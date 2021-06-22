Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We're back to considering utilities with regulatory remuneration again now that we've become more optimistic about the inflation outlook. E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) (OTCPK:ENAKF) ticks a lot of boxes, and we focus on the elements for the investment case of this rather regulated utility. With a reasonable yield as well as some growth drivers, we see it as a safe exposure to add to an income portfolio, with some downward rigidity to reduced remuneration that would occur in a disinflationary environment.

E.ON Model

E.ON is a German regulated utility. The plurality of its assets are in Germany, then many in Sweden, and some in eastern European countries and other emerging geographies. EBITDA growth was healthy in the last quarter at 11% due to favorable mix trends from non-regulated businesses that act as the company's growth drivers.

About 75% of their revenue is quasi-regulated, which means that tariff situations is of substantial concern for the company. The outlook on the EU regulatory WACCs seem decent, with the CNMC induced regulatory remuneration decline in Spain of 5% acting as somewhat of a lower bound, due to the anti-investor attitude that the Spanish authorities can sometimes have.

In terms of the timing of tariff reviews, the points at which the major changes occur in the remuneration policy of regulated utilities, review periods have either just been renewed, in the case of Sweden at a lower WACC, or will be renewed in the coming 2-3 years. If we enter into a deflationary period, this would be a bad moment for E.ON, as interest rate tied remuneration decisions would affect them negatively, but most likely we will see at worst a disinflationary environment. This somewhat mitigates E.ON's exposure to changes in interest rate brought on by inflation developments, which can cause volatility in the real return of E.ON regulated assets.

Regarding the ESG angle, they have reasonable heating and gas exposure, for which they have already identified many projects for hydrogen, according to the EU earmarked hydrogen fund.

Growth Drivers

As part of their 25% exposure to non-regulated revenue, they do renewable energy systems, cooling systems, heating systems, etc., for businesses and real estate. Due to the substantial boom in real estate, this is where a lot of the growth is coming from right now. Moreover, with many markets seeing meaningful increases in renovation activity, this growth driver should deliver consistently over the next several quarters, if not years. With many of these renovation trends being spurred by government subsidies of renewable investment into the home, there's further reason to believe that this growth driver will deliver.

Risks and Conclusions

The dividend policy is attractive, where the planned raise has already been instituted, bringing it to 4.7%. There are risks however, firstly in the real estate exposure which could at some point reverse and cause a bump to performance, but there are also risks in emerging market exposures. While regulatory earnings have been retained in these markets as of 2021 tariff reviews, there are risks in terms of inflation and interest rates in Turkey in particular. About 15% of EBIT is from central and Eastern Europe and Turkey, and we would consider that this income could be volatile, especially that borne of Turkey. Nonetheless, the yield continues to suggest value and offer a robust income stream, and we think the probability of continued dividend increases is rather high thanks to the growth drivers.