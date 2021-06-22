A Deeper Dive Into Indian Bonds

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

By Manesh Gupta, senior research analyst, fixed income

Despite the tragic impact of COVID-19 on India in recent months, the country remains a potential target of global investors with long-term horizons.

Indian financial markets have witnessed far reaching reforms in the post liberalisation era in terms of market design including introduction of new instrument and derivative products, regulatory reforms and technological developments. The Indian debt market far exceeds its equity equivalent, and is estimated to be around USD 1.7 trillion, of which approximately USD 1.1 trillion are in central government securities also known as G-Secs or Gilts.

FAR (Fully Accessible Route) Bonds

India government has been taking several measures to encourage participation by foreign investors into the Indian debt market. Foreign investors have historically only been permitted to invest in the Indian government securities up to a 6% limit of the total amount outstanding.

In 2020, government of India announced that certain categories of G-Secs will be opened fully for the foreign investors, without restrictions.

Following the announcement, the route came into effect from April 1, 2020 and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank and the manager of government debt, notified that all new issuances of 5, 10 and 30 years will be eligible for this route.

As of May 31, 2021 there were 13 bonds eligible under this route, with a total amount outstanding of about USD 174.71 billion.

The track record of India FAR bonds

Following the narrative of “hunt for yield” in the current low interest rate environment, India, an investment grade country, has recently offered higher yield and higher risk-adjusted returns relative to the broader EM and Asian bond markets.

India also offers diversification through deep bond markets. The Indian government debt market is second largest among emerging markets in terms of value and number of outstanding issues after China. It is third largest in Asia after China and Malaysia in terms of percentage of GDP.

The FAR bonds alone would stand as the fourth largest among emerging markets in terms of market value.

It also has one of the more advanced technologies for trading and settlement. Market regulators have been keeping an eye on the capital markets and developing programmes to encourage investors. The steps taken have helped increase participation in the Indian markets, steering it to next level.

FTSE Indian Government Bond FAR Index

In April 2021, we launched the FTSE Indian Government Bond Index to track the performance and provide additional transparency for the bonds issued under the Fully Accessible Route programme.

The base date of the index is April 30, 2020 and the base value is 100.00. Since the inception, the index has returned 6.20% in local terms.

Below are some headline statistics comparing the FTSE Indian Government Bond FAR Index with EM and Asian Government Bond Indexes:

What else must India do to satisfy Global buy-in?

To further enhance the appeal to foreign investors, regulators could simplify the account opening process, which still is quite complex and lengthy, allow for a longer settlement cycle and ease the taxation and repatriation processes. Resolving these concerns would also enable India to continue its progression within FTSE Russell’s Fixed Income Country Classification framework.

© 2021 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE Canada"), (4) MTSNext Limited ("MTSNext"), (5) Mergent, Inc. ("Mergent"), (6) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI"), (7) The Yield Book Inc ("YB") and (8) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. ("BR"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and BR. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®”, “MTS®”, “FTSE4Good®”, “ICB®”, “Mergent®”, “The Yield Book®”, “Beyond Ratings®” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, FTSE Canada, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (A) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (B) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing contained in this document or accessible through FTSE Russell Indexes, including statistical data and industry reports, should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice or a financial promotion.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This publication may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and/or their respective licensors.

