US is happening all over the world.
That's precisely what's happening.
And the most obvious of all of this is the Brent 1-2 chart where the time spreads are hitting another high today. Last week during the oil sell-off, I pointed out that the physical oil market was disagreeing with the financial market. And following the news over the weekend that Iran nuclear deal looks unlikely in the near term, the physical oil market is quickly coming to the reality that additional supplies look unlikely on the horizon.
So what could stop this in the short term?
Well, OPEC+ could increase production, but it looks like OPEC+ will take the gradual increase approach. This will create a dilemma of its own. Demand recovery has been gradual, but when economies reopen, the demand is a gap up, not a gradual line. So OPEC+'s gradual increase policy will run headfirst with the unbalanced demand recovery, which will further induce storage draws globally.
This is going to keep oil prices high as physical oil traders fret over insufficient supplies on the horizon. We think this will be the stark reality that lays in front of us, and it will be bullish for oil prices.
