One of the advantages of being disorganized is that one is always having surprising discoveries."― A.A. Milne

Last week, I received an inquiry on a small developmental firm. The last in-depth look we had on this concern was late in 2019. Given the time lapse since then, it seem a good time to check back in on the developmental progress the company has made advancing its pipeline. A full analysis follows below:

Company Overview

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was originally incorporated in Austria and has various funding agreements with the Austrian government but is based in the United States. The company is leveraging its off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to spur a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies within a patient to develop drug candidates. HOOKIPA's platform is based on engineering arenaviruses to carry and deliver virus-specific or tumor-specific genes directly in patients to evoke an immune response by T cells, also known as CD8+ T cells. T cells play an important role in the body's immune response. Arenaviruses have been used for decades as a preclinical tool to study T cell responses

Source: May Company Presentation

The shares currently trade just above $9.00 a share and sport an approximate $280 million.

Pipeline:

Source: May Company Presentation

The last time we looked at this company, it only had one product candidate 'HB-101' that has advanced beyond the pre-clinical stage of development. As you can see above, the company now has multiple candidates in early stage development within its pipeline.

Source: May Company Presentation

The company is advancing HB-201 to treat advance metastatic HPV16 cancers in a couple of trials (above). HB-201 and HB-202 (PICV) are replicating product candidates expressing a non-oncogenic but highly antigenic E6/E7 fusion protein from HPV16. From the company's website:

Human Papillomavirus, or HPV, is estimated to cause about 5% of the worldwide burden of cancer including approximately 99% of cervical cancers, 25% to 60% of head and neck cancers, 70% of vaginal cancers and 88% of anal cancers."

In April, the company announced positive preliminary Phase 1 immunogenicity data for both HB-201 and HB-202. HOOKIPA also presented initial safety/tolerability and preliminary antitumor activity of HB-201 and HB-202 as the virtual ASCO event earlier this month.

Source: May Company Presentation

Moving back to progress on HB-101 - The company continues to enroll patients awaiting kidney transplantation in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Leadership expects to conclude trial enrollment in mid-2021. Additional safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy data from evaluable patients should be out sometime in the second half of 2021.

Source: May Company Presentation

Finally, the company's HBV and HIV collaboration with Gilead Sciences (GILD) advancing towards clinical studies - All costs of this program are borne by Gilead, and advancement should trigger additional milestone payouts to HOOKIPA.

Source: May Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

So far here in June, four analyst firms including RBC Capital and JMP Securities have reissued Buy ratings on HOOK. Price targets proffered within these ratings range from $21 to $25 a share. A beneficial owner 'Sofinnova Partners SAS' has disposed of nearly $10 million of their stake in HOOKIPA so far in 2021. It has been just over two years since the last insider buying in the stock.

The company ended the first quarter of 2021 with just under $130 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. It burned through approximately $15 million worth of cash in the first quarter.

Verdict

Source: May Company Presentation

The company's pipeline is more advanced and more intriguing than the last time we took a look at HOOKIPA in December of 2019. The company is well funded at the moment and is enjoying a bout of strong analyst support. It has multiple potential milestones (above) from its diverse pipeline in the second half of this year. Given this, HOOK would seem to merit a small 'watch item' position while awaiting further developments. I have established such a holding via some covered call orders earlier today.

Some beautiful paths can't be discovered without getting lost."― Erol Ozan

