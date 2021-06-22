Adrian Los/iStock via Getty Images

Shopify (NYSE:NYSE:SHOP) has been one of the most lucrative investments in the last decade: Since its IPO in 2015 at $17, shares have gained an eye-watering 8600% and are now back to all-time highs. Unsurprisingly, Shopify has been of the biggest beneficiaries of the global pandemic, as retail businesses increasingly shifted online. However, not only its share price surged, but also its valuation, making the stock look substantially overbought at current levels. Here, SHOP's valuation expanded rapidly from a Price to Sales ratio of just 8x to over 50x over the last 5 years. As a result, Shopify's current valuation reminds me of Amazon's early days, which could result in a larger correction in SHOP in the near future.

SHOP stock benefitted (like most SaaS) stocks from an enormous valuation expansion, additionally compounding returns. Shopify grew its revenues from roughly $400 million in 2016 to nearly $3 billion in 2020. At the same time, Shopify's market cap ballooned from just $2 billion in 2016 to over $186 billion, while it increased its sales by 'only' $2.6 billion. More importantly, Shopify's growth rates continuously decelerated from 89% in 2016 to just 47% in 2019, before quickly accelerating to nearly 100% due to the pandemic-induced boost.

Now let's compare this to Amazon's early days.

Amazon held its public offering in 1997 and saw its share price rise by over 5000% until 1999 as the online bookstore reported quickly growing revenues. At the height of the dot.com bubble, Amazon traded at roughly 42x Price to Sales. Once the bubble eventually burst, Amazon's valuation quickly came down to earth, although its sales continuously grew. In just under 2 years, Amazon's share price dropped by 92%, although the underlying business grew quicker than ever before, reaching nearly $4 billion by 2003. As a result, investors that bought at the peak of Amazon's valuation had to wait almost a decade for positive returns. Certainly, the situation was different and the overall technology market was in a gigantic bubble. Still, Shopify's stock is saturated in terms of valuation expansion potential and will have to grow into its valuation from now on to keep its current price over the next couple of years.

Fiscal 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Revenue $4.4B (+51%) $5.9B (+32%) $7.9B (+34%) $11.2B (+43%) $15B (+34%) P/S 42x 31.5x 23.5x 16.6x 12.4x

Estimates currently range from $11.7 billion to $17.5 billion in 2025, with a mean of $15 billion. This means SHOP will be trading at roughly 12.4 times Price to Sales four years from now, at which point it could slowly be considered fairly valued. Therefore, I expect a much lower return over the four to five years since Shopify's valuation expanded from a P/S of 7.5 to over 50 since 2016. It would be highly unlikely to assume another valuation expansion from current levels. It's also not like Shopify is about to generate tons of profits: Considering $2.8 billion in free cash flow by 2025, SHOP trades at 66 times FCF estimates or 56 times earnings.

More importantly, most of Shopify's growth may have already passed after a record 2020. Currently, Shopify counts 1.75 million merchants, an increase of almost 700 thousand from 2019. That's a big acceleration from 2019 when Shopify connected just 240 thousand new merchants. However, in the years prior, Shopify gained 200 thousand new merchants every year, with no signs of compounding growth, so I expect a large portion of this year's merchant addition to be attributed to the pandemic. The point is, Shopify may be slowly running out of room to add more merchants in the future. Sure, there are over 30 million small businesses in the U.S alone, but not all of them require a digital presence.

Moreover, competition is quickly picking up from alternative website builders like Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). In comparison, Squarespace trades at just 10 times Price to Sales. Cheaper plans and transaction costs from competitors could put pressure on Shopify's margins, which could severely impact future profitability targets.

The Bottom Line

Shopify is a market darling for a very well reason: Very few global companies have executed this well in the history of the modern business world and grew as quickly as Shopify did. That said, it's hard to hate on SHOP, and I would never consider shorting Shopify since the underlying business is way too solid. On the other hand, I'm also not buying in right now, simply due to the current valuation. Sure, Shopify will eventually grow into its valuation, but that could take years to happen. Investors who bought Amazon at its peak in 2000 had to wait almost a decade for any positive return, although the underlying business grew quicker than ever before.

If you bought Amazon at the top of its valuation, you would have netted a 3600% return in 20 years, which works out to be a CAGR of 20%. However, if you would have waited out the drop of over 90%, you would have netted a 58000% return in 20 years, over 10 times the prior return. Certainly, I don't believe that Shopify will drop 90% since the situation between the two is simply not comparable. However, rising interest rates and a post-pandemic deceleration of growth will likely put downward pressure on SHOP's valuation, which will offer investors a more attractive entry point and a higher CAGR for the future.