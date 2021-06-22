kiruk/iStock via Getty Images

While having advanced somewhat since our last article, Enagas (OTCPK:ENGGY)(OTCPK:ENGGF) continues to be a rather interesting exposure. Besides the predictable income, which has helped us model the undervaluation in our last article, Enagas remains a pick that can bolster your ESG exposure. With continued positive developments in affiliate income and sustainability of the dividend, we offer up Enagas again as a solid and well-managed holding for income investors.

Earnings Development Through Cost Cutting

By the end of 2021, Enagás estimates a profit of around 380 million euros, thanks to the intensification of the control plan and savings in general expenses. In Q1 2021, the Spanish gas player reduced its operating expenses by 11% compared to the same period in 2020. These results already incorporate the effect of the entry into force this year of the new Regulatory Framework for the period 2021-2026. Before the Q1 results were published, in Feb 2021, the Company presented a strategic update in which it confirmed the dividend for the next six years.

Affiliate Development

Going to the financials, Enagas has made steps to diversify its sources of income. TAP is a key infrastructure for the security of energy supply in Europe, in which Enagás has 16% of the shareholding. The pipeline has started, for the first time, to contribute to the company cash flow after a period of ramp-up concluded at the end of 2020. Another important milestone was the alliance with Bridger Pipeline LLC (a subsidiary of the True companies group). This operation strengthens Tallgrass to achieve its global objectives for the 2021-2026 period including the dividend, with an increase in contracted capacity in the Pony Express Pipeline and greater diversification of access to production basins.

Future is also brighter thanks to the EU hydrogen opportunity and the massive investment that the European Union has agreed in the recovery plan. European Hydrogen Backbone crece hasta 40.000 km y se incorporan 11 nuevos países | Enagás (Source not in English)

This will lead the Company to increase the regulated revenue and at the same time to invest in green energy projects.

As a result of its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), Enagás continues to lead the main sustainability indices and ratings.

In March 2021, the company was certified with the highest ESG evaluation score (75/100) that S&P Global Ratings has published to date in Spain in all sectors. It also has the highest rating in Europe in its sector (Utility Networks) that this rating agency has published in the last year.

Conclusion:

Enagas looks very attractive from a valuation standpoint. Moreover, the Company offers a juicy dividend yield at more than 8% and it’s going ex-dividend at the very beginning of July. Hydrogen opportunity, ESG player, new geo exposure that provide different source of income generation leading to a buy opportunity. A DCF supports the view that the dividend multiple suggests a discounted price. We continue to hold Enagas comfortably with a 3-5 year time frame.