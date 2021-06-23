carmengabriela/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world and it has been one of the leading manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine, alongside the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine and to some extent the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) one as well. This has resulted in a surge in both sales and profits as countries from around the world rush to buy as many doses as they can to vaccinate their population against the virus so they can safely open up their economies and get various industries which have been hard hit moving again.

However, looking beyond the high demand for their vaccine shows a fracturing of the company's growth, where expectations currently call for a decline in both sales and profits for the better part of a decade, resulting in both figures ending up roughly where they were in 2018 a decade or more later. This is a result of a saturated market and various headwinds biopharmaceutical companies face such as generic drugs and other pricing pressures.

Pfizer and investors must balance these headwinds, including the longer-term headwind of the United States moving towards a universal healthcare system where they're allowed to negotiate drug prices against the prospects of the company developing the next big thing in biopharmaceuticals which can bank them some long-term growth. Shareholder value is another factor, given how financially stable the company is even as these headwinds loom large over future growth.

Has Pfizer's core growth model stalled?

With a company as large and as diverse as Pfizer, it's hard not to see some growth stagnation when they reach these levels of sales and profits. Even so, the company has seen steady growth in both sales and profits over the past several decades as they continue to develop and market new drugs and other products for the healthcare industry around the world. In recent years, however, more doubt about their ability to meaningfully grow has risen and the company has seen downward revisions of their earnings expectations as a result. Short-term and long-term headwinds in the form of generic drugs have been haunting biopharmaceutical companies forever and Pfizer has been facing more of these as their core products hit the end of their exclusivity periods and they're both forced to lower prices to meet those of the generics and simply lose sales as customers move to those same generic versions.

A longer-term issue the company is facing is the strong movement across the United States to move to some version of a universal healthcare system where, at the very least, government plans like Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act exchanges will be able to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies about prices they pay. Up until now, Congress has limited this ability almost entirely and very few negotiations take place on core products and they simply pay whatever price the pharmaceutical company dictates. This has caused drug prices in the United States to be anywhere from 5x to 100x higher than the rest of the developed world, a situation where there seems to be bipartisan agreement on ending. This can and will create a long-term headwind for the company's bottom line since they may end up selling more products when more Americans can afford healthcare, but the prices for each of those can be as much as 90% lower than they are today. We'll have to wait and see how this balance will handle itself when and if this headwind comes to fruition.

The result? Sustained negative growth rates

As a result of these factors and more, the company is projected to report declining growth rates for the better part of the next decade.

After reporting sales of $53.6 billion and $51.8 billion in 2018 and 2019, respectively, the company reported just $41.9 billion in sales for 2020, a sharp decline. In 2021, however, the COVID-19 vaccine push is expected to cause the company to report a 74% increase in sales to $72.8 billion. Expectations for the following years, though, are bleak. For 2022, analysts expect the company to report a 17% decline in sales to $60.5 billion, followed by a 7% decline in 2023 to $56.3 billion and another 4% decline in 2024 to $54.2 billion. It is noteworthy, even though projections this far out are rarely accurate, that by 2028 the company is expected to report under $48 billion in sales annually, significantly lower than their 2018 figures.

When it comes to income, the story isn't that different. The company reported EPS of $3.00 and $2.95 in 2018 and 2019, respectively, followed by a fall to $2.22 in 2020. For 2021, analysts expect the company to report a 68% surge to $3.74, followed by a 9.9% decline in 2022 to $3.37, a 0.4% decline in 2023 to $3.36, and then a 2.8% rise in 2024 to $3.45. Like revenues, it is noteworthy that this downward trend is expected to continue, with them expected to report EPS below $3.00 in 2028, lower than in 2018.

Uncertainty goes both ways. The bull case.

Uncertainty when it comes to the company's growth goes both ways. Like any biopharmaceutical company, there's no telling which clinical trial or drug development will prove effective in the multitude of diseases and disorders that exist today without adequate treatment that Pfizer may manufacture. This can result in an overnight success story similar to what got them and other biopharmaceutical companies started off in the first place.

Pfizer has multiple drugs and treatments in the works, with initial to final results pending for the next few months to decades, and betting against a company with such a massive war chest is a mistake no matter which way you look at it. The company's financial position, aka the war chest, is a significant factor. They currently hold $1.77 billion in cash, a whopping $11.8 billion in short-term investments as well as $20.3 billion in long-term investments.

From an expenses standpoint, the company has worked diligently to lower SG&A costs in order to boost profits, and expenses overall have only risen as a result of higher R&D costs as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine, as well as longer-term 'cures' in the works. They do hold $35.4 billion in long-term debt, steady or lower since 2016 when they revamped their cost-cutting initiatives, and they now pay just a smidge over $1 billion every year in interest expense, a very manageable expense given their cash flows.

Shareholder value is another plus

Another positive is the company's shareholder value prospects. Currently, compared to their closest rivals like Johnson & Johnson, Merck (MRK), and Eli Lilly (LLY), they pay the highest dividend yield, just shy of 4% annually, but still have the lower payout ratio of them all, at just over 40%. Now, this doesn't mean that the prospects of them paying out a higher yield over time is necessarily better than them using the cash to pay down their debt, but it is certainly a positive factor to consider for long-term holders.

Valuing Pfizer is relatively easy since there are so many companies with varying growth rates out there. As mentioned earlier, the company's closest rivals have lower shareholder value prospects but are expected to grow both sales and earnings at roughly the rate that Pfizer expects them to decline. This means that currently, the 20x forward earnings multiple that Pfizer's rivals enjoy justifies the company's forward multiple of 10.5x to 11.5x, fairly valuing the company right around where it is now.

Conclusion: Worth a hold but growth is needed

As I mentioned, Pfizer is in a prime financial position to continue trials and development of dozens of potentially high-paying products and those prospects are worth keeping an eye out for. However, thinking about the company's generic performance over the next few years, or until those new products prepare to come to market, they don't seem to be doing too well to justify turning bullish on initiating or increasing a position relative to the other companies that are out there.

All in all, I remain cautiously optimistic on the company's long-term prospects beyond the COVID-19 vaccine-induced growth surge and await further indications of new product development. I retain my hold, or neutral, position on the company.