Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) is another company that has been continuing its acquisition spree. In this case, Northern is adding to its Delaware Basin position with $102.2 million in bolt-on acquisitions. This acquisition is being essentially paid with Northern's recent equity offering, so its leverage will go down a bit after the deal.

The acquisition price looks fairly cheap given that the acquired assets may generate $45 million to $50 million in operating cash flow in the next twelve months at current strip prices. Near-term cash flow impact is limited since Northern is also spending $35 million in capex during 2021 on the acquired assets. It does expect over $100 million in free cash flow from those assets by the end of 2025 at current strip prices.

Details Of The Deal

Northern is paying $102.2 million in cash for its Delaware Basin bolt-on acquisitions. Production from the acquired assets is expected to be 3,700 BOEPD (66% oil) in the second half of 2021.

Based on near-term operational cash flow, the acquisition price looks fairly cheap. Northern estimated that the acquired assets will produce at least $40 million in operating cash flow in the next twelve months. This was based on strip prices as of May 21 though, and commodity prices have moved upwards since then. The improvement in strip prices over the last month would add around $7 million to operating cash flow during the next twelve months, so the purchase price may be only 2.2x NTM operating cash flow.

Source: Northern Oil And Gas

The acquired assets also have some development potential, as there are 23.1 net undeveloped wells (compared to 10.3 net PDP and WIP wells) over the 2,900 net acres.

Northern indicated that the weighted average IRR was around 72% for the undeveloped inventory based on May 21 strip prices, so the average IRR may be in the 80s now with the improvement in strip prices.

Source: Northern Oil And Gas

Around 22% (41 out of 184) of the gross locations may have marginal economics should commodity prices decline (such as long-term WTI oil prices dropping to $50).

Northern also forecasts that the acquired assets will produce over $100 million in free cash flow by the end of 2025 based on May 21 strip prices, while production could peak at 6,500 BOEPD.

Equity Offering

To pay for the acquisition, Northern announced a 5 million share equity offering (5.75 million including the underwriters' option) at $17.50 per share. If the underwriters' option is fully exercised, Northern would raise approximately $98 million net of fees. Given the expected purchase price adjustment for the acquisition, the net proceeds from the equity should more than cover the final cost of the acquisition.

Northern's outstanding share count would increase to 66.2 million if the underwriters' option is exercised. It also has 3.25 million warrants with a $14 exercise price related to its Marcellus acquisition.

Debt And Valuation

Northern is now projected to end up with approximately $840 million in net debt at the end of 2021. Northern's recent equity offering should cover its Permian acquisition cost. It is planning on spending $35 million on capital expenditures in 2021 at its acquired Permian properties, so those properties will not provide much in the way of free cash flow this year.

At current strip prices, Northern may be able to generate over $600 million in unhedged EBITDAX in 2022 (although with hedges this would be reduced to around $525 million to $550 million). Northern's debt situation should be okay, at least at current strip prices.

I've used a 4.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple to value Northern before. This would make Northern's common stock worth approximately $20 per share at longer-term mid-$60s WTI oil. This assumes that Northern could generate $600 million unhedged EBITDAX at that oil price and that the 3.25 million warrants are exercised. This also assumes year-end net debt of $795 million (including the effect of exercising the warrants).

Conclusion

Northern has added to its Permian Basin position with its recent $102.2 million acquisition. This acquisition comes at a pretty reasonable price given that it could produce around $45 million to $50 million in operating cash flow over the next twelve months at current strip prices. Northern is also investing $35 million in 2021 capex in its newly acquired assets, so near-term free cash flow will be minimal. It does expect over $100 million in free cash flow from the acquired assets by the end of 2025 though.

Overall, Northern's leverage is reduced slightly since it is essentially paying for the acquisition via equity offering proceeds. Northern's debt situation looks fine at current strip prices as it should be able to reduce its leverage to under 1.5x during 2022.

At a bit under $20 per share, Northern Oil And Gas appears fairly priced for a long-term mid-$60s WTI oil scenario.