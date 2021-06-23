2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double From Here

teekid/E+ via Getty Images

By now, most dividend stocks, including REITs (VNQ), utilities (XLU), and dividend aristocrats (NOBL) have repriced at near all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

Is now time to take gains off the table?

That's what many of our members have been asking us at High Yield Investor.

Our answer is always that it depends.

We have sold 14 of our positions since the beginning of the year because they had reached our fair value target.

On the other hand, we have also invested in several new opportunities that remain deeply discounted and present significant upside potential.

Currently, we find the best opportunities in 3 specific segments of the market:

Special situations: these are companies that are going through a severe, but temporary crisis that can be resolved to unlock future value.

these are companies that are going through a severe, but temporary crisis that can be resolved to unlock future value. Foreign stocks: these are companies that are primarily traded outside of the US, and may for this reason alone trade at large discounts relative to US peers.

these are companies that are primarily traded outside of the US, and may for this reason alone trade at large discounts relative to US peers. Niche sectors: some specific sectors of the market remain overlooked and underappreciated in today's environment.

In what follows, we present two such opportunities in which we have recently invested. They present up to 100% upside potential in a bull case and pay up to a 7.6% dividend yield while you wait.

Vistra Corp. (VST)

VST would fit in the first category: it is a special situation opportunity.

Its business is that of a fairly conservative utility that generates and distributes energy that's essential for our society. It operates across 20 states and serves nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

You would expect such a large and diversified utility to produce highly consistent and predictable returns.

However, the past 2 years have taken shareholders for a roller-coaster ride with the share price being nearly cut in half:

Data by YCharts

Why is that?

The company's market sentiment was challenged already prior to the pandemic because it generates 29% of its revenue from coal.

Then came the pandemic, which disrupted energy use, and caused utilities to fall out of favor.

Finally, as if that wasn't enough, the winter storm hit VST particularly hard and greatly reduced its liquidity and near-term growth prospects.

That's what makes it a special situation opportunity.

These factors have depressed VST's share price to the point where it has become deeply undervalued, trading at a ~30% free cash flow yield (based on 2020 results).

If VST can turn things around, this is a fantastic deal.

Does it have what it takes?

We believe so.

First of all, it is important to acknowledge that the pandemic and winter storm are one-time black swan events. They hurt VST in the near term, but won't materially impact its cash flow generation potential in the long run.

Beyond that, VST has a clear plan to diversify away from coal. While its 29% exposure to coal doesn't pose an immediate financial threat, it drags down its valuation because most investors see it as an unsustainable business with significant long-term risks.

Fortunately, VST has a plan.

It will use its massive cash flow to rapidly scale its renewable energy projects and diversify away from coal. It expects its coal exposure to drop from 29% today to just 9% by 2030:

source

If it can internally fund this transition, we think that investors are set for rich reward as the company reprices closer to other utilities, which trade at nowhere near a ~30% free cash flow yield.

Today, VST is a speculative, special situation opportunity, but already in a few years from now, it could be perceived as a high-quality utility with consistent cash flow and predictable long-term prospects.

We think that such a change in market sentiment would come with up to 100% upside potential. Here are two reasons why:

Its current EV/EBITDA is a mere 5x, compared to a historical average of 10x. For its valuation to normalize, it would need to double from here.

Today, most utilities are priced at closer to a 5-10% free cash flow yield. If VST doubled from here, it would still trade at a 15% free cash flow yield, reflecting a discount relative to its peer group (this discount is warranted due to the coal exposure).

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield (BAM), appears to agree with our thoughts:

"We believe the trading price of the company's shares (NYSE:VST) remains remarkably inexpensive and have the potential to increase considerably. As a result, we intend to hold a portion of our own investment in VST for a much longer duration."

Brookfield is one of the largest and most successful real asset investment firms in the world with over half a trillion of assets under management. Bruce Flatt himself is a legendary investor who has amassed a fortune in the billions by consistently outperforming the market. It is nice to have them by our side in this investment.

Telefonica (TEF)

TEF is another special situation opportunity, but in addition to that, it is also a foreign stock that's primarily traded in Spain.

While most investors prefer to invest in AT&T (T), which is its US telecom peer, we have argued in the past that TEF is a better opportunity.

AT&T is often mistakenly considered to be undervalued when in reality, it is historically expensive based on EB/EBITDA as its leverage has risen substantially over the past years:

Source: TIKR

TEF, on the other hand, has an EV/EBITDA that's well below historic averages:

Source: TIKR

To be clear, TEF also has its own challenges: its balance sheet is heavily leveraged, its earnings are bumpy due to ForEx risk, and the telecom space is very competitive, but at least with TEF, you are getting it at a bargain price.

Moreover, as we explain in our recent Top 5 list for June, we prefer TEF because of the following points:

International Diversification: TEF is the leader in Spain, and growing rapidly in the UK, Germany, and Brazil. This international diversification lowers risks, boosts future potential growth, and allows us to gain exposure to foreign markets.

TEF is the leader in Spain, and growing rapidly in the UK, Germany, and Brazil. This international diversification lowers risks, boosts future potential growth, and allows us to gain exposure to foreign markets. M&A Upside and Growth Opportunities: the company is selling its Latin American business to refocus on its core telecom business which is its bread and butter, as well as its tech and infrastructure business, which is growing rapidly.

the company is selling its Latin American business to refocus on its core telecom business which is its bread and butter, as well as its tech and infrastructure business, which is growing rapidly. Organic deleveraging: TEF has recently reduced its dividend. Some might not like it, but we think that it is very beneficial to the company as it will allow it to use its cash flow to quickly deleverage, reduce risks, and solidify its investment grade rating.

source

The telecom business is not particularly sexy, but it generates fairly steady cash flow (ignoring ForEx volatility), which can be used to deleverage and reinvest in future growth.

Add an investment grade rating to it, and some international diversification, and you would expect such a company to be appreciated by the market.

Even then, TEF is dirt cheap, trading at a ~20% free cash flow yield, out of which it pays a 7.6% dividend yield, and reinvests the remaining in its future growth.

As the market moves past TEF's recent dividend cut and TEF de-risks its business via deleveraging, we expect up to 100% upside potential, which would bring its valuation back closer to where it used to be over the past 5 years:

Multiple 2021E 5-YR Average P/S ~0.4 0.77 P/FCF ~5 8.55 P/CF ~1.5 2.76 P/B ~1.6 2.24

Source: High Yield Investor, TIKR estimates

As a reminder, note that TEF traded at a more than 2x higher share price back in 2018. If TEF doubled from here, it would simply get back to where it was a few years back, and trade at a more reasonable valuation with a ~10% free cash flow yield. We estimate that this is the fair value of a stable telecom business with an improved balance sheet.

Bottom line

Most stocks have appreciated a lot lately and investors need to become more selective to find the last remaining bargains.

We think that the best opportunities are today in special situations, foreign stocks, and niche sectors that fall out of the radar of most investors.

They have not yet appreciated to the same heights and continue to offer good value and upside potential.

VST and TEF are two examples in which we invest at High Yield Investor, in addition to 22 other similar opportunities.