Home improvement retailer The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has been a major benefactor of the pandemic. Many consumers have opted to spend on home projects given the red-hot housing market armed with stimulus money. This activity has taken Home Depot's business to new heights.

Investors have shared in the success, receiving a dividend bump and a new buyback program this year. While Home Depot's share price has risen dramatically since March, the stock is fairly valued at current prices. We will outline why Home Depot's quality fundamentals could make it attractive to long-term investors.

Benefiting From Multiple Catalysts

Home Depot has long been a steadily growing business within its retail niche. The business has grown at a mid-high single-digit growth rate for years leading up to the pandemic. However, revenue growth blasted off starting in 2020.

Source: YCharts

The question that investors need to ask is, what will happen moving forward? The pandemic created an unprecedented operating environment for Home Depot. Lockdowns prevented consumers from traveling, and the government has pumped stimulus money into the pockets of consumers.

The stimulus money was a lifeline for those falling on hard times, but the stimulus money represented capital to spend/invest freely for financially stable folks. A large percentage of consumers used the stimulus money to do home projects.

In addition to this, the housing market has been robust over the past couple of years, which has only helped Home Depot's business. Both new-builds and renovations pre/post housing sales have spurred demand for materials.

Cash Flowing Into Shareholder Pockets

The bump in revenues has translated to Home Depot's financials, and free cash flow has seen a similar increase. Home Depot has generated $17 billion in free cash flow over the past twelve months.

Source: YCharts

Home Depot has reciprocated by cranking up the return of cash to shareholder pockets. The company increased its dividend by 10% in February, its 12th straight increase. While this raise was technically smaller than Home Depot's long-term average (10-year growth rate of 20%), the payout ratio is very well managed at this point. Based on free cash flows, the payout ratio is just under 39%.

Source: YCharts

Home Depot also revamped its share buyback program, replacing its existing program with a new $20 billion allotment. Reducing its share count has been a material driver of EPS growth, which is now set to continue.

Strong Fundamentals Will Drive Future Earnings Growth

Looking ahead, it's clear that Home Depot's growth will begin to revert to historical norms. Analysts are projecting growth to slow but to maintain the bump resulting from the pandemic.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As the current tailwinds fade, high comparables will stop the rapid growth that Home Depot has enjoyed. However, over a 3+ year time frame, Home Depot should continue its long-term mid-single-digit revenue growth rate while enjoying its high return on capital.

Source: YCharts

In other words, Home Depot is a quality business that will continue to turn revenue growth into value for shareholders. Investors can count on dividend increases and buybacks to continue and for top-line growth to remain healthy, even if pandemic tailwinds fade. An extended bull market in real estate could easily push out these tailwinds beyond the current time period.

Looking At Valuation

With these possibilities in mind, I want to look at Home Depot's valuation. The stock has been strong lately and currently trades near 52-week highs at $312 per share.

Source: YCharts

With analysts projecting earnings for this year at $14.07, the stock currently trades at an earnings multiple of 22x, right in line with its historical norms. While the stock has run over the past two years, the company has grown with the share price. This is why Home Depot remains attractive for long-term investors.

Home Depot's strong ROIC and long-term pattern of steady revenue growth will result in solid long-term total returns for investors - even as Home Depot eventually reverts to a slower rate of growth. It will enable shareholders to benefit from the organic growth of Home Depot in the years ahead.

Wrapping Up

Home Depot has been a benefactor of the pandemic, but when you zoom out, things haven't changed all that much. Home Depot continues to be a high-quality business, and the recent tailwinds have enabled the business to grow along with the share price. With shares remaining at a reasonable valuation, long-term investors can do worse than accumulating this titan of retail.