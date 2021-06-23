Emir Hoyman/iStock via Getty Images

There are two facts that prudent investors should not ignore right now.

First, the market is trading at some of its highest valuations in history.

JPMorgan thinks that stocks might deliver close to zero returns over the next five years.

Most analysts are not so pessimistic, with the consensus being that stocks will deliver about 1/3 the returns over the next five years as we've seen over the last decade.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

But just because the market is overvalued doesn't mean we should ignore the incredibly strong economic fundamentals we're seeing today.

(Source: FactSet Research)

The median economist consensus is for over 10% GDP growth in the next two years, the best growth since 1983.

Moody's estimates that the infrastructure bill could boost growth for the next decade by 0.3% annually.

And guess what sector does best during economic boom times?

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Industrials see their earnings explode when the economy is red hot.

So today I wanted to highlight two of my favorite Ultra SWAN quality industrials, one that's reasonably valued today, and one that is likely to become reasonably valued during the next market downturn.

3M (MMM) a legendary dividend king that's a potentially reasonable buy today

Cummins (CMI) a fast-growing industry leader that could double the market's returns for decades to come

These legendary dividend blue chips could be just what your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is looking for to achieve your long-term financial goals.

3M: A Classic Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

Further DK Research Including Full Risk Analysis

3M Quality: 12/12 Ultra SWAN Quality Dividend King

The Dividend King's overall quality scores factor in 188 fundamental metrics covering.

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term sustainability (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters/Refinitiv)

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by nine rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the 2 worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.

There were 5.

In the past decade, just 42% of all stocks made money, including dividends.

(Seeking Alpha)

DK Phoenix: A Great Blue-Chip Stock Picking System

Metric US Stocks Phoenix Positive Over The Last 10 Years 42% 99% Outperformed Market 36% 52% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline 40% 0%

(Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan Asset Management)

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.

This is why I entrust 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix strategy.

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (110 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MMM 86% 0.5% 1.8%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 60% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 29% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 29% to 64% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 65% to 79% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 80% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 MMM 86% Exceptional Dependability 4

Overall Quality

MMM Final Score Rating Safety 86% 5/5 Business Model 80% 3/3 Dependability 86% 4/4 Total 85% 12/12 Ultra SWAN Dividend King

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 12/12 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

MMM: 94th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 517) = 82nd Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

3M's 85% quality score means it's similar in quality to such 11/12 Super Swans and 12/12 Ultra SWANs as:

NVIDIA ( NVDA

Walmart ( WMT ) - dividend aristocrat

Philip Morris International ( PM ) dividend king per the spin-off rule

Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD ) (uses K-1 tax form)

Realty Income ( O ) - dividend aristocrat

Amazon ( AMZN

Visa ( V

PayPal ( PYPL

Automatic Data Processing ( ADP ) - dividend aristocrat

Altria ( MO ) - dividend king

Nike ( NKE

Mastercard ( MA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.B)

3M is of higher quality than 82nd of the world's most elite companies.

There are many ways to measure quality including

dividend streaks (Ben Graham standard of quality/excellence)

balance sheet strength/credit ratings/fundamental risk of losing 100% of your investment

profitability (Wall Street's favorite proxy for quality)

long-term total returns (another Graham standard of quality)

3M has a 63-year dividend growth streak, the 8th longest in the world.

Graham standard of quality is 20 years, standard of excellence 20-year dividend growth streak

3M Dividend Fundamentals Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus FCF/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained Cash Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $5.92 $7.88 75.1% $1,136.80 1.01% 6.0% 2022 $6.11 $8.48 72.1% $1,374.60 1.22% 8.0% 2023 $6.18 $12.00 51.5% $3,375.60 3.00% 20.9% 2024 $6.24 $12.97 48.1% $3,903.40 3.47% 24.2% Total 2021 Through 2024 $24.45 $41.33 59.2% $9,790.40 8.71% 52.09%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

3M's elevated payout ratio is expected to be solved by several years of about 2% dividend growth.

The reason for 3M retaining more cash flow is not just safer dividends, but a stronger balance sheet.

3M's almost $10 billion in retained FCF over the next four years is expected to allow it to repay a lot of debt, or buy back stock very aggressively.

3M Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage 2020 2.15 1.62 13.72 2021 1.82 1.29 16.97 2022 1.61 1.00 19.11 2023 1.54 0.70 21.35

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit Rating Leverage Safety Guidelines

Rating Safe Debt/EBITDA For Most Companies 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk BBB 3.0 or less 7.50% A- 2.5 or less 2.50% A 2.0 or less 0.66% A+ 1.8 or less 0.60% AA 1.5 or less 0.51% AAA 1.1 or less 0.07%

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A+ negative outlook 0.60% 166.67 Moody's A1 (A+ equivalent) negative outlook 0.60% 166.67 Consensus A+ negative outlook 0.60% 166.67

(Sources: S&P, Moody's)

3M's leverage isn't unsafe, but in recent years it did rise to levels that cost the company its former AA-credit rating.

3M has historically bought back 2% of its stock each year.

In recent years net buybacks have stopped as the company has focused on de-leveraging.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

$3.3 billion in consensus buybacks over the next 3 years

3% of the stock at current valuations = 1.0% CAGR

3M Growth Spending Consensus Forecast

Year SG&A R&D Capex Total Growth Spending Sales Growth Spending/Sales 2020 $6,929 $1,878 $1,501 $3,379 $32,184 10.50% 2021 $7,230 $2,041 $1,895 $3,936 $34,873 11.29% 2022 $7,415 $2,108 $1,792 $3,900 $36,199 10.77% 2023 $7,731 $2,175 $1,777 $3,952 $37,660 10.49% Annualized Growth 3.72% 5.02% 5.79% 5.36% 4.85% -0.02%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

3M is focused on what it does best, smart investment including some of the best R&D productivity in all of corporate America.

22.3% cash returns on invested capital = Buffett-like investment returns

3M Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 20.5% 27.2% 21.3% 15.8% 2021 16.7% 27.1% 21.7% 16.5% 2022 17.3% 27.7% 22.5% 17.0% 2023 17.8% 27.9% 23.0% 17.4% 2024 18.8% 28.9% 23.5% NA Annualized Growth -2.17% 1.52% 2.55% 3.19%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

3M's profitability is expected to slowly improve in the coming years.

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

3M's profitability is stable and historically in the top 20% of its peers, confirming a wide and stable moat.

3M Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year Sales FCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $32,184 $6,612 $8,755.00 $6,844.00 $5,088 2021 $34,873 $5,822 $9,441.00 $7,567.00 $5,751 2022 $36,199 $6,264 $10,032.00 $8,140.00 $6,163 2023 $37,660 $6,685 $10,525.00 $8,645.00 $6,542 2024 $38,902 $7,322 $11,240.00 $9,149 NA Annualized Growth 4.85% 2.58% 6.45% 7.53% 8.74%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

3M has never been a very fast-growing company, but it has proven an exceptional core holding, with modest steady growth over time.

Metric 2020 Results 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth 2023 consensus growth 2024 consensus growth Sales 0% 8% 4% 4% 3% Dividend 2% 1% (official) 3% 1% 1% EPS -2% 13% 8% 7% 7% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 6% 4% 35% NA NA Operating Cash Flow 15% -7% 5% 1% NA Free cash flow 24% -15% 12% 11% 8% EBITDA 4% 6% 7% 5% 6% EBIT (operating income) 0% 7% 8% 7% 5%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Which is what 3M is expected to deliver in the future.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

3M's growth consensus has returned to 8%, far superior to what it was at the start of the pandemic.

7.9% to 8.0% CAGR growth consensus range

7% to 9% CAGR historical margin-of error adjusted growth consensus range

3M Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiple (all Year Time Frame) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 13-Year Median P/S 3.11 $173.54 $187.22 $194.06 $202.15 $208.68 5-Year Average Yield 2.76% $212.32 $214.49 $221.38 $223.91 $226.09 13-Year Median Yield 2.49% $235.34 $237.75 $245.38 $248.19 $250.60 25-year Average Yield 2.53% $231.62 $233.99 $241.50 $244.27 $246.64 Earnings 20.05 $175.20 $197.43 $213.34 $227.63 $242.61 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 17.58 $177.90 $185.02 $249.70 NA NA Operating Cash Flow 15.10 $210.49 $195.85 $206.27 $208.98 NA Free Cash Flow 19.63 $222.98 $190.06 $211.97 $235.69 $254.60 EBITDA 11.06 $168.42 $177.81 $189.89 $199.89 $212.02 EBIT (operating income) 13.61 $162.57 $174.45 $188.57 $201.73 $212.32 Average $193.45 $197.33 $214.07 $219.96 $230.31 Current Price $196.35 Discount To Fair Value -1.50% 0.50% 8.28% 10.73% 14.74% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) -1.48% 0.50% 9.03% 12.02% 17.29%

Rating Margin Of Safety For 12/12 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies 2020 Price 2021 Price 2022 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $193.45 $197.33 $214.07 Potentially Good Buy 5% $183.78 $187.46 $203.37 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $164.44 $167.73 $181.96 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $137.84 $148.00 $160.55 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $125.74 $128.26 $139.15 Currently $196.06 -1.35% 0.64% 8.41% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) -1.33% 0.65% 9.19%

3M is a potentially reasonable buy based on this year's consensus fundamentals and a potentially good buy based on 2022 consensus estimates.

3M Total Return Potential

3M isn't going to make you rich unless your time horizon is several decades long.

MMM 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

MMM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect about 10% CAGR total returns over the next three to five years.

Over the very long-term:

3.1% yield + 8% growth = 11.1% CAGR consensus total return potential

10.1% to 12.1% CAGR range

vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats

3M Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

3M doesn't beat the market by much historically, but over the decade's modest outperformance and some of the most dependable dividends on earth have made long-term investors rich.

3M Investment Decision Score

Ticker mmm DK Quality Rating 12 85% Investment Grade A Sector Industrial Safety 5 86% Investment Score 97% Industry Industrial Conglomerates Dependability 4 86% 5-Year Dividend Return 20.12% Sub-Industry Industrial Conglomerates Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.14% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable buy MMM's 0.54% discount to fair value earns it a 2-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent MMM's credit rating of A+ implies a 0.60% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional MMM's 20.12% vs. the S&P's 9.39% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional MMM's 7.14% vs. the S&P's 2.41% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

3M is one of the most reasonable and prudent dividend kings you can buy today.

MMM vs S&P 500 vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 5.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 9.0% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus) 9.1% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (CMI Consensus) 5 $1,331.93 $1,538.62 $1,545.69 10 $1,774.02 $2,367.36 $2,389.17 15 $2,362.87 $3,642.48 $3,692.93 20 $3,147.16 $5,604.41 $5,708.15 25 $4,191.79 $8,623.08 $8,823.05 30 $5,583.14 $13,267.68 $13,637.74 35 $7,436.33 $20,413.97 $21,079.79 40 $9,904.63 $31,409.42 $32,582.92 45 $13,192.23 $48,327.29 $50,363.25 50 $17,571.06 $74,357.52 $77,846.22

3M is expected to keep up with the aristocrats over time, but you enjoy a 1% higher yield right from the start.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio S&P vs Aristocrat Consensus Ratio S&P vs MMM Consensus 5 1.16 1.16 10 1.33 1.35 15 1.54 1.56 20 1.78 1.81 25 2.06 2.10 30 2.38 2.44 35 2.75 2.83 40 3.17 3.29 45 3.66 3.82 50 4.23 4.43

And if 3M grows at 8% over time, as expected, then it's likely to outperform the market by about 3% per year. Over decades that can amount to more than 4X higher total returns.

Cummins: One Of My Top Priority Blue Chips For The Next Market Downturn

Further DK Research Including Full Risk Analysis

Cummins has a 15-year growth streak and hasn't cut its dividend in 30 years.

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (110 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (safe) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% CMI 84% 0.5% 1.9%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 60% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 29% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 29% to 64% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 65% to 79% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 80% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 CMI 83% Exceptional Dependability 4

Overall Quality

CMI Final Score Rating Safety 84% 5/5 Business Model 80% 3/3 Dependability 83% 4/4 Total 83% 12/12 Ultra SWAN

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily

CMI: 127th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 517) = 75th Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

CMI's 83% quality score means its similar in quality to such 11/12 Super Swans and 12/12 Ultra SWANs as:

Merck (MRK)

Cardinal Health (CAH) - dividend aristocrat

Costco (COST)

General Mills (GIS)

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Medtronic (MDT)- dividend aristocrat

BlackRock (BLK)

Coca-Cola (KO) - dividend king

Union Pacific (UNP)

Honeywell (HON)

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

CMI is of higher quality than 75% of the world's most elite companies.

The company has expanded its product offering to include electric and hybrid powertrain solutions. While it’s clear that the industry is heading toward zero-emission products over the next decade or two, the time in between will be bridged by lower-emitting diesel products. Cummins has invested significantly to reduce the emissions of its diesel products. The components business is more focused today on leveraging technology to create more emission-centric components. We believe increased emissions regulation has led to more emissions content in commercial vehicles, meaning, more components like after-treatment systems are becoming more widely adopted, which works to reduce harmful engine emissions and increase fuel efficiency. We think increased emissions content has led to market share gains for Cummins, as some truck manufacturers have opted to forego investing in new components to meet more stringent emission standards. Manufacturers are more willing to use Cummins’ components, which offers product differentiation and enhances the value of their trucks, while also meeting regulatory requirements. We believe Cummins’ superior product performance and focus on offering innovative products support the firm’s brand equity." - Morningstar (Emphasis added)

Cummins has built its empire on diesel engines but is aggressively investing in hydrogen, EVs, and hybrid drive trains.

CMI Consensus Credit Rating

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A+ stable outlook 0.60% 166.7 Moody's A2 (A equivalent) stable outlook 0.66% 151.5 Consensus A+ stable outlook 0.63% 158.7

(Source: S&P, Moody's)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The "smart money" on Wall Street thinks CMI's business will be healthy for the next 30+ years.

Credit rating agencies also have confidence in CM's ability to shift and adapt to a renewable energy future.

CMI's ESG Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 96.0% AA Good Morningstar/Sustainalytics 98.8% 17.8/100 Low Risk Reuters/Refinitiv 86.1% Good S&P 76.0% Excellent Consensus 89.2% Excellent

(Sources: Morningstar, MSCI, Reuters, S&P)

In fact, among its peers, all rating agencies consider CMI to be among the very best at managing all aspects of its long-term risk.

(Source: Morningstar)

99th percentile for its industry (6th best out of 497 machinery makers)

85th percentile among all rated companies

How We Monitor CMI's Risk Profile

24 analysts

2 credit rating agencies

6 risk rating agencies

30 total experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

While CMI may not have a 63-year dividend growth streak to its name, it does offer far better growth prospects than 3M.

CMI Consensus Profit Margin Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 11.1% 15.7% 11.5% 9.0% 2021 7.9% 15.7% 12.5% 9.7% 2022 8.9% 16.3% 13.1% 10.3% 2023 9.4% 16.4% 13.4% 10.6% Annualized Growth -5.16% 1.56% 5.31% 5.56%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

CMI Consensus Profit Margin Forecast

Year Sales FCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $19,811 $2,194 $3,108.00 $2,269.00 $1,789 2021 $24,182 $1,919 $3,801.00 $3,025.00 $2,341 2022 $25,774 $2,292 $4,189.00 $3,369.00 $2,654 2023 $26,548 $2,508 $4,363.00 $3,551.00 $2,820 Annualized Growth 10.25% 4.56% 11.97% 16.10% 16.38%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Growth Prospects

Metric 2020 growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth 2023 consensus growth Sales -16% 22% 7% 3% Dividend 8% 5% 5% 5% EPS -19% 32% 15% 8% Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) -50% 76% NA NA Operating Cash Flow -10% -1% 21% 3% Free Cash Flow -7% -2% 5% 13% EBITDA -17% 54% 10% 1% EBIT (operating income) -23% 68% 9% 3%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

analyst growth consensus range: 14.3% to 17.6% CAGR

And like 3M, CMI has historically maintained industry-leading profitability.

CMI Consensus Profit Margin Forecast

Year Sales FCF EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $19,811 $2,194 $3,108.00 $2,269.00 $1,789 2021 $24,182 $1,919 $3,801.00 $3,025.00 $2,341 2022 $25,774 $2,292 $4,189.00 $3,369.00 $2,654 2023 $26,548 $2,508 $4,363.00 $3,551.00 $2,820 Annualized Growth 10.25% 4.56% 11.97% 16.10% 16.38%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

CMI TTM Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Industrials More Profitable Than CMI (Out of 2,069) Operating Margin 64.86 727 Net Margin 73.37 551 Return On Equity 94.47 114 Return On Assets 83.52 341 Return On Capital 86.97 270 Average 80.64 401

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

Analysts expect that profitability to gradually improve over time, even after factoring in the higher corporate taxes most analysts now expect starting in 2022.

CMI Consensus Tax Rate Forecast

Year Operating Income Tax Costs Tax Rate 2020 $2,269.00 $527 23.23% 2021 $3,025.00 $682 22.55% 2022 $3,369.00 $770 22.86% 2023 $3,551.00 $807 22.73%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

CMI's dividend growth prospects are also superior to 3M's due to a lower payout ratio and faster growth.

CMI Dividend Payout Ratio Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus FCF/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained Cash Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $5.48 $13.60 40.3% $1,185.52 3.48% 28.9% 2022 $5.75 $14.82 38.8% $1,324.22 3.89% 32.8% 2023 $6.12 $17.44 35.1% $1,652.72 4.85% 41.7% Total 2021 Through 2023 $17.35 $45.86 37.8% $4,162.46 12.22% 101.47%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

consensus buybacks $3.6 billion through 2023

10.7% of the stock at current valuations

3.7% CAGR

The company is also expected to be more aggressive with buybacks.

But unlike 3M, CMI is trading at a modest premium to fair value.

Cummins Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value (15-years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 13-Year P/S 1.27 $170.05 $210.06 $223.90 $230.63 5-Year Average Yield 2.86% $184.62 $188.81 $201.05 $213.99 13-Year Median Yield 2.29% $230.57 $235.81 $251.09 $267.25 25-Year Average Yield 2.25% $234.67 $240.00 $255.56 $272.00 Earnings 14.66 $178.60 $235.34 $271.26 $292.54 Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 13.40 $112.37 $197.80 NA NA Operating Cash Flow 11.05 $201.78 $199.72 $241.61 $249.36 Free Cash Flow 16.39 $241.36 $235.54 $248.26 $279.69 EBITDA 9.77 $164.58 $253.79 $279.59 $282.62 EBIT (operating income) 12.52 $154.74 $260.48 $285.09 $292.89 Average $178.47 $223.21 $248.11 $261.75 Current Price $233.00 Discount To Fair Value -30.55% -4.39% 6.09% 10.98% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) -23.40% -4.20% 6.49% 12.34%

Rating Margin Of Safety For 12/12 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies 2020 Price 2021 Price 2022 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $178.47 $223.21 $248.11 Potentially Good Buy 5% $169.55 $212.05 $235.71 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $151.70 $189.73 $210.90 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $127.16 $167.41 $186.09 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $116.01 $145.09 $161.27 Currently $233.00 -30.55% -4.39% 6.09% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) -23.40% -4.20% 6.49%

CMI isn't actually a bad buy right now, even at a slightly negative margin of safety.

CMI Investment Decision Score

Ticker cmi DK Quality Rating 12 83% Investment Grade A- Sector Industrial Safety 5 84% Investment Score 90% Industry Machinery Dependability 4 83% 5-Year Dividend Return 16.71% Sub-Industry Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10.37% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 2 Hold CMI's -4.39% discount to fair value earns it a 2-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent CMI's credit rating of A+ implies a 0.60% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 9 Excellent CMI's 16.71% vs. the S&P's 9.47% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 9-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional CMI's 10.37% vs. the S&P's 2.54% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 28 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 90% Very Good 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A-

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

At fair value, CMI is a 94% A excellent investment decision

In fact, CMI's superior growth means its risk-adjusted expected returns are actually 3% higher than 3M's.

CMI 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMI's rapid growth means that analysts think it could double your money in the next five years.

Of course, if you buy at fair value or better, the return potential becomes even more appealing.

CMI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (Fair Value = Reasonable Buy Price)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (5% Margin Of Safety = Good Buy Price)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (15% Margin Of Safety = Strong Buy Price)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (25% Margin Of Safety = Very Strong Buy Price)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (35% Margin Of Safety = Ultra Value Buy Price)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMI Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

very consistent 14% to 15% CAGR returns over time

from bear market lows returns as strong as 3,961% over the next 15 years

Over the very long-term analysts expect:

2.3% yield + 14.3% growth = 16.6% CAGR total return potential

vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats

CMI vs S&P 500 vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 5.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 9.0% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus) 14.6% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (CMI Consensus) 5 $1,331.93 $1,538.62 $1,976.62 10 $1,774.02 $2,367.36 $3,907.02 15 $2,362.87 $3,642.48 $7,722.70 20 $3,147.16 $5,604.41 $15,264.84 25 $4,191.79 $8,623.08 $30,172.79 30 $5,583.14 $13,267.68 $59,640.12 35 $7,436.33 $20,413.97 $117,885.83 40 $9,904.63 $31,409.42 $233,015.44 45 $13,192.23 $48,327.29 $460,582.88 50 $17,571.06 $74,357.52 $910,397.13

Time Frame (Years) Ratio S&P vs Aristocrat Consensus Ratio S&P vs CMI Consensus 5 1.16 1.48 10 1.33 2.20 15 1.54 3.27 20 1.78 4.85 25 2.06 7.20 30 2.38 10.68 35 2.75 15.85 40 3.17 23.53 45 3.66 34.91 50 4.23 51.81

Cummins offers the opportunity to earn long-term returns on par with the greatest investors in history, with minimal fundamental risk.

Bottom Line: 3M And Cummins Offer Prudent Ways To Cash In On The Best Economic Growth In Almost 40 Years

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that either 3M or Cummins is going to earn you meme stock returns in the next year.

But if you're looking to cash in on the best economic growth in 40 years, both represent legendary dividend growth blue chips that could be just what your portfolio is looking for.

Today 3M is trading at fair value and offering its historical 11% CAGR returns.

Those are aristocrat matching returns and with a very safe 1% higher yield to boot.

Cummins is my preferred industrial Ultra SWAN recommendation, set to profit from explosive demand in global trucking.

(Source: investor presentation)

However, it is currently 4% overvalued, meaning a slightly negative margin of safety, in case something goes wrong in the future (something always does).

But from fair value or better, which is something that could easily happen in the next market downturn, Cummins represents a great way to profit from this proven industry leader in engines and powertrains.

No matter what kind of investor you are, yield, value, growth, total returns, maximum safety and income dependability, low volatility, ESG, etc., something wonderful is always reasonable or attractively valued, or very close to it.

If you know where to look, and focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always, you never have to pray for luck on Wall Street, you'll make your own.

Blue-chip investing might lack the excitement of meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, NFTs, or IPOs. But it's also one of the easiest and lowest risk roads to riches you can travel.

3M and Cummins, within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, could be just what you're looking for to achieve the rich retirement of your dreams.