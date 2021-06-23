alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

As we scan our list of holdings within the Durable Income Portfolio, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) jumps right out. The same holds true when we filtered our healthcare real estate investment trusts using our all-new iREIT Ratings Tracker.

It’s looking like a name worthy for dollar-cost averaging these days.

We’ve owned shares in this pure-play hospital REIT since November 2016 and it’s done quite well for us since. But as viewed below on the yellow line, shares have pulled back recently.

(Sharesight)

All told, MPW is screening cheap today, as we’ll discuss further below. But we certainly aren’t complaining about our six previous buys, with no sells or trims.

Tallied up, this position has generated an impressive annualized return of over 17%.

As viewed below, MPW is yielding 5.65% – with the widest margin of safety within our top 10 high-quality list.

(Source: iREIT in Alpha)

As illustrated below, shares have dropped by around 9% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) is up 21.9%.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

So are we interested in allocating more capital to this specialized healthcare REIT today?

Let’s take a closer look at the business model to see what we can see…

A Closer Look at Medical Properties Trust’s Business Model

Medical Properties Trust is an Alabama-based REIT that invests exclusively in hospitals. That field, incidentally, is the U.S. economy’s largest and fastest-growing segment.

The company focuses exclusively on hospitals leased under long-term net leases – a niche that provides it with powerful sources of revenue.

MPW was founded in 2003 with a vision to provide capital to cash-strapped hospitals and rehab centers. As of year-end 2020, it had grown that dream to around $17 billion in assets.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

2021 will no doubt see that figure jump again.

Last week, MPW signed a $950 million agreement with Welsh, Carson, Anderson, & Stowe to buy:

18 in-patient behavioral health hospital facilities

An interest in Springstone LLC.

That will expand its presence in the growing behavioral healthcare market – a move we can appreciate.

For one thing, the hospitals and additional facilities Springstone expects to facilitate should be master-leased with about 1.75x payment coverage. For another, they should provide a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)-basis yield exceeding 9%.

And they’re expected to include an initial 20-year term with CPI-based annual rent escalators subject to a 2% floor.

Since the beginning of 2020, MPW has executed approximately $5 billion in transactions. Better yet, CEO Edward K Aldag remarked on the Q1-21 earnings call that its active pipeline remains strong and is growing further.

He also explained that MPW:

“… started off (2021) with great momentum with the announced £800 million Priory acquisition, which significantly expands our presence in the behavioral health space with the leading behavioral health provider in the UK.”

As viewed below, it closed over $3.6 billion of investments in 2020 at a weighted average GAAP rate of 8.5%.

(Source: MPW Investor Presentation)

We’ve Been Cautious Before, but Now…

We’ve monitored Medical Property Trust’s growth plans over the last decade, admittedly with some caution. Whenever it announced it expanded outside of the U.S., we always waited for management to validate the move.

But we’re far less hesitant today in agreeing with Aldag’s statements that:

“During 2020, we added approximately 35 people to our corporate team. We have expanded our offices in Australia and Luxembourg. We are in the process of moving our offices in New York to a new location where we can add more staff there. We also expect a staff and office in London with people who are currently in Luxembourg. We have worked very well, mostly remote for a little over a year now. “Our Birmingham offices have been revamped, and we are ready to bring everyone back as soon as it’s safe and prudent to do so. We are well positioned to handle not only the remarkable growth we’ve had over recent years, including 2020, but also the growth we expect in 2021 and beyond.”

As illustrated below, MPW has 442 properties in nine countries and 34 U.S. states:

(Source: MPW Investor Presentation)

Plus, its business model is more diversified today. Its 52 operators include leading not-for-profit and for-profit systems.

As viewed below, MPW has 41% of its assets outside of the U.S. as it unlocks global growth opportunities. New and compelling international markets include Australia, Switzerland, and Colombia.

All told, it’s accumulated an $8.8 billion international investment base since 2013.

(Source: MPW Investor Presentation)

About Medical Properties Trust’s Most Problematic Tenant

MPW’s largest exposure is to Steward Health, the largest physician-owned private, tax-paying healthcare system in the U.S. It operates 400-plus properties worldwide with assets nearing $19 billion and nearly $5 billion in revenue last year.

On the downside, Steward made recent news for the wrong reasons. The Wall Street Journal explains that it has “lost more than $400 million in 2020.” Plus, it “reported nearly $1 billion of unpaid supplier expenses and other bills.”

It also needs to be noted that the company faces audits by both the IRS and state authorities.

On the plus side, Steward has a strong liquidity position of $600 million, as of March. And its admissions have remained between 93% and 108% of prior-year levels from June 2020 through March.

Now, Steward says it’s “on solid financial footing.” And MPW shared the following with its shareholders: Steward’s financials as filed with the SEC:

It’s also important to recognize that no individual market represents more than 33% of Steward’s total revenue. And no individual hospital represents more than 8%.

Also, as viewed below, Steward’s largest property represents 2.6% of gross assets:

(Source: MPW Investor Presentation)

Does that help soothe your concerns?

If not, remember that 95% of hospital properties are master leased, cross-defaulted, and/or with a parent guaranty. Plus, the tenant bears all costs, including maintenance and repairs, utilities, and taxes.

Leases are typically 10-20 years long with multiple five-year extensions in the U.S. – and longer internationally. Most importantly, 99% of them have inflation-based or fixed annual rent escalators, and CPI floors in materially all inflation-based leases.

Also, hospital reimbursement rates have consistently outpaced inflation. CMS inpatient Patient Positioning System - PPS - CAGR rate has exceeded inflation by 40 basis points (bps) 2005-2021. And Medicare spending on hospitals has declined only once in the last 35 years.

(Source: MPW Investor Presentation)

Medical Properties Trust’s Better Balance Sheet

Again, we’ve been more cautious with Medical Properties Trust’s before, paying close attention to its risk-management practices. We’ve wondered if it’s “empire building” at the expense of shareholders.

Its transformation has been impressive, but earnings and dividends must follow the same path of progress.

(Source: MPW Investor Presentation)

MPW is rated BB+ by S&P, which we would like to see climbing. But its net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio has stayed 5x-6x – with a target of about 5.5x.

It has ample liquidity of about $1.7 billion in cash and revolving line of credit capacity. And it has another $400 million available on the ATM.

Global demand for hospital real estate is strong, and sovereign wealth and private equity provide MPW with financial flexibility. In 2019, national health expenditures (NHE) represented 17.7% of GDP. And hospital care expenditures of $1.2 trillion represented 31% of NHE and 5.6% of GDP.

There’s a growing acceptance of the sale-leaseback model for not-for-profit operators – with about 75% of all community hospitals in the U.S. falling into that category. Right now, MPW is poised to increase market share by utilizing its:

Scale advantage Cost of capital advantage First-mover advantage

Also, remember that MPW generates lower investment spreads in Europe. In January, it issued £850 million of senior notes to permanently fund its Priory investment at fixed rates.

Their 2.9% weighted average interest rate is highly attractive. It assures a highly favorable spread compared to the 8.6% yield in the sale-leaseback transaction.

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

MPW’s dividend is well covered compared to its adjusted funds from operations payout ratio. Better yet, it didn’t include AFFO in the $11 million Steward distributions (of about $0.02 a share).

For accounting purpose, that’s treated as a return of capital.

More Accounting Stuff About MPW

MPW expects that free cash flow from operations – in excess of the dividend – will approach $200 million with approximately $550 million in 2021 dispositions and loan repayments. Our iREIT Ratings tracker shows it has one of the lowest payout ratios of its peers:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

And here’s its dividend history too:

As illustrated, MPW cut its dividend during the Great Recession by over 20%. Then it maintained it at $0.80 from 2009 through 2012.

But in 2013, it began a so-far eight-year commitment to increasing its payout that didn’t stop during the shutdowns. MPW has grown its dividend by an average of 4.2% from 2015-2020, with a 5.8% last year.

In Q1-21, it generated normalized FFO of $0.42 per share, a 13.5% year-over-year increase - after growing it 21% for full-year 2020.

Analysts forecast FFO per share to grow by 10% in 2021, which means the payout should follow. For that matter, MPW has grown it:

An annual average 9.4% from 2010 to 2020

4.8% annually from 2015 to 2020.

As for AFFO – which eliminates rent straight-lining, making it a reasonable (albeit imprecise) measure of operating performance and dividend health – analysts expect per share growth of 13% this year, 6% in 2022, and 4% in 2023. And Medical Properties’ average growth has been 4.6% the past decade.

And MPW’s payout ratio in 2021 is in the low-80s.

This suggests it could increase its dividend at around 5% per year. More so, just like Realty Income (O) in its space, we consider MPW to be the consolidator in the hospital sector. Its substantial domestic and international potential acquisition targets could boost that further.

There will likely be enhanced consolidation of hospital systems in this current environment. And MPW management has extensive experience in navigating just that.

(Source: MPW Investor Presentation)

My Oh My, Another Good Buy

As shown below, sometimes history doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme.

From 2012 to 2015, MPW generated average annual AFFO per share growth of about 13%. Then, from 2016 to 2019, it was essentially flat to slightly negative.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

But MPW smashed it last year by generating 20% FFO and 14% AFFO per share growth. It’s also on track to deliver another year of low double-digit AFFO increases.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Medical Property Trust now trades at $19.82 with a p/AFFO multiple of 15.4x. Its four-year average is 15.9x, and shares traded as high as 20.6x in January 2020.

As viewed below, we’re maintaining a Buy, and our annualized total return forecast is 15%-20%. We consider MPW positioned to generate steady dividend growth supported by strong growth prospects and above-average cost of capital.

Plus, the payout ratio is improving, providing a better cushion to support its current 5.65% yield.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

That’s just bought another 200 shares at $19.82 for the Durable Income Portfolio. As such, it represents around 3.8% of the portfolio, while healthcare REITs represent 13.8% of it.

This collection has generated average annual returns of 28% since 2013. And we expect it to continue impressing from here.

(Sharesight)