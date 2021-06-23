Inflation Out Of Control Or Transitory? Risks And Data Points To Track
Summary
- The Fed has been sticking to their mantra of transitory.
- They admit their dot plot will be wrong but their lack of care on inflation has been mostly accepted.
- In this video, we run through thoughts about current inflation, deflation, and key data points to track if the Fed and markets have it right or wrong.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Nail Tech Earnings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
There are many near-term drivers to inflation and the Fed at max bond-buying and record low interest rates in a boom economy is probably the biggest risk for inflation to get out of hand. This is probably as extreme an opposite posture to their normal stance in history. Normally in a boom, they'd start to back off. They are not.
If inflation continues to accelerate I believe strongly there will be a blink-blink moment by the Fed where they'll have to slam on the brakes. That will likely crush markets.
Look at the Dallas Fed's President's description of that possibility he explained this week,
"Mr. Kaplan, reiterating a view he has held for some time, said, "I've been more of a fan of doing some things, maybe, to take our foot gently off the accelerator sooner rather than later so that we can manage these risks" around the recovery process, in a bid to "avoid having to press the brakes down the road" with a more abrupt shift in monetary policy."
I believe the risk is larger than the market is assessing that the Fed will have to "press the brakes down the road" especially with the continuation of these inflation numbers.
All we probably need are a few more high CPI and inflation prints and the Fed will have to reconsider their "transitory" posture which has important implications to stock prices.
In this video, we run through the key data points to track along with how to spot it in the market.
#1 Tech Stock Pick & Trading Service On SA. Trade Like A Pro.
Two Week Free Trial Click Here
Subscribers are saying;
"personal trading account to go up by ~200% since January 2020"
"3 for 3, baby!"
"paid for itself many times over."
Making millionaires. Prepare for the next move in tech and markets. Work side-by-side with a top ranked pro with 20+ years experience.
This article was written by
In my career working at Morgan Stanley, SAC, JLF and my own firm I've always been known to be a stock picker with the ability to uncover the big calls.
Our earnings numbers have been included in the official street numbers and we've appeared in Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and MarketWatch.
We have a service here on Seeking Alpha, Nail Tech Earnings where we work for you to find the best tech stocks with the most upside potential.
We speak to a ton of company managements, show you all our work, take your requests, have great interaction through the day on chat, give you our models before they hit the street, and tell you which stocks can make you the most money.
If you have any questions on anything what-so-ever, please let me know.
Wishing you happy and profitable investing.
We're excited to announce that we recently hired Alberto Wallis to join our time.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Opinions given are at this moment and can change rapidly after this is published. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer-related issues.