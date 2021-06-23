Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Never say never.

If there is one takeaway across streaming in general it may be that mantra.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NFLX) has made a lot of deals in its time, some big and others small, but largely impactful. Although the more interesting ones to me (and I’d wager to investors as well) is when they lead to a larger conversation about the future of the industry.

A deal with Steven Spielberg is a prime example.

Making a deal with the Oscar-winning filmmaker (and film icon) this week isn’t just a coup for Netflix, but could be a sign of a whole paradigm shift that will impact the entire industry.

How so?

First as always, some background.

Before I dive into the Spielberg story, let me just start with what I meant in the opening with the larger conversation aspect. For example, Jennifer Lopez signing with Netflix is a big deal for them, but it’s not as likely to inspire 1000 words on the topic (at least not yet).

What I mean is more along the lines of the deal struck by Adam Sandler years ago.

Sandler became the first actor to sign an exclusivity deal with Netflix. Under the terms Sandler’s would do four films for the streamer and it turned out to be so well received both side re-upped for another four films afterwards.

This was the start of the streaming shift.

(Credit: Netflix)

Sandler has a loyal following but his specific brand of humor was under-performing at the box office. On top of that he was getting hammered by critics with every release, which is never fun.

Let’s also be clear, he didn’t set out to make Happy Gilmore to win an Oscar, he did it because he wanted to and he knew his fans would enjoy the movie. Just like he knew they would enjoy Hubie Halloween and Murder Mystery… but regardless nobody likes to have their work be used as a punching bag.

The Netflix deal worked extremely well for Sandler because it meant his films were now critic proof and no longer prone to being classified as “hits” or “misses” at the box office. For the streamer, they nabbed a performer who according to their internal data was an international fan favorite with subscribers.

The deal was a game changer and since then we’ve seen that type of pact extend to names such as Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. As a result, it is now commonplace for all streamers to have exclusive deals with high level talent.

The Spielberg deal may be signal the next level of that conversation.

Specifically, because he was widely viewed as leading the anti-Netflix charge.

Spielberg is old-school, no surprise there. Like his contemporaries Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas there is a specific passion for audiences seeing his work on the big screen. That whole group make movies that spark a shared experience – that’s always been the magic of theaters.

So you can understand way those type of creatives may be hesitant to embrace the streaming evolution.

With Spielberg though it went deeper and many saw him as a leader in the anti-streaming movement. This revolved around a group what at the time was gunning to push the Oscars to outright ban Netflix (and others) who were bypassing the traditional run in favor of a day/date release.

However, it also seems as if those reports were a bit overblown and while Spielberg’s reps DID reference he had similar views, Spielberg himself tried to be a little less incendiary on the matter. In others words, while he sided with traditional cinema, he wasn’t in fact going to be the leader of angry mob with pitchforks coming after Netflix.

Still message received.

So imagine the surprise this week when it was revealed the filmmaker and his Amblin production company signed a deal with Netflix.

Let’s just say it got a reaction.

The biggest thing of note though is that this is actually not an exclusive deal. Spielberg has a previous deal with Universal and he will do projects for both studios – which likely played a part here. You also can’t discount the role that Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber likely also had in opening the lines of communication.

For investors though, it is that sudden about-face that should be of interest - but not for the reasons you may think. Yes, that does bode well for Netflix overall, as of course having Spielberg’s latest movies on the service is a boost, but it goes a little deeper.

Could this actually be a sign of a thawing between Netflix and theater chains leading to a larger shift in the world of cinema?

Remember, Netflix never told theaters it WOULD NOT show its films in them – that was always Netflix’s goal. It was the theaters telling Netflix so long as they went day-and-date the chains were boycotting their product. COVID has of course changed that with Disney (NYSE:DIS)/Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) having blown up that traditional model.

Yet what we’ve seen is that blowing up the traditional model doesn’t actually mean what we thought it would.

Warner’s deal to move its films to a simultaneous release with HBO Max actually resulted in proving the theatrical model was not only viable, but COULD work symbiotically with theaters. With Disney and WB we also saw the notion that not all films had to go theatrically, some were better off going to streaming - especially if there were others to replace them in theaters that would perform better for both parties.

We’ve also seen the collapse of the theatrical window from 90 days to 45 days – which is exactly the length Netflix was offering for top tier films like The Irishman. Investors likely remember the Scorsese directed film went to Netflix when Paramount balked at the price that came with some of the technology needed to shoot the film.

(Credit: Netflix)

Netflix, knowing the value of a Scorsese film, tried to find a way to have it come to theaters first… although that “window” sticking point couldn’t be resolved and it had major implications.

By essentially skipping theaters, it reignited the dust storm over around the streaming vs. theatrical approach I referenced earlier. It also didn't do anything to help Netflix with its Oscar quest - while the movie netted 10 nominations, it got blanked on envelope night.

While many factors contributed to that type of defeat (even on streaming 3 1/2 hours is a big ask to audiences), some saw it as a message from voters (aka the industry).

It sounds like a conspiracy theory (and it may be), but Netflix despite dozens of nominations since 2013, only has two wins in the major categories. Overall it is also somewhat telling that in a year like 2020 where streaming dominated the entertainment landscape Netflix again had multiple films snag multiple nominations, but again got iced out of the top prizes at the Oscars. Adding salt to the wounds was that HBO Max and Disney+ BOTH got wins.

And for those who don’t believe in the value of awards, that’s your opinion, but Netflix does not share it.

Netflix WANTS Oscars, it wants the validation that comes with them.

Constantly coming up that short obviously isn’t sitting well with Netflix.

It also didn’t sit well with Scorsese who has since signed a longer-term deal with Apple TV+ where he likely has more assurances of a proper theatrical run. His next film “Killers of Flower Moon” is actually a co-production with Apple and Paramount, Scorsese’s long-running home-base studio.

Part of that is also why the Spielberg deal is so surprising given the two are friends and that Scorsese has given some not very complimentary interviews on the streaming approach.

Back to the 45 days though – because I think that’s the key that is being overlooked.

To me, I think the Spielberg news could be the first part of a larger story in the making.

We already know some of the big studios are moving to the 45-day model, that combined with the success of the hybrid model so far could lead to a burying the hatchet between Netflix and theaters. All of a sudden there is a realistic scenario where Netflix could have a real presence in Cineplexes and be an ally to the industry verses more of an adversary to their way of life.

If that’s the case, all of sudden having a conversation with a traditionalist like Spielberg is easier because his biggest argument comes off the table. Spielberg has always been and will be a storyteller first as he told the NY Times as recently as 2019.

I want people to find their entertainment in any form or fashion that suits them. Big screen, small screen — what really matters to me is a great story and everyone should have access to great stories.” - Steven Spielberg

Netflix is a company that is dedicated to storytelling so politics aside you can see why the two would be a natural fit. We’ve also seen a few examples over the pandemic of Netflix working with chains like Cinemark on test runs of some of their titles, another sign we could be working towards some type of reconciliation with the streamer’s biggest critics.

This is of course all speculation, but it also has a real basis in reality. We may never know the actual reasons Spielberg and Netflix teamed up (money aside), but I’d be surprised if it wasn’t with some type of bigger picture element in mind.

As I said prior, some deals are just deals and others have a larger purpose, but regardless when it comes to Hollywood, never say never.