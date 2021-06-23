sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a clinical stage biopharma developing treatments for psychiatric and neurological conditions.

GHRS is still a very early stage of the company, has a relatively small scale of capitalization to-date, and is pursuing high degree of difficulty areas in treating severe depression and other neurological disorders; I'm neutral on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Dublin, Ireland-based GH was founded to develop therapies for patients with treatment resistant depression [TRD].

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Theis Terwey, PD, Dr. Med., who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously a Partner at NB Capital ApS.

Below is a brief overview video of treatment resistant depression:

(Source)

The firm's lead candidate, GH001, is in the Phase 2 part of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in which its Phase 1 results showed good tolerability at various dosing levels.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $6.3 million in equity investment and include the Biotechnology Value Fund [BVF].

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by IMARC, the global market for depression drugs grew to an estimated $12.7 billion in total value in 2020 and is forecast to reach $15 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3% from 2021 to 2026.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing prevalence of mental disorders, including depression and social anxiety.

Also, there has been a surge of mental disorder prevalence during the COVID-19 pandemic, as large numbers of individuals experience anxiety and fear due to the size and scope of the pandemic.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Beckley Psytech

COMPASS Pathways

Cybin

Entheon

MindMed

Small Pharma

Viridia Life Sciences

Axsome Therapeutics

Praxis Precision Medicines

Relmada Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics

Others

Financial Status

GH’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/4 years:

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $4.6 million in cash and $1.2 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

GH intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 8.33 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $497 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.06%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $110 million to fund clinical trials, and other activities to support the development of our product candidate GH001 through completion of all ongoing trials, the planned Phase 2a trials in at least two new indications and the planned multi-center, randomized, controlled Phase 2b trial in TRD; approximately $10 million to fund clinical trials with our product candidate GH002 and one additional potential product candidate through completion of Phase 2a trials; approximately $65 million to fund the technical development of our active pharmaceutical ingredients, product candidates, and the medical devices used for the administration of our product candidates, as well as the expansion of our external manufacturing capabilities, and to fund the nonclinical development activities related to our product candidates; and the remainder to fund general and administrative expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including business development activities. Based on our planned use of the net proceeds from this offering and our existing cash, including the net proceeds from the Series B Financing, we estimate that such funds will be sufficient to fund our operations and capital expenditure requirements into 2024, although there can be no assurance in that regard. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cowen, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity and JMP Securities.

Commentary

GH is seeking public investment to advance its programs further through clinical trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, GH001, is in the Phase 2 part of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in which its Phase 1 results showed good tolerability at various dosing levels.

The market opportunity for treating depression is large and likely has grown substantially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of lockdowns on at-risk populations worldwide.

Management has disclosed no major pharma strategic collaboration relationships.

The company’s investor syndicate includes the Biotechnology Value Fund.

Cowen is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 25.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an enterprise value at the top of the typical range for biopharma firms at IPO.

The company has really only completed Phase 1 tolerability trials but has a little data on efficacy.

The data on efficacy is based on very few patients and indicated that some treatment resistant depression patients reported improvement on the MADRS scale, so the firm’s results are promising but still very preliminary.

Given the early stage of the company, relatively small scale of capitalization to-date, and high degree of difficulty in treating severe depression and other neurological disorders, I'm neutral on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 24, 2021