Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.'s (MMP) CEO Michael Mears Presents at JPMorgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference (Transcript)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) JPMorgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference June 22, 2021 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Mears - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Jeremy Tonet

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. It's our pleasure to introduce and welcome Mike Mears, CEO of Magellan Midstream. Mike has served as CEO since 2011, was original member of Magellan from the Williams spin, and his career back at -- Williams dates back to 1985. So quite a long time in the industry, a lot of experience there. Mike, thank you very much for joining us today. We appreciate it.

Michael Mears

Thanks, Jeremy. Glad to be here.

Jeremy Tonet

Though I just want to remind the audience, there is a function to ask questions. If you do have any questions, please feel free to pop them in and we will work them into the conversation here. But maybe just to kind of set the stage, Mike, if you could let us know, I guess, during the whole recovery from COVID, how have refined product demands recovered versus your expectations at the start of the year? And I guess what was the latest that Magellan has said as far as demand recovery? And I guess the guidance goalposts you put out there, whatever details you gave in, if there's anything you can say is how things have tracked so far?

Michael Mears

Sure. I probably can't give you precise numbers for the second quarter at this point. But what I can say is that, I mean, we're right on track with our projections for the year. And if you recall, we had projected pretty strong growth through the year for all the products that we transport. And we're -- and the trends we're seeing to date are consistent with that. So we're pleased with what we're seeing so far.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. That's great to hear. And maybe I think it's worth touching on the Magellan footprint for refined product pipelines. And the trends that you see there kind of in the South and Central U.S. and how that might compare to the Coast. Over time, in general, even during COVID, it seems like gasoline demand has exhibited different trends in your footprint than it has elsewhere. So just wondering if you could provide a bit more color on that.

Michael Mears

Sure. So during COVID through 2020, again, as you mentioned, given the geographies and the states we operate in, we were less impacted than others. I don't want to discount the fact that we were impacted significantly. But if you compare it to other regions, specifically the East and West Coast, our impact was quite a bit less. And there's a couple of reasons for that.

One is, first of all, and probably the most fundamental is the severity of the lockdowns in many of the states that we operate in were less than elsewhere. You also have a pretty large rural demand scenario in the Midwest. And quite frankly, we saw recovery back to almost pre-COVID levels very quickly in the rural areas. Again, where there were less lockdowns, they still had to travel long distances to get supplies and do the things they need to do.

So, overall, our low was not as low as other areas and our recovery was quicker. And again, a lot of that having to do with the states we operate into the point now where - again, I mean, the growth is strong. And all of that's really relevant to gasoline. When we think about diesel fuel, a significant portion of our diesel fuel transport, it serves agricultural demand and transportation demand. So as you can imagine, agricultural demand stayed very strong through COVID. So that we benefit from that also.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. That’s helpful context there. And maybe just if you could turn to butane blending for a minute here. And it seems like the outlook for butane blending really kind of evolved a lot over the course of the year. And so, I was just wondering, if you could walk us through, I guess, what you saw to start off the year as far as blending economics, and how much you might have hedged in at earlier levels versus how it's trended over the year and what's left open in what that could mean for Magellan kind of going forward?

Michael Mears

Sure. So, I won't be able to update you on what we've had since the end of the first quarter today. But what I can say, I mean, first of all, again, just to refresh everyone's memories, our blending margin is really driven primarily between the price of gasoline, which is closely correlated with the price of crude oil and against the price of gasoline and the price of rent.

So as we entered the year, we were looking at forward curves back when crude oil was still somewhat depressed in price that fairly low margins versus historical numbers for the year. But as the years gone on, and let me back up, too. Entering the year, we're typically hedged to almost close to 100% in the spring. So, spring is locked in. And so we locked those prices in last summer and last fall when the margins were not very strong. But those were locked in an improving environment. So we couldn't change that. But the second half of the year was not locked in.

So as those margins improved during the year, as gasoline prices continue to rise, we did start to lock those in. And the margins that we're seeing now in the fourth quarter, which is where a lot of our blending is done is very consistent with where we were at the end of the first quarter. So we feel good with our guidance on blending. And we're not 100% hedge, so there's still some opportunity for upside there if the margins continue to improve, but we feel good about where we're at on our blending position.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. Got it. Sounds like favorable trends for you guys overall as we move through time here. Just wondering as well, I guess, with regards to renewable fuels, we're starting to see growing demand, growing use, more blending, more transportation. Just wondering if you could walk us through, I guess, what trends specifically, you're seeing in Magellan's footprint versus maybe the Coast or other areas. And I guess, how you think about that going forward renewable fuels in -- the impact for Magellan overall?

Michael Mears

Right. Well, so first of all talk about ethanol. Of course, ethanol is pretty much in -- all of the gasoline across the country today and blended at 10% primarily. That's pretty stable. There's some effort to see increased ethanol blends, particularly in the Midwest. But that doesn't hasn't caught a lot of traction. So that's fairly stable. What we are looking at are discrete opportunities to move it by pipe in a blended form rather than to truck it to all of our facilities, which is typically what's done.

So there may be some opportunities there. But probably the bigger opportunities right now are with regards to biodiesel and ultimately renewable diesel. Renewable diesel right now, even though there's growing production of renewable diesel in the Midwest, it's still almost exclusively used in California.

So we don't have any markets that use renewable diesel today. But when that happens, our system is perfectly set up, especially with what some of the likely origin points are going to be, which are existing refineries to move renewable diesel through our system.

Biodiesel is growing. We have limited blending infrastructure today. Again, it's all done at the truck rack today in a handful of markets. We're really looking to kind of make that more of a fungible type product that we can transport with diesel. We can blend up to 5% biodiesel into diesel today, and it's fungible. Or, in other words, it meets the same specifications as regular diesel. So we can ship it through our pipes without having to track it, which is very important when you operate a network system.

So we're looking at opportunities to start blending biodiesel into the pipeline system, which does a number of things for us. It increases our transportation revenue to the extent there's blending taking place in the market today that we don't touch. We can get that under our system and it's also much more efficient to move it by pipe than truck and rail, which is done today as much more environmentally friendly from an admission standpoint also.

So that's really the effort we're focused on is to get as much biodiesels we can to transport it through the pipeline. And we think there's quite a bit of upside for us to do that.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. That's helpful. And just wondering what your crystal ball says, if you will, as far as what the timeline for what this can look like? Is this a two, three, four or five years, or is this like a 10-year development? Just trying to get a sense for how you think about renewable and biodiesel entering your markets and the way that you describe?

Michael Mears

Well, for biodiesel, I think it's a much shorter-term. Biodiesels in the market today, the growth of production is there. It's going to be in the market. So I would expect, we're talking a one or two-year kind of timeframe before we start seeing some real developments on transport and biodiesel through the pipe or even sooner than that. We've been running test batches already in our system, and so I think that sooner rather than later.

Renewable diesel is really driven by regulatory forces. It's unlikely renewable diesel is going to be in the market until there's a low carbon fuel standard. I should say, if there's a low carbon fuel standard in the states we operate in, until then it's probably all going to be consumed on the West Coast where they do have LCFS's, but there are states in our markets that are -- that have already had legislative proposals to adopt an LCFS. They haven't passed yet, but I think it's going to happen at some point in the future.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. That's helpful context there. And capital allocation philosophy always topical question. I was just wondering, Magellan has sold a few assets this year. It seemed like Magellan’s leverage never got that high to us. But you guys -- Magellan has a conservative thought process. And so I can understand the desire to get a bit more cushion, I guess.

But just kind of wondering if that's the right way to think about the asset sales here, do you see more opportunities for asset sales going forward? Is it kind of is the right price out there you'll proceed? And maybe I'll pause for a second and then come back with more.

Michael Mears

Right. So, yes, there's a lot in that question. And, first of all, no, we have not reached the point probably really in our history as a public company where we've been concerned about our leverage ratios. We've set a long-term goal, keeping our leverage ratio at 4.0 and below. And pretty much since our inception, we've stayed below 4.0 and we’re below 4.0 today. I think we're at three and three quarters at the end of the first quarter.

So asset sales are not being driven by a need to produce leverage. The asset sales are driven entirely from value maximization from a unitholder perspective. So we feel compelled at times to go look at what we believe the long-term value of specific assets are versus what external buyers may be willing to pay for.

Now, generally, we're only doing that with assets where we can sell a portion of an asset that we own and operate and retain ownership and operatorship, we just sold a portion of it, or we're selling businesses that are self contained, so to speak, that if we sold them, it would have no material effect on the remainder of our business.

So that they're really almost standalone business units. In our marine terminals that we sold last year in our southeast terminals, which we just announced that we're selling fall into that category. They don't have any material synergies with the rest of the businesses. They're good businesses on their own right, but we can sell them without affecting what's left.

And again, in every situation, we're in a position of strength where we don't have to sell anything. We don't have a leverage problem. We don't have some sort of prices requiring us to put cash into the company. So it's really a process of testing the market and if the prices is attractive enough, we'll execute. And then you -- and then we have a capital allocation issue after that. And I'll talk about that in just a second.

But to your question, are we going to sell more things? I mean, clearly, that process can apply to a lot of different assets. But if you look at our asset base, I mean, the assets that fall into the definition that I just described are most of what we've sold. We don't have a whole lot of those types of things left. So we're not going to cherry pick into an integrated pipeline network that we have on our refined products or crude oil and sell individual pieces to try to optimize that because that would destroy synergistic value with the rest of the system.

To the question of capital allocation, we don't have a leverage problem. So that's not the first place we would look for long-term capital deployment. So that leaves unit buybacks or distribution increases or special distributions, all of those options were on the table.

We analyze them at points in time. We're not in a unit buyback at all cost mode. We have to be price sensitive at some point, but -- those are the tools that are available to us for capital allocation, both of those either through distribution or through unit buybacks or returning capital to unitholders, which is what we intend to do in the long-term with regards to deploying the proceeds.

I will say, it's a little convoluted right now because when you're issuing -- when you're analyzing unit buybacks and you have the uncertainty that we have right now with regards to corporate structure, there's a lot of talk about perhaps legislation that will require partnerships to convert to C-Corps.

When you're thinking about that risk, and you're looking at your unit valuation and what will a C-Corp conversion do to your unit valuation, it kind of makes buying back, it's a little tricky while you're trying to figure that out. Just highlighting that doesn't change what our intentions are with regards to capital allocation. But it's just a nuance that we're having to deal with right now in the current environment.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. And so maybe picking up on that last point there, I don't know if there's more that you can say to your thought process if there was, I guess, the MLP qualified income definition were to change, fossil fuels were excluded. How would that exactly impact your thought process on buybacks or else in corporate strategy? Would you kind of not look to do buybacks until the process was completed? Or just, in general, I guess, how would you -- what would be the reaction if there were a change like that?

Michael Mears

Well, our philosophy wouldn't change. I mean, as far as our method for capital allocation wouldn't change with regards to buy back. So would we be comfortable buying back in its [indiscernible] C Corp, a portion of that would be. I think what makes it difficult right now is if you're thinking about unit buybacks, say in the third and fourth quarter with this uncertainty facing you, the fundamental question is, what is the -- how is the unit price going to react. If you're forced to convert.

Jeremy Tonet

We've advocated that in the long run that a sequel conversion destroys value, because you're introducing a new cash tax that you didn't have before, which has to -- at some point be included in your valuation. Now, there's others that believe that if you convert to the C Corp, you're going to increase in value, because you've got a more liquid trading environment. You can be included in certain indices, it's going to increase demand, it's going to lift your value up. I have to say, we don't think the data for that is compelling. But people have different opinions on that. So if you're in a situation where you want to go buy back equity and this may or may not happen, and some people think that will drive your price down, and some people will think it will drive your price up. Well, they have to make a decision of buying back. If you knew the C Corp conversion was going to happen in a month, and you fully believe that it's going to drive your price down. Well, you want to buy as much as you could later and wait for that to happen. If you believe the opposite, that is C Corp conversion is going to call your price to go up. Then you want to buy as much as you can right now before that. But the uncertainty creates uncertainty. I'm not saying that that is the fundamental problem in our business right now, but it's just as nuanced with regards to executing a buyback program where you have uncertainty around a very significant value affecting regulatory decision.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. Yes, clearly, a difficult variable to handicap there can appreciate that. Maybe rounding out the discussion on capital allocation here going the other way. acquisitions has now been something that Magellan has focused on a lot. Historically, and doesn't necessarily seem like this is the type of environment where there's distressed sellers. But could there be opportunities for acquisitions at any point in the future to kind of round out what you want your platform or even thinking broader, I guess for -- if there's industry consolidation down the road, does Magellan have a role in that?

Michael Mears

We -- I mean, we certainly think that if there's industry consolidation, we could have a role in that. We, as pointed out, we have not done a lot of M&A in our history. It's not because we're opposed to M&A. It's because we're laser focused on value creating acquisitions, risk adjusted. And in most cases, I mean, as evidenced by the fact that we haven't done a lot of deals, we have not believed that the values that -- transactions were taking place at were the appropriate risk adjusted return levels associated with those businesses.

Now, and as a result, we didn't get any of them done. Now, I would say in hindsight, that surface well. And as you probably know, our return on invested capital is among the highest, if not the highest in the industry over long periods of time. And I would suggest that one of the main reasons if not the main reason for that is we've avoided expensive acquisitions, that may have affected some of our peers, but we've avoided doing that. So we're not going to change that. And we will continue to look for acquisitions. I think, at this point in time. I think the market still, I mean, maybe surprisingly still expecting some pretty lofty values on the assets that are selling. I know, there's been a number of assets in the marketplace over the last 6 months that did not transact, because they did not get bids that were at their whole values. So I think there's still some difficulty there for us to get a deal done. And it's also there is an attractive deal, it's, you're competing with private buyers also, which, again, if you're a public company and the markets not valuing your equity, what do you think it should be valued, and you need to use equity to buy something, it makes it very difficult to compete with a private buyer. If you look at every sale we've done in the last 4 years, it's been to a private buyer. I mean, they've been the ones, at least in our experience setting the market.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. That's helpful. And then, as far as growth opportunities are concerned here, and the market is clearly showing a preference for cash flow -- free cash flow generation, as opposed to spending in general, but just wondering, the $75 million of CapEx growth CapEx, I think, identify projects this year, is that a level that you think, as we are near, you're probably there. Is that kind of a run rate in the near-term? Or is the improving environment kind of changing your opportunity set, as you see it right now? And what is the right level of capital expenditures for Magellan, if you could, you had all the opportunities that you wanted with us.

Michael Mears

Well, it's likely we won't finish the year with just at $75 million. But I would not see it going significantly above that. I think our expectation and determining the run rate, especially at these low levels in determining the run rate for the next 2 or 3 years, because one EBIT $50 million project could move your run right around quite a bit. But kind of our expectation is that we're going to be around $100 million a year, for the next few years. And that's just really driven by looking at our backlog of projects and the probability we have of getting them done. And most of the projects, we have a much smaller set of opportunities in front of us. And most of those are much smaller in scale. Now the flip side is, as most of my pretty good return potential if we can get them done. But that's what our expectation is pretty low capital, especially compared to where we were over the last 5 to 7 years, at least for the next few years. And if you get beyond that, I mean, it's really you're speculating a lot of things could happen to approve that. After that but we're not projecting out that far.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. That makes sense. And I think there was a recent announcement yourselves and enterprise as far as a new pricing point. And I was just wondering if you could touch on that for a minute and as you see, what advantages does your Houston distribution system provide for Magellan overall?

Jeremy Tonet

Well, our Houston distribution system is really a strategic asset for us. It is. It's connected essentially to every inbound pipeline into the Houston area and we're connected to every delivery point in every export facility in the Houston area also. So -- and we've got a lot of capacity, a lot of flexibility. And you couple that with the fact that Magellan is really not a competitor in the market from a wholesale crude standpoint, we're really just a service provider, that we think we really have a strong position down there.

That being said, partnering with enterprise to support futures contract makes an extremely strong presence to under -- underlie a physical delivery point for a futures contract. And what we see is a long-term value there, is really making Houston the place, the liquid market for crude oil for U.S produced crude oil. And the benefits that brings to us is attracting more physical barrels to our pipes to Houston. I don't think there's any surprise that we're competing with Corpus Christi as a destination market from the Permian, to having a very liquid contract in Houston gives us an advantage there.

And that then leads to again, higher utilization on our pipes. Higher utilization and hopefully higher rates on our package in Houston, and ultimately, perhaps even growth in addition of storage in Houston. And so that's what the markets been asking for, we had a separate contract, we had a contract with ice, at our facilities enterprise had a contract with CMA at their facilities, the market one is a contract that was inefficient, because you couldn't move the barrels between the two systems very efficiently, or figure out how to do it, it was costly. We both saw the need to just combine it and make our assets really interchangeable from a delivery point standpoint in the contract. So we're optimistic to see this take off.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. That's helpful. Thanks. And maybe just pivoting more towards crude oil site in general and as far as our Permian crude oil takeaway, there's oversupply and takeaway pipes in the basement right now. No surprise to yourself or anyone else here, but just wondering -- how the interstate marketing has kind of helped to maybe offset some of that? Any thoughts, I guess, on the outlook going forward premium, premium productions picking up a bit or even just thinking, what, if gas production grows that much faster than oil? Would it make sense to convert or just how do you think about Permian takeaway in it as it relates to Magellan going forward?

Michael Mears

Right. So, as you said, I mean, you have excess takeaway capacity, which has led to the extremely low basis differentials between Midland and Houston. Our marketing on -- our preference is long-term, do not move barrels under our remarketing. We prefer to have third-party shippers, shipping. But in the environment we're in, the marketing ability does give us the capability to attract some incremental barrels to the system, even though they’re very low margin, but we get benefits from it when they get to Houston, too.

I mean it's all just how much we’re making on Longhorn, it’s – if it’s shipped on Longhorn, it’s physically now in each Houston and we can move it through our HDS. We can maybe more it to our export facility. So there's value there.

So our marketing arms allowed us to do that and it's been able to track some volumes there. It's not a long-term substitute for a healthy market where third-party shippers are filling their pipes.

With regards to conversion, that’s certainly possible. I think if you’re in an environment where you reach the need, that you need another gas pipeline and we still have the same instances - same situation we’re in on crude oil, it absolutely makes sense for someone to convert. It's not without having to figure out some complications there. Many of the pipes, including ours, have long-term crude oil contracts, So you have to figure out how you offset those. But all of that will be solvable. And it’s certainly from an economic standpoint, more efficient to convert an existing pipe than to build a new one in this current environment for crude oil production.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. Makes a lot of sense to us. I think we are down to our last 60 seconds here. So Mike, I don’t know if there’s any final thoughts that you want to share with the audience or points that we didn’t touch on that we should have?

Michael Mears

I don’t think so. I think we’ve got a healthy business. I mean I will disclose with that. I mean we’ve got very stable business. We got a utility-like business with regards to refined products. And that coupled with our free cash flow generation, our ability to buyback units, I think, is going to inherently generate value growth for the business. So appreciate your time this morning.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. Thank you very much for taking the time today, Mike and everyone, and the audience. Hope everyone has a great day and thank you so much.

Michael Mears

Thank you.

