The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is making a determined effort to expand its U.S. footprint as well as maintain its strong number two position in its home market, and this seems to make it an attractive growth opportunity. However, income investors and value investors alike can also benefit from having this Canadian financial titan in their respective portfolios.

Toronto-Dominion has made no secret of its ambitions. In April, the bank's CEO Bharat Masrani told Bloomberg point-blank that:

With respect to major mergers and acquisitions in the United States, we're very open...If we can find some opportunity that fits all our criteria, we will look at it very seriously, and our capital gives us that flexibility.

In fact, Toronto-Dominion has recently made some moves that highlight its intent. In May it announced it will acquire Headlands Tech Global Markets, an electronic fixed income trading firm based in Chicago. While the terms of the deal were undisclosed, this acquisition is expected to expand TD Securities' automated trading infrastructure and have minimal impact on capital. And as Toronto-Dominion holds C$1.7 trillion ($1.37 trillion) in assets as of 04/30/2021, it certainly has the financial firepower to make further acquisitions and consolidate its position among the top ten North American banks.

Toronto-Dominion's presence in the U.S. is already considerable - through its U.S. Retail segment it caters to 9.6 million customers via TD Bank, offering commercial and retail banking services at 1,100 locations across the U.S. In addition, it is also the largest shareholder in the Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), owning a 13.4% stake as a result of Schwab's $26 billion takeover of TD Ameritrade (AMTD) in November 2019. The Headlands Tech acquisition will further entrench Toronto-Dominion's U.S. presence - not that it is the only market that the bank has to cater to.

For while the Toronto-Dominion bank is a large - and growing - player in the U.S. financial sector, it is more prominent in its home country of Canada. The Toronto, Ontario-based bank is the largest bank by total assets in Canada and the fifth-largest in North America, with over 90,000 employees catering to twenty-six million customers worldwide through its three segments: Canadian Retail; U.S. Retail (which its Schwab stake is coupled with); and Wholesale Banking. A breakdown of Q2 2021 revenue shows how profitable each piece of Toronto-Dominion's pie is, and how dominant its Canada-based operations are.

Segment Q2 2021 Revenue (%) Canadian Retail 56.2 U.S. Retail 27.6 Charles Schwab 6.3 Wholesale Banking 9.9

Figures collated from Q2 2021 Quick Facts presentation available on Toronto-Dominion's investor relations page.

While the urge to diversify from its home market is understandable, shareholders need not be disheartened by how dominant the Canadian side of the business is. Canadian banks in general owe their stability to the fact that the Canadian banking sector is far more stringently regulated than its U.S. counterpart, right down to lending standards. The regulations have created a banking sector so stable that no Canadian bank needed a bailout during the Great Recession of the late-2000s and the World Economic Forum has ranked Canadian banks the soundest worldwide for a decade.

Furthermore, the regulations have also erected competitive barriers that keep prospective rivals out and have permitted established players like Toronto-Dominion, the Bank of Montreal (BMO), Scotiabank (BNS) and the others to claim 80% of market share in the Canadian banking sector. How well Toronto-Dominion has profited from this set-up can be gleaned from the figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2016 26.56 billion 21.34 billion 8.82 billion 7.09 billion 2017 29.83 billion 23.96 billion 10.4 billion 8.35 billion 2018 36.42 billion 29.26 billion 11.26 billion 9.05 billion 2019 42 billion 33.74 billion 11.67 billion 9.37 billion 2020 35.65 billion 28.64 billion 11.9 billion 9.56 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Toronto-Dominion's investor relations page.

While COVID-19 did not leave Toronto-Dominion unaffected, the bank was not seriously impaired, and continues to be steadily profitable in the present financial year.

2021 Quarter Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) Q1 9.48 billion 7.62 billion 3.28 billion 2.63 billion Q2 7.23 billion 5.81 billion 3.7 billion 2.97 billion Total 16.71 billion 13.43 billion 6.98 billion 5.6 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Toronto-Dominion's investor relations page.

This steady profitability has enabled Toronto-Dominion to reward shareholders with dividend payments since 1857! And the dividend has also enjoyed annualized growth of 11% since 1996. The bank's profitability, growth initiatives (earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 13.19%), and a 50.20% payout ratio all argue in favor of this dividend growth continuing in the years ahead.

Income investors and growth investors alike can thus be confident of Toronto-Dominion's prospects going forward - a confidence supplemented by Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings of A+ for profitability and B for growth - but value investors need not feel like they are being left out. For the stock appears cheap at this time.

At close of market on 06/21/2021, Toronto-Dominion's sponsored ADR traded on the New York Stock Exchange at $70.91 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/21/2021, Toronto-Dominion's sponsored ADR traded at a share price of $70.91 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 based on earnings-per-share of $6.28. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 12.51, the credit intermediation and related services sub-sector average of 27.18 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.53. While the current dividend yield of 3.62% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.77%, by every other metric Toronto-Dominion is trading at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the broader index. But is it trading at a discount to fair value?

Metric Toronto-Dominion Sub-Sector Index P/E 11.29 27.18 25.53 P/CF 1.19 11.61 17.03 P/B 1.36 1.42 4.19 P/S 2.75 3.22 3.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.75 (11.29 / 15 = 0.75) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $94.55 (70.91 / 0.75 = 94.55). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (11.29 / 12.51 = 0.90) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $78.79 (70.91 / 0.90 = 78.79).

Next, I will use a DCF calculation: earnings-per-share over the past twelve months was $6.28, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 13.19%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I get a third estimate for fair value of $96.26. Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.04 (3.77 / 3.62 = 1.04) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $68.18 (70.91 / 1.04 = 68.18).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $84.45 (94.55 + 78.79 + 96.26 + 68.18 / 4 = 84.45). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 16% at this time, a conclusion reinforced by Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of B for value. In summary, prospective investors have much benefit to derive from Toronto-Dominion - for a 16% discount to fair value, they get a position with the largest bank in Canada by total assets (fifth-largest in North America), a reliable dividend, and steady growth as the bank pursues its expansion in the U.S.